Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and rentersJake WellsArizona State
Fun Things to do at Schnepf Farms for ChristmasMomJunkyQueen Creek, AZ
Pizzeria Closes, A New Pizza Restaurant Opens In Its PlaceGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Top Toys Sought For Christmas 2022 in Phoenix and TampaMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Love to Read? The Mesa Book Festival is the Event to Attend!Suzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Related
Chandler celebrates holiday season with Tumbleweed Tree lighting, parade on Saturday
PHOENIX — The 66th annual Tumbleweed Tree and the Parade of Lights in Chandler is set to celebrate the holiday season on Saturday night. The free event for those of all ages begins at 4:30 p.m. from Dr. A.J. Chandler Park with live musical and dance performances. The parade kicks off at 6:45 p.m. before the 35-foot–tall tree made of nearly 1,000 tumbleweeds and covered in LED lights, glitter and fire retardant will be lit at 8 p.m.
'It's just rude and mean': Holiday vandals stab, kick Christmas inflatables in Gilbert neighborhood
GILBERT, Ariz. — A real-life grinch has targeted Christmas decorations in Gilbert and left inflatables stabbed and destroyed this week. From November 25 to November 30, four people made criminal damage reports to Gilbert police regarding their holiday decorations near Gilbert and Ray roads, the department said. Sandeep Rajamani’s...
AZFamily
Winter rain no match for the APS Electric Light Parade in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You may want to check your plans before grabbing your coat and heading out the door. Saturday’s rainy weather has canceled some holiday-themed events across the Valley. The APS Electric Light Parade went on as planned Saturday despite the rainy weather. Officials said the route...
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Arizona
Travel + Leisure rounded up a list of the best Christmas lights displays in each state.
KTAR.com
21st Tamale Festival holiday event returns to Mesa after pandemic-caused hiatus
PHOENIX — The annual Tamale Festival returns to the Valley this weekend for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The holiday event with a tamale contest, food tasting, music, dancing and free toys will commence Saturday and Sunday at the Mesa Convention Center. The contest...
AZFamily
Holiday vandals destroy inflatable Christmas decorations in Gilbert
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Real-life grinches destroyed inflatable Christmas decorations in Gilbert in late November. Four people reported criminal damage to Gilbert Police between Gilbert and Ray Roads. “You can clearly see these two massive holes, they’re pretty big, not something the winds could do,” said Nick Murphy, whose inflatable decoration was destroyed.
Valley kids with special needs get a special visit from Santa
PHOENIX — For many families, a visit with Santa is a tradition that is not attainable because of physical limitations or sensory overload concerns, but thanks to United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona, it was all made possible. The UCP team’s focus is on living a life without limits...
AZFamily
35th annual APS Electric Light Parade shines bright in Phoenix
Two people are displaced after a fire burned down their north Phoenix home near 56th Street and Thunderbird Road Saturday evening. Thankfully, no one was injured from the blaze. Consumer Reports figures out the best gifts for the young adult in your life. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Consumer Reports...
luxury-houses.net
Brand New Country French Inspired Home with Professionally Designed Landscaping Hits The Market for $4.3 Million in Queen Creek, Arizona
20509 E Cloud Road Home in Queen Creek, Arizona for Sale. 20509 E Cloud Road, Queen Creek, Arizona is a extraordinary property with the outdoor space has bluestone pavers, a large pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, outdoor fireplace, outdoor pizza oven, mature pecan trees and an assortment of professionally designed landscaping. This Home in Queen Creek offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 7,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 20509 E Cloud Road, please contact Blake Clark (Phone: 480-902-4700) & Anna Domyan (Phone: 480-307-4388) at Limitless Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
KOLD-TV
Heavy flooding closes schools, roads in Pinal County
ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Flooding near Arizona City has closed roads and canceled school for elementary students. Pinal County Sheriff’s Office first reported heavy flooding happening near Arizona City on Sunday morning. Deputies have been reportedly responding to disabled vehicles in the area, and officials say they may close roads if conditions worsen throughout the morning and afternoon. The intersection of Sunland Gin and Battaglia is closed along with other streets in the area.
