FORT PAYNE, ALA.-- The City of Fort Payne requests that if you live or work in the City of Fort Payne, you take a short survey regarding your concerns about the City. The City of Fort Payne started the initiative called Fort Payne Forward which helps in creating a long-term master plan for the citizens of Fort Payne. Citizens of all ages are encouraged to take the online survey. If you work in Fort Payne, you are also asked to complete the survey.

FORT PAYNE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO