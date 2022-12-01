Republican leaders in the Pennsylvania Senate say they will begin the impeachment process of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner next week. The state Senate will return to session to consider three procedural resolutions on Nov. 29 and 30 to begin the impeachment process. Senators will vote on the third resolution, a writ of summons, on Wednesday. If the resolution is approved, it will require Krasner to come before the chamber for a trial.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO