KTAR News

Chandler celebrates holiday season with Tumbleweed Tree lighting, parade on Saturday

PHOENIX — The 66th annual Tumbleweed Tree and the Parade of Lights in Chandler is set to celebrate the holiday season on Saturday night. The free event for those of all ages begins at 4:30 p.m. from Dr. A.J. Chandler Park with live musical and dance performances. The parade kicks off at 6:45 p.m. before the 35-foot–tall tree made of nearly 1,000 tumbleweeds and covered in LED lights, glitter and fire retardant will be lit at 8 p.m.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Winter rain no match for the APS Electric Light Parade in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You may want to check your plans before grabbing your coat and heading out the door. Saturday’s rainy weather has canceled some holiday-themed events across the Valley. The APS Electric Light Parade went on as planned Saturday despite the rainy weather. Officials said the route...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Holiday vandals destroy inflatable Christmas decorations in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Real-life grinches destroyed inflatable Christmas decorations in Gilbert in late November. Four people reported criminal damage to Gilbert Police between Gilbert and Ray Roads. “You can clearly see these two massive holes, they’re pretty big, not something the winds could do,” said Nick Murphy, whose inflatable decoration was destroyed.
GILBERT, AZ
12 News

Valley kids with special needs get a special visit from Santa

PHOENIX — For many families, a visit with Santa is a tradition that is not attainable because of physical limitations or sensory overload concerns, but thanks to United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona, it was all made possible. The UCP team’s focus is on living a life without limits...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

35th annual APS Electric Light Parade shines bright in Phoenix

Two people are displaced after a fire burned down their north Phoenix home near 56th Street and Thunderbird Road Saturday evening. Thankfully, no one was injured from the blaze. Consumer Reports figures out the best gifts for the young adult in your life. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Consumer Reports...
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Brand New Country French Inspired Home with Professionally Designed Landscaping Hits The Market for $4.3 Million in Queen Creek, Arizona

20509 E Cloud Road Home in Queen Creek, Arizona for Sale. 20509 E Cloud Road, Queen Creek, Arizona is a extraordinary property with the outdoor space has bluestone pavers, a large pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, outdoor fireplace, outdoor pizza oven, mature pecan trees and an assortment of professionally designed landscaping. This Home in Queen Creek offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 7,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 20509 E Cloud Road, please contact Blake Clark (Phone: 480-902-4700) & Anna Domyan (Phone: 480-307-4388) at Limitless Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
KOLD-TV

Heavy flooding closes schools, roads in Pinal County

ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Flooding near Arizona City has closed roads and canceled school for elementary students. Pinal County Sheriff’s Office first reported heavy flooding happening near Arizona City on Sunday morning. Deputies have been reportedly responding to disabled vehicles in the area, and officials say they may close roads if conditions worsen throughout the morning and afternoon. The intersection of Sunland Gin and Battaglia is closed along with other streets in the area.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Big Lots to host grand opening at new Peoria store

Big Lots, a leading home discount retailer, will host the grand opening of its newest store at 24760 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria, on Saturday, Dec. 10. At the grand opening, shoppers can expect doorbuster offers as well as scratch-off cards given to the first 100 customers each day with the potential of up to $250 off a purchase. Both offers will be valid throughout the grand opening weekend, Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11.
PEORIA, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Listed For $6.495 Million, This Dazzling Fully Renovated Home in Paradise Valley Includes The Striking Camelback Mountain Views

6443 E Malcomb Drive Home in Paradise Valley, Arizona for Sale. 6443 E Malcomb Drive, Paradise Valley, Arizona offers the ultimate quality of living with a total renovation, fully-furnished and modern furniture with panoramic views of the majestic Camelback Mountain Views. This Home in Paradise Valley offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,405 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6443 E Malcomb Drive, please contact Christopher V Karas (phone: 602 919 6511) at Launch Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Two people displaced after fire destroys their north Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Fire investigators are looking into what caused a north Phoenix home to go up in flames Saturday evening, leaving two people without a home. Around 7 p.m., Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters responded to the home located near 51st Street and Thunderbird Road after receiving a 9-1-1 call reporting the house fire. According to Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller, the first crews arrived to heavy fire and smoke coming from the home’s roof. Firefighters quickly cleared the home and began to fight the fast-moving blaze. The intense flames caused part of the roof to collapse, forcing crews to pull back and fight the fire from their ladder trucks.
PHOENIX, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Ellsworth Road closed Dec. 3 for Queen Creek Holiday Festival & Parade

It's almost here, the annual Queen Creek Holiday Festival and Parade and that means heads up on local road closures and restrictions this weekend. The holiday event, from 2 to 7 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 3, will take place on Ellsworth Road and at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Temporary road closures and parking restrictions will be in place before and during the parade.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed, Another is Closing Soon

A long-time deli that served the community for decades and a short-term concept that shut down one day before its grand opening party are among the restaurants, cafes, and bars that closed in metro Phoenix in November. Here are the Valley's permanent closures, along with one spot that has just a few weeks left.
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

5 Local Holiday Markets to Mark on Your Calendar This Season

If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind locally made gift this holiday season, here are five Phoenix markets to find the perfect present while enjoying the reasons for the season: community and fun. Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market. Coley Arnold and Lindsey and Kevin Holt – the visionaries behind...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 12-3-22

Cities across the Valley saw plenty of rainfall Saturday morning. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:00 p.m. Saturday):. See the full forecast or check our interactive radar for your area here.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

