PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Fire investigators are looking into what caused a north Phoenix home to go up in flames Saturday evening, leaving two people without a home. Around 7 p.m., Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters responded to the home located near 51st Street and Thunderbird Road after receiving a 9-1-1 call reporting the house fire. According to Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller, the first crews arrived to heavy fire and smoke coming from the home’s roof. Firefighters quickly cleared the home and began to fight the fast-moving blaze. The intense flames caused part of the roof to collapse, forcing crews to pull back and fight the fire from their ladder trucks.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO