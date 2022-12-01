ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis airport installs 3.3 million-square-foot de-icing pads to improve supply chain flow

By Melina Druga
Transportation Today News
Transportation Today News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TARn0_0jTnwvpp00

Memphis International Airport recently completed the installation of 3.3 million-square-foot de-icing pads.

The pads have the capability of de-icing 12 wide-body cargo aircraft simultaneously. A segregated drainage system and large-volume containers allow workers to collect de-icing fluid. The fluid is gradually released into the sanitary sewer system, where it breaks down.

By de-icing planes at a central pad instead of the gate, aircraft can depart sooner.

Message boards were installed to eliminate the need for audio communication with pilots. Taxiway lead-in lights and infrared cameras also were installed as part of the project.

The Federal Aviation Administration invested $174 million in the project.

An event was held Tuesday to celebrate the project’s completion. It was attended by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as well as federal, state, local, and business leaders.

“This holiday season and every season, it’s critical that American families and businesses get the goods they need when they need them,” Buttigieg said. “Memphis International Airport is the biggest cargo airport in the country, and this innovative aircraft de-icing facility is one of the many ways we’re modernizing America’s supply chains.”

Memphis International Airport is the location of FedEx’s largest air cargo sorting facility. A representative from the company also attended the event.

The post Memphis airport installs 3.3 million-square-foot de-icing pads to improve supply chain flow appeared first on Transportation Today .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
memphismagazine.com

One Weird Walk

A tangle of twenty-somethings lounges on a sandy beach blanket, White Claws in hand. A father and son beep-beep along the sand, guided by a metal detector. Heads down, beaks out, they remind me of a pair of sandpipers. A dog frolics in pursuit of a frisbee. A man combs the shore, trash bag in hand, collecting the detritus of others’ frivolity.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

TDOT study shows which Memphis roads most congested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Improving Tennessee’s roads and bridges is a top priority for Governor Bill Lee during his second term. He’s calling the state’s infrastructure proposal “Build With Us.”. The Tennessee Department of Transportation released congestion studies for all four major cities in the state,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Five-car collision affecting traffic on Red Wolf Blvd.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A five-car crash has traffic at a stand-still along Red Wolf Boulevard. According to Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 Dispatch, the crash happened Friday afternoon in the 2600-block of the major roadway, which is in between Longhorn Steakhouse and the I-555 overpass. Dispatch was not able to...
JONESBORO, AR
WKRN News 2

Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms

This story has been updated to reflect new information provided by officials Thursday afternoon. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed. A representative with the Memphis International Airport confirmed that there was a two-vehicle accident at the FedEx Hub. Two people were taken to the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
magnoliareporter.com

Craighead County wreck takes four lives

Four people – all in the same car -- died Thursday in a three-vehicle collision near Bono in Craighead County. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Herman Noel Deason, 18, of Black Rock was driving a 2021 Hyundai south on U.S. 63 south of Bono about 5:45 p.m.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
WREG

Memphis Jookers featured in global Nike campaign

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is known for its music. Now, the dances that come along with it are getting global attention. Memphis Jookin is featured in a worldwide Nike campaign. “Memphis has always been what the world is seeing now, like a mecca of Black art,” said Osaze ‘Agod’ Niamke. Memphis Jookin combines intricate footwork, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Thousands without power after storm moves through Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Several counties in the Mid-South, including several in Tennessee and northern Mississippi, were under a severe thunderstorm warning for hours Tuesday evening. There were concerns about tornadoes, hail, and heavy winds. Minimal damage was done in the area and throughout most of the Mid-South, but there are more than 6,000 homes without power […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

FedEx employee killed at hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FedEx employee was accidentally killed Wednesday afternoon while on the clock. Memphis police identified the worker as a 48-year-old man. FedEx confirmed the tragedy took place on company property and released the following statement:. The Memphis International Airport (MEM) confirmed that MAPD responded to a...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Inspectors sounded the alarm on Peppertree walkways months before collapse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG Investigators recently uncovered records revealing that both the owners of the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven and federal housing regulators knew that walkways, and therefore residents, were at risk long before they collapsed. November marked one year since the taxpayer funded complex was declared a public nuisance because of crime. That nuisance […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WALA-TV FOX10

Employee killed in ‘tragic incident’ at FedEx facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A FedEx employee has died at a facility in Tennessee this week. WMC reported the employee died while working at a facility in Memphis on Wednesday afternoon. FedEx confirmed the death of one of its team members and released the following statement:. “We can confirm...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man captured in Missouri for a Memphis murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kevin Fennell was captured by U.S. Marshalls in Missouri after a first-degree murder warrant was issued out of Memphis. The incident happened on November 15, when Memphis police responded to a shooting on Springbrook Avenue. A man was pronounced dead at the scene due to gunshot...
MEMPHIS, TN
Transportation Today News

Transportation Today News

176
Followers
339
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Transportation Today is a publication of Macallan Communications. It is your daily source of news about the latest regulations and innovations that drive the transportation industry across its diverse network: roadways, railroads, aviation and maritime. Our team of experienced journalists provides the most salient transportation policy news each day as well as exclusive features. We offer insights on the latest developments impacting transportation and infrastructure coming from Congress and the Administration, and news about federal and state agencies that influence this key industry that moves people and goods – the lifeblood of the U.S. economy.

 https://transportationtodaynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy