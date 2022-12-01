ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Steam Deck order tracking: How to check your order status

Wondering about your Steam Deck order status after successfully ordering one? Our guide has everything you need on how long you have to wait before getting your hands on Valve’s portable gaming device. The Steam Deck probably won’t ever go back out of stock again, as we’re through a...
VCT 2023 LOCK//IN Brazil: Schedule, teams and how to watch

The 2023 Valorous Champions Tour begins with VCT LOCK//IN Brazil, the biggest LAN in the history of the game. Follow all the action here. VCT LOCK//IN Brazil is the first event of the 2023 Valorant Champions Tour and will feature all 30 partner teams from the EMEA, Pacific, and Americas leagues. It will be the biggest Valorant event hosted by Riot Games and the first look at the teams that are part of this new era in the esport.
Apex Legends player shows off hilarious “PS1 Edition” graphics glitch

An Apex Legends player has shown off a hilarious graphical glitch on the PS5 version of the game that made in-game models “PS1 Edition.”. While the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Apex Legends run better than ever on console, the next-gen console versions – unfortunately – don’t protect the game from bizarre glitches.
Pokemon Go Mythic Blade event: Keldeo Special Research, Crabrawler launch

Niantic has announced the start of the Pokemon Go Season 9 Mythical Blade event, which features Keldeo and Crabrawler’s debut in the mobile game. With Pokemon Go’s Season of Light finally coming to an end, Niantic has revealed the start of Season 9, which will be called Mythical Wishes.
Project L’s latest update reveals new League of Legends fighting game features

Riot Games has shared their second annual update on their upcoming fighting game Project L, showcasing new features which have impressed the community. The developers of Project L, Riot’s take on the fighting game genre, released their second annual update. The League of Legends fighting game has been highly...
How to get The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia skin in Fortnite

The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia arrives in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 alongside Doom Slayer and more skins. If you’re unsure how to get the Geralt skin in Fortnite, here’s what you need to know. The newest era of Fortnite is here as Chapter 4 Season 1...
League of Legends falls off Twitch’s top gaming spot amid GTA RP resurgence

After holding the Twitch reigns for months, League of Legends has fallen off the throne. In November 2022, bolstered by a returning surge of RP streamers, GTA V reclaimed the top gaming spot on the platform. League of Legends has been one of the dominant kings of viewership on Twitch,...
Pokemon Go Remote Raid pass change would be perfect early Christmas present

Pokemon Go players have suggested a change to Remote Raid passes that would help rural players, and it would be the perfect early Christmas present. With Pokemon Go removing Remote Raid passes from daily boxes and raising the price while introducing new raid events that can’t make use of them, it’s clear that Niantic is trying to phase them out.
Warzone 2 players ruining games with infinite health: Cheat or bug?

A Warzone 2 glitch or cheat is granting players infinite health, making them immune to any attacks aimed at them – but is it a frustrating cheat or just a very lucky bug saving players from being taken down?. During a tense Warzone 2 battle, one player reported a...
BLAST Premier World Final 2022: Stream, schedule, teams

The BLAST Premier circuit culminates in the World Final, live from Abu Dhabi. Follow all the action here, with our coverage hub. The CS:GO season will come to a close with the BLAST Premier World Final in mid-December. The event will be held in Abu Dhabi as part of a three-year agreement between BLAST and ADGaming, an initiative funded by the local government to help create an “esports and gaming ecosystem” in the region.
NICKMERCS explains why competitive CoD matches aren’t as “cracked” as battle royales

NICKMERCS used his experience in competitive Gears of War, Halo, CoD, and Apex Legends to conclude battle royales “are more cracked” than other esports titles. Most fans recognize NICKMERCS for his successful streaming career, but he started as a Gears of War professional, winning a National Championship in 2019. He went on to play Halo professionally before dipping his toes into the competitive CoD scene in the early stages of his streaming career.
When is VALORANT coming to console?

Is Valorant available to download on consoles? If you’re itching to play Riot Games’ competitive FPS shooter on PlayStation or Xbox, then we’ve broken down everything you need to know. There’s an overwhelming amount of choice when it comes to FPS games but Valorant continues to stand...
Warzone 2 loadout drops appearing at Buy Stations with cheaper prices

Warzone 2 controversially removed loadout drops from buy stations, but a player managed to unearth the missing feature. At the CoD Next event on September 15, Activision gave fans their first look at Warzone 2. Removing loadouts garnered the most attention among new gameplay changes, such as a revamped gulag and looting system.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion review – A faithful and emotional remaster

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion remasters the original PSP title for modern consoles while remaining faithful to the original experience. A mixture of updated graphics and mechanics makes it a joy to dive back into, even in a post-Final Fantasy 7 Remake world. Final Fantasy 7: Crisis Core was...
Overwatch 2 devs reveal new PvE missions with Ramattra and Zenyatta

The Overwatch 2 developers have announced new PvE missions that will expand on the relationship between Zenyatta and the game’s newest hero, Ramattra. Ramattra is finally coming to Overwatch 2 on December 6 when Season 2 begins, ushering in a new era in the iconic hero shooter, but there’s a lot more to come over the horizon.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet clue hints at Australia inspiration for next region

An image spotted during art class has some Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans wondering if Australia will serve as inspiration for the next game’s main region. Of course, the Pokemon games are no stranger to taking inspiration from real-world locales around the globe. The Paldea territory that makes up the open world in Scarlet and Violet borrowed heavily from Spain and Portugal, for example.
Fortnite Chapter 4 map: All new locations and changes

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has begun and it’s brought an entirely new map into the game. Apart from new POIs and landmarks, plenty of surprises are waiting for you in this new realm. Map changes are rather common in Fortnite with every new chapter or season release. But...
WoW Dragonflight leveling method shows how to hit 70 in under two hours

A dedicated WoW Dragonflight player has discovered a method to level from level 60 to 70 in under just two hours’ time. Dragonflight has finally hit live servers and has brought a ton of additions to the long-running MMORPG including a new race and class, revamped professions, a new zone, and so much more.

