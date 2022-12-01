Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s Win Over Delaware State
West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and players speak to the media following their win over Delaware State on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
West Virginia Offers Former FIU Star Wide Receiver
wvsportsnow.com
Twitter Reaction: West Virginia Basketball Fading in Loss to Xavier Divides Fans
A game with hype and so much hope ended with a loss to Xavier for Bob Huggins’ team. As expected, Mountaineer Nation was more than willing to offer their thoughts about West Virginia fading down the stretch in the game and squandering a chance at a big win. Some ficuses on the potential this team is still showing while others are now worried they got their hopes up only to be let down. A Mountaineer still waiting to get on the floor with his team even weighed in on the game.
WVU is 'In the Lead' for Former Georgia Tech DE Commit
WDBJ7.com
Hokies men’s basketball defeats No. 18 UNC 80-72
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech men’s basketball took down the visiting No. 18 Tar Heels 80-72 on Sunday. Justyn Mutts had 27 points and 11 rebounds. Next for the Hokies is Dayton on Wednesday.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU’s Updated Computer Rankings After Xavier Loss
Following an 84-74 loss to Xavier in Cincinnati on Saturday, West Virginia’s rankings have been updated. Surprisingly some of the computers have moved WVU up. WVU sits at 6-2 with losses to Purdue and Xavier. West Virginia has impressive blowout wins over Florida and Xavier but is still looking for their first quad-1 win of the season. UAB comes to Morgantown next Saturday, which will be WVU’s next quad-2 game.
No. 18 North Carolina stumbles into ACC opener at Va. Tech
No. 18 North Carolina looks to snap a three-game losing streak when it opens Atlantic Coast Conference action against Virginia
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Offers Kent State Transfer CB Montre Miller
West Virginia has made another offer to a member of the NCAA Transfer Portal. Kent State cornerback Montre Miller announced via Twitter late Friday night that he had received an offer to join the Mountaineers. The offer announcement came just around four hours after Miller had posted another tweet thanking...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – December 4
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. West Virginia Extends Offer to Western Michigan DL Braden Fiske. Update (1:00 PM) – Update (9:30 AM) – Around the Network. Pittsburgh Sports Now: The Latest Episode of the Pitt Stop. Steelers...
wvsportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Xavier
West Virginia travels to Cincinnati on Saturday to take on Xavier at the Cintas Center. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. Saturday marks the first time in 5,364 days since Bob Huggins has coached against Xavier and 5,813 days since coaching at the Cintas Center. Huggins coached against Xavier 18 times between 1990 and 2008 (16 w/ Cincy, 1 w/ K-State, 1 w/ WVU).
wvsportsnow.com
Country Roads Webcast: PK85 Review, Xavier Preview
Episode 3 of the 2022-2023 edition of the CRW hoops podcast features a brief Mountaineer News segment on the hiring of Wren Baker to be the new WVU Athletic Director & Vice President. Furthermore, the episode features a recap of the Mountaineers performances in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Oregon before previewing the upcoming WVU basketball road game against Xavier.
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Loss at Xavier
CINCINNATI — Following WVU’s 84-74 loss to Xavier on Saturday night, WVU head coach Bob Huggins and bigs Tre Mitchell and Jimmy Bell talked about what went wrong. Huggins talked about the missed shots down the stretch while the players talked about the fouling during the game.
wvsportsnow.com
Single-Game Tickets at West Virginia-Kansas Basketball Game Sold Out
West Virginia’s ticket department announced on Friday morning that the home game against Kansas on Jan. 7 is officially sold out for single-game tickets. There are a limited number of tickets for the Kansas game which are still available by purchasing a Gold mini-package. StubHub is another way of finding potentially available ticket.
2023 Cincinnati Decommit Sets Official Visit to WVU
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s New Contract
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia’s new director of athletics Wren Baker has now landed in Morgantown and will officially start his duties on December 19th, but in addition to getting acclimated with the area, Baker has big, major decisions to make over the next several weeks. The...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown and Chad Scott Pay Visit to RB Commit
Neal Brown and Chad Scott are hard at work on the recruiting trail. Shortly ago, the two were pictured visiting one of the most important commits in the 2023 class, Jaheim White. White is a 3-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is from York, Pennsylvania, and is the 11th rated...
wvsportsnow.com
Cincinnati OL Commit Nick Oliveira on WVU: ‘I Was Super Happy When They Extended Offer’
On the heels of possibly needing to re-evaluate his plans for the future, West Virginia Sports Now reached out to Cincinnati commit Nick Oliveira after he received an offer from WVU. Luke Fickell deciding to leave Cincinnati to become the head coach at Wisconsin sent shockwaves through college football, especially...
Goodwin Era dawns for Morgantown girls’ hoops
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – The high school girls’ basketball season got underway Tuesday night, but Morgantown high fans had to wait until tonight for their first look at a brand-new, number-one ranked group of Mohigans under new leadership. Morgantown took on #9 Jefferson at the season-opening Musselman Mixer tonight in the first game under new […]
West Virginia Tight End Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
According to Chris Anderson of 247Sports, West Virginia tight end Mike O'Laughlin has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer. O'Laughlin has suffered three season-ending ACL injuries during his five years in Morgantown, and following his third injury against Texas on October 1st, he later contemplated retiring from the game of football later in the Month.
