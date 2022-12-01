Memphis airport installs 3.3 million-square-foot de-icing pads to improve supply chain flow

Memphis International Airport recently completed the installation of 3.3 million-square-foot de-icing pads.

The pads have the capability of de-icing 12 wide-body cargo aircraft simultaneously. A segregated drainage system and large-volume containers allow workers to collect de-icing fluid. The fluid is gradually released into the sanitary sewer system, where it breaks down.

By de-icing planes at a central pad instead of the gate, aircraft can depart sooner.

Message boards were installed to eliminate the need for audio communication with pilots. Taxiway lead-in lights and infrared cameras also were installed as part of the project.

The Federal Aviation Administration invested $174 million in the project.

An event was held Tuesday to celebrate the project’s completion. It was attended by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as well as federal, state, local, and business leaders.

“This holiday season and every season, it’s critical that American families and businesses get the goods they need when they need them,” Buttigieg said. “Memphis International Airport is the biggest cargo airport in the country, and this innovative aircraft de-icing facility is one of the many ways we’re modernizing America’s supply chains.”

Memphis International Airport is the location of FedEx’s largest air cargo sorting facility. A representative from the company also attended the event.

