New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAthens, AL
The 2022 Rocket City Christmas Light Show Returns to Huntsville & Madison area at Toyota Field for a Lot of Family FunZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Demolition begins on former Huntsville City Schools Central Office
Heavy equipment is demolishing much of the former Huntsville City School's central office, the Annie C. Merts Administrative building, to make way for new condominiums.
Fort Payne Forward
FORT PAYNE, ALA.-- The City of Fort Payne requests that if you live or work in the City of Fort Payne, you take a short survey regarding your concerns about the City. The City of Fort Payne started the initiative called Fort Payne Forward which helps in creating a long-term master plan for the citizens of Fort Payne. Citizens of all ages are encouraged to take the online survey. If you work in Fort Payne, you are also asked to complete the survey.
What’s New to Madison
During the recent “Celebrate Madison” event, Mayor Paul Finley announced several new projects underway for the city of Madison. You can also watch THIS VIDEO to learn more about these new developments in Madison. One of the most exciting is the purchase of two different properties. In order...
Unzipping the 35806 with Nixon Norman!
HUNTSVILLE, Ala — Living in The Rocket City - you are bound to frequent at least one of these three hotspots here in Huntsville - MidCity, Bridge Street or Providence - these communities make up the zip code 35806. An area packed full of different living spaces, a whole...
Huntsville, Madison County step in to rescue RANA recycling after weeks of delayed pickups
Huntsville and Madison County employees will step in this weekend to empty curbside recycling bins after several weeks of delayed pickups, officials said. Platform Waste Collections, the new curbside collection contractor for the Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), has been delayed by “intermittent staffing, supply chain and mechanical issues with trucks which affected the timeliness of collections,” the city and recycling alliance said Thursday.
Christmas Card Lane brightens downtown streets
MADISON – Two of Madison’s oldest and most charming streets became even more attractive with the opening of Christmas Card Lane. For the past eight years, Christmas Card Lane has shared seasonal designs by local artists. Large wooden flats serve as canvases for the artwork. Owners of historic...
One Arrested after Police Chase Ends in Huntsville
One was arrested and three were transported to the hospital after a police chase ended with a vehicle hitting a police car in Huntsville. One Arrested after Police Chase Ends in Huntsville. One was arrested and three were transported to the hospital after a police chase ended with a vehicle...
LOOK: Santa Claus makes a special visit to the Rocket City
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The people over at the Saturn V must be on the nice list this year because Santa Claus took a visit to the Rocket City to bring some ho-ho-holiday cheer. Before going into ‘polar’ orbit to deliver presents later this month, Santa took a break from supervising the elves to make […]
City of Huntsville appoints new permanent Police Chief
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville has a new permanent Police Chief. Kirk Giles will officially take the helm of the Huntsville Police Department, after serving as interim chief for nearly 8 months. Giles won during Thursday night’s City Council meeting in a three-to-zero vote. Council member...
Holiday Craft Show happening this weekend at the Von Braun Center
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Looking to do some holiday shopping? Well, consider buying locally at North East Alabama Craftsmen's Association Holiday Craft Show happening this weekend at the Von Braun Center. Sandra Jones, local crafter and owner of Decor and More located at Junkabilities, LLC, is one of the many...
Huntsville commemorates Rosa Parks Day with special celebration
The City of Huntsville held its fifth annual celebration in honor of Rosa Parks Day Thursday.
Madison officials approve school renovations
Shooting suspect in Madison County Jail following six-week search. Kirk Giles appointed as new Huntsville Police Chief. The appointment was finalized on Thursday evening in a 3-0 vote. Madison County Sheriff's Office warns of 15 dangerous apps. Updated: 17 hours ago. Madison County Sheriff's Office warns of 15 dangerous apps.
Local boy fighting cancer honored at Christmas parade
From firetrucks to vintage cars, Whoville to Santa's village--there was no shortage of festive fun in Trinity, Alabama as the community came together to support a young boy fighting cancer.
Weekend of recycling pickup set for Huntsville, Madison County
Help is coming for recycling this weekend in Madison County, according to the city of Huntsville and Madison County. As many customers have complained about a lack of recycling collection, plans are set for additional pickup on Dec. 2 and 3. Here’s the full news release from the Solid Waste...
Some concerned over new Hartselle superintendent hire
Several parents and residents are pushing back against the school board’s choice of superintendent, Brian Clayton, saying they fear he would alter the curriculum to suit his ideological leanings, but Clayton says he has no plans to do so. “I have to teach the curricula that is set forth...
Getting into the Christmas Spirit in the City of Madison
The City of Madison is brimming with the holiday spirit. The city area will play host to multiple family friendly Christmas events planned throughout the month of December.
The Big Mill, Big Space, Big Selection
FORT PAYNE, ALA - Vintage pickers, collectors, vacationers, visitors, locals, and looky-loos are just some of the assortment of folks who visit the Big Mill Antique Mall. Some come to see the architecture of yesteryear, while others find the mall to be a picker’s paradise. Part of the attraction...
Rob Buddo announces as new Downtown Huntsville CEO, president
University of Alabama (UA) alum and Main Street Birmingham veteran Rob Buddo is the new chief executive officer and president of Downtown Huntsville, Inc.
New Principal For Section High School
The Jackson County Board of Education has named Blake Wigley as the person to fill the position of Principal at […]. The Jackson County Board of Education has named Blake Wigley as the person to fill the position of Principal at Section High School in January. You must be...
USPS looks to hire multiple positions in 10 North Alabama cities
The positions range from delivery and retail positions located in Huntsville, the Shoals and more.
