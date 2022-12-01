ACI World: IGA Istanbul Airport first in world to receive Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation Program

Airports Council International (ACI) World, a trade association of the world’s airports, recently accredited İGA Istanbul Airport under the organization’s Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation program.

The new program was launched earlier this year, and İGA Istanbul Airport is the first airport to be accredited. The program was designed to help airports measure, evaluate, and improve their accessibility management and culture regarding passengers with disabilities.

Airports must apply for accreditation. Under the application process, airports must gather evidence to support their bid. ACI conducts a virtual evaluation to determine if the airport uses a systematic management approach and whether best practices are being met.

“Air travel accessibility continues to be a priority for the industry, and this has been reflected in our recent advocacy work with governments through the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) as well as the resources we are developing for airports,” ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said. “The input from the accessibility community was absolutely crucial for this program as we work to make an air travel system for all people—one that is equitable, inclusive, and accessible. We hope to welcome more airports in the coming year.”

The program was developed as a collaboration with airports, accessibility advocacy groups, and industry partners. Accreditation is valid for three years.

