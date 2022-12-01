ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

southerntorch.com

Fort Payne Forward

FORT PAYNE, ALA.-- The City of Fort Payne requests that if you live or work in the City of Fort Payne, you take a short survey regarding your concerns about the City. The City of Fort Payne started the initiative called Fort Payne Forward which helps in creating a long-term master plan for the citizens of Fort Payne. Citizens of all ages are encouraged to take the online survey. If you work in Fort Payne, you are also asked to complete the survey.
FORT PAYNE, AL
bjhspatriotpages.com

What’s New to Madison

During the recent “Celebrate Madison” event, Mayor Paul Finley announced several new projects underway for the city of Madison. You can also watch THIS VIDEO to learn more about these new developments in Madison. One of the most exciting is the purchase of two different properties. In order...
MADISON, AL
FOX54 News

Unzipping the 35806 with Nixon Norman!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala — Living in The Rocket City - you are bound to frequent at least one of these three hotspots here in Huntsville - MidCity, Bridge Street or Providence - these communities make up the zip code 35806. An area packed full of different living spaces, a whole...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Huntsville, Madison County step in to rescue RANA recycling after weeks of delayed pickups

Huntsville and Madison County employees will step in this weekend to empty curbside recycling bins after several weeks of delayed pickups, officials said. Platform Waste Collections, the new curbside collection contractor for the Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), has been delayed by “intermittent staffing, supply chain and mechanical issues with trucks which affected the timeliness of collections,” the city and recycling alliance said Thursday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Christmas Card Lane brightens downtown streets

MADISON – Two of Madison’s oldest and most charming streets became even more attractive with the opening of Christmas Card Lane. For the past eight years, Christmas Card Lane has shared seasonal designs by local artists. Large wooden flats serve as canvases for the artwork. Owners of historic...
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

One Arrested after Police Chase Ends in Huntsville

One was arrested and three were transported to the hospital after a police chase ended with a vehicle hitting a police car in Huntsville. One Arrested after Police Chase Ends in Huntsville. One was arrested and three were transported to the hospital after a police chase ended with a vehicle...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

LOOK: Santa Claus makes a special visit to the Rocket City

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The people over at the Saturn V must be on the nice list this year because Santa Claus took a visit to the Rocket City to bring some ho-ho-holiday cheer. Before going into ‘polar’ orbit to deliver presents later this month, Santa took a break from supervising the elves to make […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

City of Huntsville appoints new permanent Police Chief

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville has a new permanent Police Chief. Kirk Giles will officially take the helm of the Huntsville Police Department, after serving as interim chief for nearly 8 months. Giles won during Thursday night’s City Council meeting in a three-to-zero vote. Council member...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Madison officials approve school renovations

Shooting suspect in Madison County Jail following six-week search. Kirk Giles appointed as new Huntsville Police Chief. The appointment was finalized on Thursday evening in a 3-0 vote. Madison County Sheriff's Office warns of 15 dangerous apps. Updated: 17 hours ago. Madison County Sheriff's Office warns of 15 dangerous apps.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Weekend of recycling pickup set for Huntsville, Madison County

Help is coming for recycling this weekend in Madison County, according to the city of Huntsville and Madison County. As many customers have complained about a lack of recycling collection, plans are set for additional pickup on Dec. 2 and 3. Here’s the full news release from the Solid Waste...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Some concerned over new Hartselle superintendent hire

Several parents and residents are pushing back against the school board’s choice of superintendent, Brian Clayton, saying they fear he would alter the curriculum to suit his ideological leanings, but Clayton says he has no plans to do so. “I have to teach the curricula that is set forth...
HARTSELLE, AL
southerntorch.com

The Big Mill, Big Space, Big Selection

FORT PAYNE, ALA - Vintage pickers, collectors, vacationers, visitors, locals, and looky-loos are just some of the assortment of folks who visit the Big Mill Antique Mall. Some come to see the architecture of yesteryear, while others find the mall to be a picker’s paradise. Part of the attraction...
FORT PAYNE, AL
northjacksonpress.com

New Principal For Section High School

The Jackson County Board of Education has named Blake Wigley as the person to fill the position of Principal at […]. The Jackson County Board of Education has named Blake Wigley as the person to fill the position of Principal at Section High School in January. You must be...
