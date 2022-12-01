Read full article on original website
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Police arrest rider who shot Uber driver while out on bond for assaulting a pregnant woman in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday eveninghoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Iran's Decision to Abolish Morality Police A Ploy, Local Activist SaysMae A.
spacecityweather.com
Houston kicking off what should be almost a full week of warmer weather
Thursday saw clouds gradually take over our skies, a sign of the expected change that we’re beginning to feel this morning. Step outside, and it feels a bit different than 24 hours ago. In fact, most parts of the Houston area are almost 20 degrees warmer than they were...
houstononthecheap.com
Sugar Land holiday lights 2022 at Constellation field – Carnival, themed nights, tickets, coupon & more!
Constellation Field hosts the seventh Sugar Land Holiday Lights festival. More than 3 million lights will be displayed across the ballpark in addition to more than 100 walk-through displays. Read on to find out more about Holiday Lights Sugar Land Texas!. If you have been searching for ‘Sugarland lights’ or...
College Media Network
Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider
The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
cw39.com
Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: December 5 to 11, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 11, 2022. This week, catch legends of classic rock and chart-topping rappers, rockers and more on stages across Houston. Want to dig deeper for live concerts in Houston this...
365thingsinhouston.com
Plan Your Weekend: December 8 to 11, 2022
Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, December 8 to Sunday, December 11, 2022. Have an event, attraction, or offering that we missed? Let us know at [email protected]65Houston.com or order a Boosted Calendar Listing and we’ll add it within one business day (usually sooner). Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.
Houston Press
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get Your Tamale on at Tamale Festival Houston
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The East End’s 11th annual Tamale Festival Houston takes over Navigation Esplanade, and its bringing good food, live music, refreshing drinks, and all kinds of tamales with it. Tickets start at $9.99.
12 holiday displays and events worth visiting in Texas this year
In Houston and beyond, towns across the state get in the holiday spirit.
fox26houston.com
Richmond, Galveston ranked Top 10 Christmas towns in Texas, survey says
HOUSTON - Christmas can be a wonderful holiday to celebrate in the Lone Star State as many cities pull out all the stops. A recent survey from Trips to Discover lists the Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas and Richmond and Galveston have made the cut. In Richmond, just southwest...
fox26houston.com
Southeast Houston shopping center catches fire, three stores damaged
HOUSTON - A building fire in southeast Houston has caused major damage to a few units. Around 5 p.m., Houston Fire Department responded to a shopping center on fire in the 200 block of S. 75th Street. Reports say when crews arrived, there was fire and smoke coming from a furniture store.
Houston Agent Magazine
A look at condominium and townhome sales in Houston
Condominium and townhome sales have stabilized in Texas, according to the Texas REALTORS® 2022 Texas Condominium Sales Report. The number of condos sold across Texas decreased by 0.2% in 2022, while townhome sales remained statistically static. However, the median price for both has increased 10.4% statewide since July 2021.
spacecityweather.com
Houston to see its coldest night in two weeks, followed by several days of much warmer weather
Good morning! A cold front made it through during the overnight hours, and now we’re going to see two brisk, winter-like days. This won’t last too long, however, as a warm front pushes back into the area by Thursday night, at which point we’ll remain fairly warm into the early part of next week. And after that, well, there’s not a whole lot of clarity.
Traffic alert: Emergency repairs lead to miles-long backup on Katy Freeway
HOUSTON — Emergency road repairs slowed inbound traffic on the Katy Freeway near Barker Cypress Friday morning. According to Houston Transtar, the repairs started at 12:30 a.m. and were supposed to be completed by 5 a.m. However, the freeway was not completely reopened until after 6:30 a.m. You'll want...
A chat with Big Slim and farewell to Hannah!
Big Slim pays a visit to the show, and a warm send-off to Hannah as she starts a new chapter.
This Texas city is home to the best Christmas lights in the country: report
Welcome to the officially official start to the holiday season, for those who've been celebrating since early November, carry on, and for those just joining the regularly scheduled program, all are welcome to this party.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Animal shelter crisis - Texas leads the country in animal shelter deaths
Host Khambrel Marshall speaks to two representatives from City of Houston BARC and Houston Humane Society to address the overcrowding crisis at animal shelters. Two Houston-area groups are putting focus on mental health first at schools and for Black men. Seeking solutions for crowded shelters. There is not one day...
papercitymag.com
California Sushi Favorite Opens in Houston’s New Park Place Development — Your First Look at Ten Sushi
John Reed and Leslie Nguyen, owners of Daily Dose Hospitality, have brought Houston a California restaurant dubbed Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar. (Photo by Dylan McEwan) Southern California restauranteurs Leslie Nguyen and John Reed — creators of Daily Dose Hospitality and best known in Houston for bringing the wildly popular boozy Bosscat from Newport Beach to the Batyou City — have just opened another Cali-born and bred restaurant inside the loop.
Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston
There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
Advocates hope federal investigation brings fixes to Houston’s illegal dumping woes
Illegally discarded trash fills a drainage ditch in Independence Heights. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The neighborhood in Houston’s Trinity Gardens—found in northeast Houston just outside of Loop 610—looked cleaner than it ever had. It was late July, several days after the U.S. Department of Justice announced it was...
allamericanatlas.com
17 Fantastic Things to Do Alone in Houston, Texas (2022)
Houston, Texas for solo travelers is a fantastic idea!. This major metropolitan Texas city has it all, from beautiful bike rides to breweries where you can blend in, and if you’re looking for things to do in Houston alone because your travel companions have bailed, don’t worry. You’ll...
