FATAL CRASH INVESTIGATION
On Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 7:13 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 2100 block of State Road 563, locally known as Harden Boulevard. Just prior to the crash, a 2006 Honda CBR600 motorcycle, with two male riders, was traveling southbound on Harden Boulevard and negotiating a curve. For unknown reasons, the motorcycle left the southbound roadway, crossed into the grassy median, and continued to travel over into the northbound lanes of Harden Boulevard. Both the operator and passenger were separated from the motorcycle and subsequently struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax SUV, traveling northbound on Harden Boulevard. The driver of the SUV came to a controlled stop and remained at the scene.
Family of Tampa car collector will auction dozens of his classic cars
Vintage vehicles owned by Leroy Gonzalez, a Tampa real estate developer, are being auctioned. Dozens of classic car enthusiasts got a preview of vehicles on the auction block in Seffner.
‘No freaking way’: Unwelcome bear moves into Davenport neighborhood, eats residents’ avocados
A resident in Davenport isn't happy with a black bear that's decided to spend his nights in her neighborhood.
FHP: At least 1 person dead in Winter Haven crash
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — At least one person was killed in a car crash in Winter Haven on Saturday, troopers say. The crash occurred on North Lake Howard Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol's traffic crash report. As a result of the crash, all lanes on Lake Howard...
treasurecoast.com
Florida Backroads: Clermont to Jensen Beach
Every year the day after Thanksgiving is an adventure day for myself and my dog Kodi. After spending a wonderful family day there is no reason to rush home. There is no reason to have to pay or get stuck on the Turnpike when you can have a relaxing ride home.
1 cat dead, 2 rescued from Ruskin home on fire, HCFR says
RUSKIN, Fla. — A home on fire in Ruskin resulted in one cat dying and two others rescued on Saturday, authorities say. Firefighters received a call at 4:18 p.m. about smoke and flames coming from a home on Sundrop Circle, the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a news release.
Some Dixieland businesses say the road diet is a total failure
Some Dixieland of the older business have come out openly hating South Florida Avenue’s redesign and are tired to cope with a road diet they say hasn’t delivered the results FDOT and City have promised. “It’s failed in every aspect,” Zack Kulp, manager of Bent’s Schwinn Cycling and...
Fire damages long-standing restaurant Peebles Bar-B-Q in Auburndale
A fire damaged a popular family-run barbecue restaurant Friday morning, leaving its owners to spend the holiday season cleaning up and making repairs.
click orlando
US 27 reopens in Lake County after major crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A major crash on U.S. Route 27 in Lake County on Saturday forced the total closure of the roadway for hours, as well as of nearby ramps on the Florida Turnpike, according to Florida 511. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. at State Road...
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: God Bless America
Peggy Preston submitted this photo and note: “The winds were right, the flag flying high, and the 1941 World War II Boeing Stearman flown by CFI Tim Preston was practicing landings at Winter Haven Regional Airport (KGIF) in Florida.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture...
Car destroyed by fire at Walmart in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A car was completely consumed by fire Thursday night at a local Walmart parking lot. The fire happened in Osceola County, at the shopping plaza near Vineland Road and Osceola Parkway. The flames were so intense that the car could barely be seen at one...
fox35orlando.com
Massive bear gets 'annoyed with flashlight,' breaks fence at Florida home
APOPKA, Fla. - A huge bear showed up at a home in Apopka, Florida this week – and apparently got so annoyed with the homeowners it decided to break stuff. Shaneeza Patton sent a video to FOX 35 of a very large bear that was caught on her home security camera on Friday night.
click orlando
Winter Haven woman, 59, killed in hit-and-run crash near Lake Howard, FHP says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is asking the public for information regarding a fatal hit-and-run crash Saturday evening in Winter Haven. The crash occurred at 6:50 p.m. on North Lake Howard Drive, east of 15th Street NW, troopers said. [TRENDING: Family of injured worker calls on...
Man ejected from pickup truck during rollover crash in Pasco County dies, troopers say
DADE CITY, Fla. — A man is dead after he was ejected from his pickup truck as it overturned during a crash along US 301 in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened around 11:21 a.m. Saturday on US 301 near Mattingly Lane in Dade City, troopers said.
Name This Tampa Airport Icon & Win 4 Free Flights For Two
Before Joe and I moved to where we are now, in Orlando FL, we lived in Tampa for about 2 years. We were travelers even back then (we’re talking the very, very early 2000s) and spent more than our share of time at Tampa International Airport. I have to...
Tens of thousands to gather for 41st annual Lakeland Christmas parade
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Tens of thousands of revelers will watch marching bands play music, people wave from floats, and even a couple get married at the Lakeland Christmas parade Thursday evening. “What’s so beautiful about the Lakeland Christmas parade is that it is one of a kind and it’s arguably one of the biggest […]
2022 Christmas Parade Award Winners
The Polk County Wedding and Event Pros float, which hosted a live wedding ceremony, won the Judges Choice Award at the 2022 Lakeland Christmas Parade. Here is a list of all eight awards as determined by the judges on behalf of the Junior League of Greater Lakeland:. • Judges Choice:...
Winter Haven Woman Killed In Hit And Run, Troopers Looking For Dodge With Virginia Plates
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol needs your help in a fatal hit and run that claimed the life of a 59-year-old Winter Haven woman. Troopers say the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Lake Howard Drive, east of 15th Street NW, where the Winter
Two Brothers From Lakeland Killed In Motorcycle Crash On Harden Boulevard
LAKELAND, FLA. – Two Lakeland brothers were killed in a crash that happened on Thursday, and police are asking any witnesses to come forward. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 7:13 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 2100 block of State Road
San Antonio truck stop engulfed by massive fire
A massive fire broke out at a San Antonio truck stop early Thursday, engulfing the convenience store in flames and sending a large plume of smoke into the air.
