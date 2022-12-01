Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hayes: Stop the Playoff debate nonsense. Alabama is 1 of the 4 best teams in the country
The English philosopher G.K. Chesterton once said the great tragedy of our time is that people were taught to read and not to reason. If reason ruled the Playoff selection committee, this wouldn’t even be an argument. Alabama is 1 of the 4 best teams in college football. The...
Nick Saban Sends Clear Message On Why Alabama Deserves Playoff Invite
Nick Saban is busy this Saturday night petitioning for No. 6 Alabama to get an invite to the College Football Playoff. Saban joined ESPN this evening to discuss why his team deserves a playoff invite. In typical Saban fashion, he posed a strong argument: Alabama would be a favorite over...
Former Arkansas, Ole Miss Coach Speaks Honestly on Hugh Freeze
Call Auburn's hire of former Rebels, Flames coach act of desperation
Auburn football fans don’t agree with Dick Vitale about Alabama in the CFP
With TCU’s 31-28 loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3 — this, following USC’s 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday, December 2 — many sought to make the argument that Alabama deserved to be in the College Football Playoff. Dick Vitale was one of the more notable names to back the Crimson Tide, but Auburn football fans appeared in Dicky V’s mentions in droves to push back on that notion.
In-State 2024 Linebacker Commits to Alabama
A year ago today, Alabama had no commitments for the 2023 class. On Thursday, four-star linebacker Sterling Dixon committed to Alabama, making him the fifth commitment for Alabama's 2024 recruiting class. Dixon hails from Mobile Christian High School, the same school Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson attended. According to On3, Dixon...
thecutoffnews.com
More than 61,000 Attend AHSAA Super 7 Football Championships
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
Auburn football: Bryan Harsin likely beat out for Colorado job by long-shot AU candidate
Former Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin spent his last day inside Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 30 for the Alabama 7A state championship game, but it doesn’t appear he’ll be getting back into the coaching mix just yet. Colorado, who was a fan of Harsin’s previous recruiting experience...
Why Georgia is on the minds of Alabama Republicans and Democrats
Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
A dozen years after forming, Saraland schools awash in a weekend of state championships
Freshman Samuel Itza will play a pivotal role as a driver on the 35-student robotics team from Saraland High School that is participating in a state competition this weekend’s competition in Auburn. Travis Lewis, 14, also a freshman, will be in Auburn as well. He will compete Friday afternoon...
247Sports
Sonny Smith remembers former Auburn basketball star
AUBURN, Alabama–Two-time All-SEC basketball selection Jeff Moore, a key player for Coach Sonny Smith, will be remembered as one of the top Auburn players of the 1980s, according to Smith. Moore, who had been ill in recent years, is survived by his sister, Valerie, and will be remembered at...
wdhn.com
Former Eufaula football standout to transfer from Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Ms. (WDHN) — Mississippi State sophomore and former Eufaula Tiger, Rara Thomas, has announced via social media that he is entering the transfer portal. Thomas has 62 career catches, 878 yards, and 12 touchdowns in two seasons with MSU. First, I would like to thank God because without...
flywareagle.com
Auburn football: Lane Kiffin continues to troll Tiger fans on championship weekend
Lane Kiffin will never forgive Auburn football fans for flooding his mentions and showing a level of interest in his departure from Ole Miss that seemingly caused the Rebels to be distracted and lose their final three games of the season. Perhaps that’s not exactly how things went down, but...
flywareagle.com
Auburn football HC Hugh Freeze to appear on ESPN’s College Gameday
ESPN’s College Gameday show is set to air from Arlington, Texas, this weekend, and a guest representing Auburn football will be joining the show. Newly hired head coach Hugh Freeze will join Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard, and Lee Corso this Saturday. Gameday is set to cover the Big 12 Championship for the first time since 2007 as #10 Kansas is set to face off against #3 TCU.
tigerdroppings.com
Charles Barkley Reacts To Auburn Hiring Hugh Freeze
Charles Barkley defended Hugh Freeze's shady past after Auburn hired him this week as their new head coach... "One thing about being in the ‘Bible Belt,’ there’s a lot of people around here who think they’ve never made a mistake in their life,” Barkley said. "I never pay attention to that noise, and that’s what it is noise. Ain’t none of us perfect, but for some reason when you’re in the ‘Bible Belt,’ I saw a sign ‘Don’t judge anyone.’ They judge everyone.”
Slow Motion Video Reveals Massive Destruction Caused by Alabama Tornado
In this video posted to Twitter by WeatherNation, crews survey the terrible damage caused by an Alabama tornado throughout Elmore County. Massive storms on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning wreaked havoc on the area. The twenty-second clip is taken from a moving car, but the footage is slowed down so...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Prattville (AL)
Prattville is situated in Alabama, United States. It is a beautiful city in Autauga and Elmore counties. This growing city has a population size of 38,286, making it one of the most populated cities in Alabama. It is fondly called “The Fountain City” due to the beautiful Artesian wells all...
2 Alabama church daycare workers convicted of hitting, shoving kids
Two former workers at a prominent Alabama church daycare have been convicted of multiple counts of child abuse. A jury on Friday found Leah Livingston, 58, and Alice Sorrells, 62, guilty after almost five hours of deliberations, said 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney C.J. Robinson. The trial began on Monday.
‘You ought to be ashamed’: 82-year-old Alabama woman says arrest over $77 trash bill was unjust, unnecessary
“How would you feel if they came and arrested your grandmama,” she asked the officer.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika's Neighborhood Wellness Bus to open its doors to the public Sat Dec 3
East Alabama Health is rolling out this weekend as Opelika’s Neighborhood Mobile Wellness Bus opens to the public in the Carver neighborhood. This new traveling health clinic will hold a kickoff event in Covington Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. This will be the first stop for the bus as it begins providing medical services to underserved areas in the Opelika community.
WSFA
Tuskegee University to inaugurate its ninth president Saturday
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday will mark the opening of a weekend of festivities surrounding the official inauguration of Tuskegee University’s ninth president, Dr. Charlotte P. Morris. Morris’s investiture ceremony starts at 10 a.m., Saturday in the Daniel “Chappie” James Arena. Saturday evening, the One Tuskegee...
