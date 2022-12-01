Read full article on original website
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
'A roar of applause': Dancing Grannies stage comeback after tragedy
Milwaukee, Wisconsin's Dancing Grannies practiced for an emotional comeback and danced in the 2022 Waukesha Christmas parade. The Grannies honored lost group members who died from a vehicular attack in 2021.
Married ‘GMA’ hosts T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach reportedly had affair before leaving spouses
Good morning, America! Your co-hosts’ secret romance is front-page news!. Married “Good Morning America” co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach left their partners after a months-long affair, PEOPLE and other outlets reported. A source claimed to the outlet their romance started in March, around the time they...
