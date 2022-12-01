ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 9

Trav
4d ago

Its always the same assumption they make, that they are less capable of following and accessing what everyone else does. Its how they have created a dependency on the party. The left practices the “racism of low expectations” constantly.

Reply
3
Karen Mccabe
4d ago

America's Official NUT JOBS The Biden Adminstration equivalent to racism!! imo PROVE ME WRONG!!

Reply
4
Related
The Center Square

School could expand to nearly all students in Ohio if bill passes

(The Center Square) – School choice options in Ohio could expand to nearly every student if a new bill works its way quickly through the Ohio Legislature during the lame duck session. Senate Bill 368, introduced by Sen. Sandra O’Brien, R-Rome, earlier this week, would eliminate income thresholds currently attached to the state’s school voucher program and significantly expand tax credits to home-schoolers. Those two changes, according to The Buckeye...
OHIO STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

Opinion: Ohio lawmakers will 'circumvent the will of the people' with school board bill

Jeanne Melvin is a retired public school teacher who spent 39 years as a central Ohio educator. Jeanne is a founding member and president of Public Education Partners, an all-volunteer statewide coalition of parents, grassroots citizen groups, school board members, educators, and school administrators that advocates for high quality public education in the Buckeye State.
OHIO STATE
CNN

Railway union organizer has a message for Biden

President Biden is urging Congress to do something to avert the rail strike that would devastate our economy by causing shortages, spiking prices and halting factory production. Matthew Weaver, an organizer and Ohio's legislative director for the third largest rail union in the US, joins CNN This Morning to discuss.
OHIO STATE
HuffPost

Don't Party Just Yet: Jamie Raskin Raises Specter Of House Speaker Trump

Amid celebrations of the dismal GOP midterm performance, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) warned Sunday that election deniers that will constitute more than a third of the new House could make Donald Trump their speaker. The numbers alone are a “statement about the political contamination of the GOP by Donald Trump,”...
WAFB

House Republicans choose Steve Scalise for majority leader

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cityandstatepa.com

Senate Republicans say they will begin Krasner impeachment process next week

Republican leaders in the Pennsylvania Senate say they will begin the impeachment process of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner next week. The state Senate will return to session to consider three procedural resolutions on Nov. 29 and 30 to begin the impeachment process. Senators will vote on the third resolution, a writ of summons, on Wednesday. If the resolution is approved, it will require Krasner to come before the chamber for a trial.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
WWL-AMFM

House GOP selects Scalise for majority leader, McCarthy up for speaker

The House Republican Caucus today nominated Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California for Speaker of the House, and Whip Steve Scalise for Majority Leader. McCarthy beat back a challenge from Arizona Republican Andy Biggs. The Republican Party is poised to take a narrow majority when the 118th Congress begins in January, but a handful of races remain too close to call.
ARIZONA STATE
thetrace.org

‘No Time to Waste’: Illinois Democrats Want Sweeping Gun Reform

Illinois Democrats introduce sweeping gun reform bill. Five months after the Highland Park mass shooting, State House Democrats have proposed legislation banning the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and tightening gun permitting rules for people under 21. They hope to pass the legislation in early January: “We don’t have time to waste,” state Representative-elect Nabeela Syed told the Chicago Tribune. On the Hill: Survivors of the Highland Park parade shooting traveled to Washington, D.C., on Monday to urge senators to pass a federal assault weapons ban.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy