Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Big 12 Title Game

On Saturday afternoon, the TCU Horned Frogs took the field for a battle against the Kansas State Wildcats. It's unclear if TCU needs to win the game to remain in the College Football Playoff, but a win would secure its spot. While everyone was hyped for the game, it was what happened before the game that had everyone's attention.
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach

Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
FanSided

Alabama doesn’t deserve a College Football Playoff spot, no matter what happens

The Alabama Crimson Tide theoretically have a chance to make the College Football Playoff with the right losses on Saturday, but they don’t deserve it. Neither the Alabama Crimson Tide nor the Ohio State Buckeyes are on the field for conference championship weekend after coming in at No. 6 and 5, respectively, in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. With no ability to pick up another signature win and capture a conference crown, what both teams needed was a lot of help (and chaos) to make the Top 4.
The Spun

Look: Michigan Quarterback Has 5-Word Message For Ohio State

Michigan had no problems taking down Ohio State in Columbus last month. Would the Wolverines want to face the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff, though?. Michigan and Ohio State could meet as the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in the College Football Playoff. Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy is just fine with that possibility.
On3.com

Ryan Day reveals message to team now that Ohio State is back in the CFP discussion

Ohio State came into this weekend without a game to play and in need of some upsets. Well, late Friday night in Pac-12 territory, the Buckeyes got their wish as USC fell to Utah again, with the Utes winning the conference while USC bowed out of the College Football Playoff race with their second loss. That means Ohio State is back in the mix for a playoff spot, and is likely to get it with the Trojans out of the picture.
The Spun

5-Star Freshman Reportedly Transferring From SEC School

Texas A&M is in jeopardy of losing freshman cornerback Denver Harris this offseason. According to On3, the former five-star recruit has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Harris played in five games for the Aggies this season. He had 14 total tackles and three passes defended. Earlier this season, Texas A&M...
Larry Brown Sports

Urban Meyer has surprise pick for current No. 1 team

The Georgia Bulldogs enter championship weekend as the consensus No. 1 team in the nation, but Urban Meyer has a different pick. In an appearance on Big Ten Network, the former Ohio State coach argued that the Michigan Wolverines deserve to be ranked No. 1, largely on the strength of their win over the then-No. 2 Buckeyes.
AL.com

CFP chair explains why Ohio State made playoff over Alabama

The talking points centered on losses but it appears like the College Football Playoff selection committee looked more at wins when making the most debated call. Ohio State ultimately got the No. 4 spot for which Nick Saban lobbied in television interviews Saturday night. His case had a few prongs, among them the timing and margin of losses. Alabama went down on the final play of two games while Ohio State took a 45-23 loss to Michigan on the final Saturday of the regular season.
