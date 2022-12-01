Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Related
Predicting The College Football Playoff Top 4 After USC's Loss
TCU (13-0) Ohio State (11-1) That would pit Georgia against Ohio State in one semifinal, with TCU against Michigan in another semifinal. Georgia and Michigan would likely be favored to win their respective games in the semifinals. Of course, that also sets up the possibility of Ohio State and Michigan...
Alabama didn't make the College Football Playoff and everyone laughed at Nick Saban
The College Football Playoff field is set and there is one big name missing from the four teams and it wasn’t really a surprise to anyone going into Sunday’s announcement – Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide. Saban tried really hard over the last 24 hours to...
College Football World Furious With Alabama's Final Ranking
The final College Football Playoff rankings are out on Sunday afternoon. College football fans are not happy with Alabama's final ranking, but probably not for what you think. The Crimson Tide missed the playoff, coming in at No. 5 overall, but they're ahead of Tennessee, which came in at No. 6.
Deion Sanders, Colorado's new head coach, tells his Jackson State team he's leaving
Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders told his team Saturday night that he's leaving the Tigers to become the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. A report late Friday from ESPN's Pete Thamel said Sanders was preparing to leave Jackson State for CU. ...
Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Big 12 Title Game
On Saturday afternoon, the TCU Horned Frogs took the field for a battle against the Kansas State Wildcats. It's unclear if TCU needs to win the game to remain in the College Football Playoff, but a win would secure its spot. While everyone was hyped for the game, it was what happened before the game that had everyone's attention.
Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach
Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
Former SEC Starting Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic. King won the starting quarterback job for the Aggies this season. However, he was benched after just two starts. It wasn't until Oct. 8 that King started again for Texas A&M. He...
Lane Kiffin Has Message For Kirby Smart After Georgia's SEC Championship Win
Lane Kiffin already revealed his national title pick on Saturday. After Georgia's SEC Championship beatdown of LSU, the Ole Miss head coach congratulated Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs before looking forward to their matchup Nov. 11 of next year. "Congrats on the big win today [Georgia Football and Kirby Smart]....
Alabama doesn’t deserve a College Football Playoff spot, no matter what happens
The Alabama Crimson Tide theoretically have a chance to make the College Football Playoff with the right losses on Saturday, but they don’t deserve it. Neither the Alabama Crimson Tide nor the Ohio State Buckeyes are on the field for conference championship weekend after coming in at No. 6 and 5, respectively, in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. With no ability to pick up another signature win and capture a conference crown, what both teams needed was a lot of help (and chaos) to make the Top 4.
Look: Michigan Quarterback Has 5-Word Message For Ohio State
Michigan had no problems taking down Ohio State in Columbus last month. Would the Wolverines want to face the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff, though?. Michigan and Ohio State could meet as the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in the College Football Playoff. Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy is just fine with that possibility.
Ryan Day reveals message to team now that Ohio State is back in the CFP discussion
Ohio State came into this weekend without a game to play and in need of some upsets. Well, late Friday night in Pac-12 territory, the Buckeyes got their wish as USC fell to Utah again, with the Utes winning the conference while USC bowed out of the College Football Playoff race with their second loss. That means Ohio State is back in the mix for a playoff spot, and is likely to get it with the Trojans out of the picture.
5-Star Freshman Reportedly Transferring From SEC School
Texas A&M is in jeopardy of losing freshman cornerback Denver Harris this offseason. According to On3, the former five-star recruit has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Harris played in five games for the Aggies this season. He had 14 total tackles and three passes defended. Earlier this season, Texas A&M...
College Football Fans Are Upset With SEC School For Reportedly Refusing To Play Its Rival
Kansas and Missouri haven't played in its rivalry game, the Border War, since 2011. Now, with one request from Missouri, the two teams won't play in 2022, either. With both teams at 6-6, there was an opportunity to meet in the Liberty Bowl in December, but Missouri doesn't want to play ...
Urban Meyer has surprise pick for current No. 1 team
The Georgia Bulldogs enter championship weekend as the consensus No. 1 team in the nation, but Urban Meyer has a different pick. In an appearance on Big Ten Network, the former Ohio State coach argued that the Michigan Wolverines deserve to be ranked No. 1, largely on the strength of their win over the then-No. 2 Buckeyes.
LOOK: Twitter reacts to USC losing, Alabama's playoff hopes stay alive
For the second time in the 2022 college football season, USC lost to Utah. Though the Trojans dropped an October meeting against the Utes as the program’s only regular season loss, Lincoln Riley’s crew fell short in the one that mattered most: the Pac-12 Championship game. USC entered...
Dick Vitale Has a Strong Opinion on Ohio State-Alabama CFP Debate
The legendary college basketball analyst weighed in on one of college football’s most heated debates.
Lawyer of Michigan State player snaps back at judge over bond, takes jab at Juwan Howard
Five Michigan State football players were arraigned on misdemeanor charges stemming from the tunnel fight at Michigan Stadium on Oct. 29 after the Michigan-Michigan State football game. And proceedings were, at time, quite tense. According to a report by Tony Paul of The Detroit News, an attorney representing an MSU...
What they’re saying nationally about Alabama playoff shot
It’s pretty much in the College Football Playoff selection committee’s hands now. But that won’t stop the conversation as the No. 3 and No. 4 teams in last week’s playoff ranking lost conference championship games. Alabama, left for dead in early November, saw domino after domino...
CFP chair explains why Ohio State made playoff over Alabama
The talking points centered on losses but it appears like the College Football Playoff selection committee looked more at wins when making the most debated call. Ohio State ultimately got the No. 4 spot for which Nick Saban lobbied in television interviews Saturday night. His case had a few prongs, among them the timing and margin of losses. Alabama went down on the final play of two games while Ohio State took a 45-23 loss to Michigan on the final Saturday of the regular season.
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
207K+
Followers
64K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0