Six people, including four Scottsdale officers, hit in traffic stop Saturday
Six people, including four Scottsdale police officers, were struck by a car fleeing a traffic stop late Saturday night.
peoriatimes.com
Big Lots to host grand opening at new Peoria store
Big Lots, a leading home discount retailer, will host the grand opening of its newest store at 24760 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria, on Saturday, Dec. 10. At the grand opening, shoppers can expect doorbuster offers as well as scratch-off cards given to the first 100 customers each day with the potential of up to $250 off a purchase. Both offers will be valid throughout the grand opening weekend, Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11.
luxury-houses.net
Listed For $6.495 Million, This Dazzling Fully Renovated Home in Paradise Valley Includes The Striking Camelback Mountain Views
6443 E Malcomb Drive Home in Paradise Valley, Arizona for Sale. 6443 E Malcomb Drive, Paradise Valley, Arizona offers the ultimate quality of living with a total renovation, fully-furnished and modern furniture with panoramic views of the majestic Camelback Mountain Views. This Home in Paradise Valley offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,405 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6443 E Malcomb Drive, please contact Christopher V Karas (phone: 602 919 6511) at Launch Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
AZFamily
Two people displaced after fire destroys their north Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Fire investigators are looking into what caused a north Phoenix home to go up in flames Saturday evening, leaving two people without a home. Around 7 p.m., Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters responded to the home located near 51st Street and Thunderbird Road after receiving a 9-1-1 call reporting the house fire. According to Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller, the first crews arrived to heavy fire and smoke coming from the home’s roof. Firefighters quickly cleared the home and began to fight the fast-moving blaze. The intense flames caused part of the roof to collapse, forcing crews to pull back and fight the fire from their ladder trucks.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Ellsworth Road closed Dec. 3 for Queen Creek Holiday Festival & Parade
It's almost here, the annual Queen Creek Holiday Festival and Parade and that means heads up on local road closures and restrictions this weekend. The holiday event, from 2 to 7 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 3, will take place on Ellsworth Road and at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Temporary road closures and parking restrictions will be in place before and during the parade.
goodyearaz.gov
Another Hip Restaurant Makes It Official – New “Boozy Brunch” Concept is Coming to Goodyear’s Future Downtown
Get ready for breakfast and cocktails at an edgy, “boozy” new brunch spot which will be the first of its kind in Goodyear. Westside Concepts plans to open the restaurant in early 2024 at Goodyear’s GSQ, the highly anticipated development that will help shape the future downtown in the nation’s ninth-fastest growing city.
Phoenix New Times
These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed, Another is Closing Soon
A long-time deli that served the community for decades and a short-term concept that shut down one day before its grand opening party are among the restaurants, cafes, and bars that closed in metro Phoenix in November. Here are the Valley's permanent closures, along with one spot that has just a few weeks left.
phoenixmag.com
5 Local Holiday Markets to Mark on Your Calendar This Season
If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind locally made gift this holiday season, here are five Phoenix markets to find the perfect present while enjoying the reasons for the season: community and fun. Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market. Coley Arnold and Lindsey and Kevin Holt – the visionaries behind...
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 12-3-22
Cities across the Valley saw plenty of rainfall Saturday morning. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:00 p.m. Saturday):. See the full forecast or check our interactive radar for your area here.
KTAR.com
Storm leaves rain through entirety of Valley on Saturday, many without power
PHOENIX — A storm hit the Valley on Saturday, leaving rain spread out to all corners of Maricopa County and many are without power. South Chandler and Mesa saw the most rain with 0.2 inches hitting land since 6 a.m., according to the Maricopa County rain gauges. Sky Harbor,...
Comments / 0