Maryland State

WJLA

Gov. Hogan welcomes Marylanders to Government House for holiday festivities in Annapolis

Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Saturday welcomed thousands of Marylanders to Government House in Annapolis for their final Holiday Open House. “For the past eight years, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Governor and First Lady, and we were proud to welcome a record number of Marylanders of all ages to Annapolis for our final Holiday Open House,” Hogan said. “We hope everyone enjoyed the decorations, live music, and the holiday cookies prepared by Government House chefs!”
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WJLA

LIST | Dec. 9-11: What's going on in the DMV this weekend?

WASHINGTON (7News) — Need something to do this weekend in the DMV? Here are some events to look out for!. African-American History Tour -- US Navy Memorial Plaza 701 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC. 7th Annual Fundraiser & Awards Celebration -- True Reformer Building 1200 U St NW, Washington,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

3 people now required to use HOV lanes on I-66 in northern Virginia

WASHINGTON (7News) — If you use Interstate 66 in northern Virginia for your morning or evening commute, you should be aware of some changes starting Monday. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced that as of Monday, you'll need three people in your vehicle if you want to use the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes for free.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash in Gaithersburg, Md.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Monday night released its preliminary report on the small plane that crashed into power lines in Gaithersburg, Maryland near the Montgomery County Airpark (GAI) and injured two on Nov. 27. The plane struck and severed lines on...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WJLA

Ask A Trainer: Why is now a good time to replace your HVAC system?

Welcome to Ask A Trainer from F.H. Furr. Recently, Alex in Vienna, Va., asked if with energy prices increasing, is now is a good time to consider replacing your HVAC system. Big changes are coming to residential air conditioning and heat pump products starting Jan. 1, 2023. The Department of Energy recently released revised regulations that go into effect early in the new year. The minimum efficiency required is set to increase by 8% to 10%.
VIENNA, VA
WJLA

Cherry blossoms in December? What this means for the DC region

WASHINGTON (7News) — On a cold day in December, you might find yourself missing that springtime weather. That’s when the National Cherry Blossom Parade and Festival happens too. Each year, 7News is a proud media partner. But what if we told you, even though we are months away...
WASHINGTON STATE
WJLA

Montgomery County to make recreation center fitness passes free in 2023 for residents

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County residents can sign up for free recreational fitness passes starting Jan. 3, 2023. Passholders will have access to all fitness rooms, open gym activities and game rooms during service hours. Aquatic centers are not included in the free passes. Residents can follow...
WJLA

DC police find missing man Daniel McCarthy in ICU with head injury

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Sunday that a missing man Daniel McCarthy has been located and is safe. McCarthy, 45, was taken to the hospital and remains in the intensive care unit, according to Kenny Jarels, of The AWARE Foundation. No other details were...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Fairfax Co. sees increased interest in free 'REVIVE!' training to prevent opioid overdoses

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Prevention specialists with the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board say they're seeing increased interest in the county's free 'REVIVE!' training that teaches people how to administer the potentially life-saving opioid overdose reversal medication known as Naloxone, or Narcan. "Everybody should take this training," said...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

SEE IT: Festive DMV events light up first weekend of December

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Festive celebrations were on display throughout the DMV this weekend. In Alexandria, the Potomac River was shining brightly in Christmas colors Saturday for the 22nd Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon. More than 50 boats took part in the one-mile cruise. Dockside...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

Man found shot to death on Alexandria sidewalk, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Alexandria Monday night, according to Fairfax County police. After neighbors reported hearing shots fired, Fairfax County Police detectives responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of Audubon Ave., police said.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

