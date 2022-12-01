Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
Alsobrooks on combating crime, bringing FBI headquarters & Commanders to Prince George's
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is starting her second term in office. Alsobrooks along with a new 11-member council were sworn into office in the county's inaugural ceremony on Monday. Alsobrooks joined 7News in the studio Tuesday morning to talk about her...
WJLA
Gov. Hogan welcomes Marylanders to Government House for holiday festivities in Annapolis
Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Saturday welcomed thousands of Marylanders to Government House in Annapolis for their final Holiday Open House. “For the past eight years, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Governor and First Lady, and we were proud to welcome a record number of Marylanders of all ages to Annapolis for our final Holiday Open House,” Hogan said. “We hope everyone enjoyed the decorations, live music, and the holiday cookies prepared by Government House chefs!”
WJLA
DC Mayor withdraws nomination of 911 call center director as council set to vote Tuesday
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has rescinded her nomination of Karima Holmes as the Director of the Officer of Unified Communications (OUC) in a statement Monday. “We are incredibly grateful for Director Karima Holmes’ leadership at the Office of Unified Communications. Director Holmes is a nationally recognized...
WJLA
'We're all frustrated' | Anne Arundel schools responds to ongoing bus issues
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Schools finally agreed to an interview with Project Baltimore after a Fox45 News report showed students walking to school along highways that don’t have sidewalks. Project Baltimore went to the Anne Arundel County Public Schools administration building to speak with Superintendent...
WJLA
LIST | Dec. 9-11: What's going on in the DMV this weekend?
WASHINGTON (7News) — Need something to do this weekend in the DMV? Here are some events to look out for!. African-American History Tour -- US Navy Memorial Plaza 701 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC. 7th Annual Fundraiser & Awards Celebration -- True Reformer Building 1200 U St NW, Washington,...
WJLA
DC councilmembers to introduce measure Tuesday for free Metrobus service
WASHINGTON (7News) — Big decisions are on the table regarding Metrobus fares. D.C. leaders are expected to introduce a measure Tuesday to make Metrobuses free for all residents. The legislation would also expand overnight bus service on the 12 most-used bus routes so riders can catch a bus 24...
WJLA
PHOTOS | 'Paddle The DMV' group spreads holiday cheer along the Potomac River
WASHINGTON (7News) — This weekend, the North Pole came to the Potomac River!. At least 30 people in a paddleboarding group, "Paddle The DMV," dressed up in festive costumes and circled Theodore Roosevelt Island spreading holiday cheer to D.C. The group is sponsored by local realtor Lindsay Underwood, "Santa's...
WJLA
DMV volunteer groups asking for donations to help bused migrants ahead of holidays
WASHINGTON (7News) — If you were to walk a mile in Mariel Vallano's shoes, it would likely lead you to one of many storage areas she and other volunteers gather shoes, clothing, diapers, and other much-needed items donated for the migrants who have been bused to D.C. from Texas and Arizona the last eight months.
WJLA
3 people now required to use HOV lanes on I-66 in northern Virginia
WASHINGTON (7News) — If you use Interstate 66 in northern Virginia for your morning or evening commute, you should be aware of some changes starting Monday. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced that as of Monday, you'll need three people in your vehicle if you want to use the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes for free.
WJLA
Making history: Latina women on MCPS Board of Education aim to better reflect community
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — After Grace Rivera-Oven was sworn in as a member of the Montgomery County Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday, she not only kept up the family tradition of working in the district, but she also made history. Rivera-Oven and Karla Silvestre, who was...
WJLA
NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash in Gaithersburg, Md.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Monday night released its preliminary report on the small plane that crashed into power lines in Gaithersburg, Maryland near the Montgomery County Airpark (GAI) and injured two on Nov. 27. The plane struck and severed lines on...
WJLA
Ask A Trainer: Why is now a good time to replace your HVAC system?
Welcome to Ask A Trainer from F.H. Furr. Recently, Alex in Vienna, Va., asked if with energy prices increasing, is now is a good time to consider replacing your HVAC system. Big changes are coming to residential air conditioning and heat pump products starting Jan. 1, 2023. The Department of Energy recently released revised regulations that go into effect early in the new year. The minimum efficiency required is set to increase by 8% to 10%.
WJLA
27 bikeway projects underway in Montgomery County as part of Vision Zero Initiative
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — It is that time of year when transportation officials in the region are taking a close look at dark roads and drivers enjoying too much holiday spirit behind the wheel. The campaign in Montgomery County known as Vision Zero has kicked it up a...
WJLA
Cherry blossoms in December? What this means for the DC region
WASHINGTON (7News) — On a cold day in December, you might find yourself missing that springtime weather. That’s when the National Cherry Blossom Parade and Festival happens too. Each year, 7News is a proud media partner. But what if we told you, even though we are months away...
WJLA
Montgomery County to make recreation center fitness passes free in 2023 for residents
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County residents can sign up for free recreational fitness passes starting Jan. 3, 2023. Passholders will have access to all fitness rooms, open gym activities and game rooms during service hours. Aquatic centers are not included in the free passes. Residents can follow...
WJLA
Kids turn hateful graffiti at Loudoun County shopping center into messages of love, hope
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vandalism in South Riding that the Sheriff’s Office says involves hateful, racist rhetoric. The busy South Riding shopping center was vandalized with graffiti on Friday. The graffiti included several racist words, LGBTQ slurs, antisemitic...
WJLA
DC police find missing man Daniel McCarthy in ICU with head injury
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Sunday that a missing man Daniel McCarthy has been located and is safe. McCarthy, 45, was taken to the hospital and remains in the intensive care unit, according to Kenny Jarels, of The AWARE Foundation. No other details were...
WJLA
Fairfax Co. sees increased interest in free 'REVIVE!' training to prevent opioid overdoses
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Prevention specialists with the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board say they're seeing increased interest in the county's free 'REVIVE!' training that teaches people how to administer the potentially life-saving opioid overdose reversal medication known as Naloxone, or Narcan. "Everybody should take this training," said...
WJLA
SEE IT: Festive DMV events light up first weekend of December
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Festive celebrations were on display throughout the DMV this weekend. In Alexandria, the Potomac River was shining brightly in Christmas colors Saturday for the 22nd Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon. More than 50 boats took part in the one-mile cruise. Dockside...
WJLA
Man found shot to death on Alexandria sidewalk, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Alexandria Monday night, according to Fairfax County police. After neighbors reported hearing shots fired, Fairfax County Police detectives responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of Audubon Ave., police said.
Comments / 0