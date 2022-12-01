Read full article on original website
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Guaranteed basic income boosted by Washington DSHS
(The Center Square) – Dr. Lori Pfingst, senior director of poverty reduction for the Washington Department of Social and Health Services, touted the feasibility and benefits of implementing guaranteed basic income in Washington state during a Friday hearing of the House Housing, Human Services & Veterans Committee. Guaranteed basic...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Open for business: Twin Falls Rep. Clow gets new leadership spot in Idaho House
Rep. Lance Clow will lead an Idaho House committee for the fifth straight year. He’ll just be sitting in a different chair. The Twin Falls Republican was assigned Friday to serve as chairman of the Business Committee for the new-look House following four years at the front of the Education Committee, one of the more notable decisions made by newly elected Speaker of the House Mike Moyle.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Career Nights from Brown, Bennion Not Enough as Warrior Men Fall to Northwest
KIRKLAND, WA - Davian Brown and Silas Bennion did all they could in a Cascade Conference battle with Northwest University on Friday, but the Warriors fell to the Eagles 93-86. Both Warrior guards scored career-highs in the contest with Brown notching 27 points and Bennion tallying 24. The Warriors fall...
