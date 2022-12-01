ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider

The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
Top Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: December 5 to 11, 2022

Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 11, 2022. This week, catch legends of classic rock and chart-topping rappers, rockers and more on stages across Houston. Want to dig deeper for live concerts in Houston this...
Plan Your Weekend: December 8 to 11, 2022

Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, December 8 to Sunday, December 11, 2022. Have an event, attraction, or offering that we missed? Let us know at [email protected]65Houston.com or order a Boosted Calendar Listing and we’ll add it within one business day (usually sooner). Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.
Southeast Houston shopping center catches fire, three stores damaged

HOUSTON - A building fire in southeast Houston has caused major damage to a few units. Around 5 p.m., Houston Fire Department responded to a shopping center on fire in the 200 block of S. 75th Street. Reports say when crews arrived, there was fire and smoke coming from a furniture store.
A look at condominium and townhome sales in Houston

Condominium and townhome sales have stabilized in Texas, according to the Texas REALTORS® 2022 Texas Condominium Sales Report. The number of condos sold across Texas decreased by 0.2% in 2022, while townhome sales remained statistically static. However, the median price for both has increased 10.4% statewide since July 2021.
Houston to see its coldest night in two weeks, followed by several days of much warmer weather

Good morning! A cold front made it through during the overnight hours, and now we’re going to see two brisk, winter-like days. This won’t last too long, however, as a warm front pushes back into the area by Thursday night, at which point we’ll remain fairly warm into the early part of next week. And after that, well, there’s not a whole lot of clarity.
California Sushi Favorite Opens in Houston’s New Park Place Development — Your First Look at Ten Sushi

John Reed and Leslie Nguyen, owners of Daily Dose Hospitality, have brought Houston a California restaurant dubbed Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar. (Photo by Dylan McEwan) Southern California restauranteurs Leslie Nguyen and John Reed — creators of Daily Dose Hospitality and best known in Houston for bringing the wildly popular boozy Bosscat from Newport Beach to the Batyou City — have just opened another Cali-born and bred restaurant inside the loop.
Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston

There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
17 Fantastic Things to Do Alone in Houston, Texas (2022)

Houston, Texas for solo travelers is a fantastic idea!. This major metropolitan Texas city has it all, from beautiful bike rides to breweries where you can blend in, and if you’re looking for things to do in Houston alone because your travel companions have bailed, don’t worry. You’ll...
