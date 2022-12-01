Read full article on original website
Will the Canon EOS R5 Mark II Beat the Sony a7R V and Nikon Z9?
That's what one of the internet's most popular photographers and reviewers said about the rumored specs on the Canon EOS R5 II, due for release in 2023. Take a look inside to see why he made such a huge statement. In a recent article, I talked about the incredible quality...
A Review of the Versatile Tamron 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD Lens
In recent years, Tamron has shown that they intend on creating impressively versatile and often innovative zoom lenses that can take the place of several others in a photographer's bag. One such lens is the 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD, which covers everything from normal to supertelephoto focal lengths. This great video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
We Review the Laowa Argus 25mm f/0.95 CF APO Lens for Fuji X Mount
Laowa now has a total of six lenses with an aperture of f/0.95, so how useful is it to have this aperture, and what are the results? As a landscape photographer mainly, this maximum aperture is something I had never really considered, although I do understand the usefulness of such an aperture for different types of photography, especially in low light and video. So, how does the lens perform throughout the apertures, and does it have the ability to provide results that are in line with or better than similar lenses in this price range? I tested it to find out.
Is Tagging Your Photos With GPS Coordinates Useful?
I’ve been making a tutorial about the Map Module in Lightroom Classic for the Dutch Photographic community. It can be a lot of work collecting and adding GPS data to your images. Does this information have any use at all, or is it just nice to have?. It may...
The Best and Worst Cameras and Lenses of 2022
2022 has been quite the year for photo gear, with a huge range of impressive camera and lens releases. What has been your favorite? What failed to impress you? This hilarious video discusses the best and worst camera and lenses of the past year. Coming to you from DPReview TV,...
A Practical Beginner's Guide to Aperture
Along with shutter speed and ISO, aperture is one of the fundamental parameters that helps you create balanced exposures and gives you a ton of creative control over the look of your photos. If you are new to photography and looking to improve your photos, check out this awesome video tutorial that will show you the ins and outs of aperture and how to use it to take better control of your images.
How to Photograph a Longform Photography Project
As the adage goes, “you have to run before you can walk.” This also applies to photography. Once you’ve learned how to consistently make a good image within your camera, what is the next step?. Well, for many, the next obvious step is to work on a...
