PulteGroup (PHM) Hikes Dividend by 7%, Lifts Shareholders Value
PulteGroup, Inc.’s PHM stock inched up 0.83% on Dec 1, after it announced a hike of 6.7% in its quarterly cash dividend. This well-known homebuilder raised the quarterly dividend payout to 16 cents per share from 15 cents. The amount will be paid out on Jan 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec 14, 2022. Based on the stock’s closing price of $45.15 per share on Dec 1, 2022, it has a dividend yield of 1.33%.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 2nd
Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE: This global options exchange has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus. Cboe Global...
If You Invested $5,000 in Wells Fargo in 2007, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
The large U.S. bank Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) has had a chaotic last couple of years. Since 2016, the bank has been dealing with the fallout of the phony-accounts scandal, in which employees at the bank opened millions of credit card and bank accounts without the consent of its customers.
Why Is Watts Water (WTS) Up 12.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Watts Water (WTS). Shares have added about 12.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Watts Water due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Commvault Systems (CVLT) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Blackstone Inc. (BX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed the most recent trading day at $85.16, moving +0.14% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the investment...
Dow Inc. (DOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $51.55, marking a +0.94% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the materials...
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IBTE
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the IBTE ETF (Symbol: IBTE) where we have detected an approximate $89.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 7.2% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 52,000,000 to 55,750,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IBTE, versus its 200 day moving average:
III vs. ACN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Consulting Services sector have probably already heard of Information Services Group (III) and Accenture (ACN). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is...
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) closed the most recent trading day at $131.47, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the industrial products company had...
Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation
While growth stocks have not been all the rage in 2022 as they were in 2021, I think investors should look at them before the calendar flips to 2023. There are a couple of reasons why growth stocks could boom next year. First, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently suggested that the Fed might begin to ease the pace of its interest rate hikes in December. That's massive news for growth investors, as that shift could lead to an increased appetite for riskier growth assets.
Mitek Systems (MITK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Mitek Systems (MITK) closed the most recent trading day at $10.45, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the mobile imaging software company had...
Bank of America (BAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Bank of America (BAC) closed at $36.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.29% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the nation's second-largest...
Ultragenyx (RARE) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Ultragenyx (RARE). Shares have lost about 0.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ultragenyx due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
What Makes Asure Software Inc (ASUR) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Why Is MGIC (MTG) Up 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for MGIC Investment (MTG). Shares have added about 0.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is MGIC due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
PETQ or BSX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Products sector have probably already heard of PetIQ (PETQ) and Boston Scientific (BSX). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to...
Why Is Equinix (EQIX) Up 19.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Equinix (EQIX). Shares have added about 19.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Equinix due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Visa (V) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Visa (V) closed the most recent trading day at $217.66, moving +0.3% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the global payments processor had...
