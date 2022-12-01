Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
New business in Bismarck: Just Kick It
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shoppers can now check out a new store in the Kirkwood Mall. “Just Kick It” opened in early November for sneaker lovers to buy and trade shoes. After having a lifelong goal of opening a sneaker store, Robert Robinson’s dreams became a reality around two years ago when he would go to events and sell his merchandise. Now Robinson has a store right next to Francesca’s Boutique.
I have learned to develop a fairly thick skin when sending an article over to the Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook page. I got into the routine way too much last year of sending an article that I had just finished over to a local social media outlet - I have come to learn from experience that not everyone is going to agree with or be cordial with what I have to say. I'm talking about the Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook Page - I have always called them the "Hub" of Bismarck and Mandan, for there is never a shortage of people asking questions, trying to seek advice, AND dishing out negative comments to others - the good and the bad I guess. So when I heard that Bismarck has a new restaurant opening up fairly soon, I was just a tad braced for those people that are frustrated.
It's always exciting to see a brand new business in town, and THIS one could make an upcoming event in your life so much more memorable. Do you have any occasions coming up in the near future that you are excited about? A Graduation, or maybe a wedding? Well we all know how those events are usually celebrated, catering, invitations sent out ( either through snail mail or e-mails ) - now here in Bismarck and Mandan we have a new business that will help catapult any event, any special occasion you can possibly think of. Here is what Jamie Thrasher posted on Facebook back in September:
KFYR-TV
Water Shut Off Downtown Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - About two blocks of downtown Bismarck will have their water shut off Saturday morning for up to two days so that public works can disinfect the pipes. The water in the affected area tested positive for a bacteria called coliform in October. Public works began flushing the pipes, but it has continued to test positive. Coliform is not a harmful bacterium, but it is indicative of harmful bacteria developing in the future, but there is nothing harmful for the time being.
Water Disruption Issues Starting Saturday In Downtown Bismarck.
Find a problem and then fix that problem. That's what City of Bismarck crews will be doing beginning Saturday, December 3rd, in downtown Bismarck. City staff will be working to shut down water service to buildings along Fifth Street between Main Avenue and Thayer Avenue on Saturday morning to disinfect the water main. Affected buildings south of Broadway Avenue are anticipated to have water restored for recommended toilet use by Saturday afternoon. Affected buildings north of Broadway Avenue will not have service restored through at least Monday morning.
KFYR-TV
City of Bismarck launches campaign to help homeless
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Bismarck is launching a fundraising campaign to help homeless in the area. The Better Bismarck campaign is one of the city’s new initiatives to address the effects of addiction and mental health in the community. In November, the Bismarck City Commission approved...
voiceofalexandria.com
Paula Lou Reinfeld
BISMARCK - Paula Lou Reinfeld, 76, Bismarck, ND, went to heaven to be with her Lord and Savior on November 28, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones. A celebration of life will be held at Antioch Center in Mandan, 802 Boundary St NW, on December...
THE Bismarck Marathon – Making Us ALL Proud To Be A Part Of It
Months later we are still rewarded for what the Bismarck Marathon does for our city, AND people. I've been out here in Bismarck now for almost three years, and I've experienced the feeling of what the Bismarck Marathon brings - to all work together to either cross the finish line OR to be at mile 16 handing out water to the runners in the rain. Whether you came in first place or you were one of the last, we are seeing the results and the impact this event brings. When September 14-16 of next year rolls around, North Dakota's longest-running marathon, we are talking 43 years! Now, if I have motivated you enough to think about making next year's 26.2-mile race your first marathon, this is the perfect time to start training for it ( well if you can find someplace to run indoors )
KFYR-TV
House fire in NE Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A family is safely evacuated after a fire in their home early Friday morning. Bismarck Rural Fire Chief Dustin Theurer says 3 units responded around 1:40 Friday morning to a home on Twilight Road. When they arrived, crews saw flames coming from the attic area of...
newsdakota.com
EHM Diagnosed in Burleigh County Horse
(NDAgConnection.com) – The North Dakota State Board of Animal Health and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division are reminding horse owners to protect their horses from equine herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1). A horse in Burleigh County has been confirmed positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM), the neurologic manifestation of the virus.
Bismarck’s “One Day At A Time” – The Hub
February 17th - is my favorite day of the year, by far. My birthday! Not the day I was born, but my sobriety date - 2-17-09. I mention this in hopes of NOT sounding vain, I expect no cards or presents. My gifts come to me every morning I wake up clear-headed and sober. I am not an expert by any means, and I have no special recipe for treating my disease, for there is no cure. I'm writing this blog to share my experience with a magical place here in our city. Bismarck recovery homes are a valuable source for troubled souls. One of which is called Hope Manor. Residents there come to learn that long-term recovery is about gaining tools and practicing them in daily life. Megan - an administrator - is the first person you come into contact with when seeking help - she handles the interview process. There is no time limit on your stay, you are not kicked out after 6 months. You progress at your own comforting pace and ease back into life's challenges.
