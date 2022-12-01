Read full article on original website
Related
pocketnow.com
Here are all the new Android features Google is rolling out in time for the holidays
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The holiday season is here, and to make it more enjoyable, Google is adding some cool (and useful) features to Android that will make your overall experience much better. From new features in Google Photos to a new Reading Mode to new widgets, Android is getting some pretty useful stuff. Here's every new Android feature that Google is rolling out in time for the holidays:
pocketnow.com
M2 iPad Pro (2022) vs. iPad Air 5 (2022): Which one should you buy?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Verdict: M2 iPad Pro (2022) vs. iPad Air 5 (2022) The line between the 11-inch iPad Pro and the iPad Air series had become quite blurry...
pocketnow.com
Save up to $80 on Apple's latest iPad models and accessories
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple recently launched the iPad 10th Gen, but there were no Black Friday deals available for the device during the sale. There's good news for you now, as Amazon has knocked $30 off the price of the latest entry-level iPad, and you can now grab the 64GB model only for $419 as a part of the latest deal. If the 64GB variant isn't enough for you, Amazon is also offering discounts on the 256GB model, which you can now purchase only for $559.
pocketnow.com
iPad 10th Gen (2022) vs iPad mini 6 (2021): Which One Should You Buy
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for an iPad, choosing the right one can be a confusing ordeal — especially with the variety of models Apple currently sells. While the $329 9th-generation iPad is still a great buy, its aged design might leave you wanting something more modern.
pocketnow.com
B&H Cyber Week: Save up to $450 on these Apple MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Cyber Week is in full swing, and B&H is offering some amazing deals on some of the latest Apple MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops. The retailer offers up to $450 discounts on selected models, such as the Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Pro, equipped with the M1 chip. While this might be the older 2020 model, it’s still more than capable of handling multitasking, and even some graphics-intensive tasks. The MacBook Air 2020 can also be bought for only $999, saving you $250.
pocketnow.com
Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for just $24.99 and enjoy movies from the couch
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Smart TVs are pretty good nowadays, but many lack extensive libraries and third-party app support, hence why streaming devices are more relevant than ever. If you happen to have a few years old smart TV – which still works fine – you might not have the latest streaming apps and services installed, and it might be time to buy something more recent. Well, why spend hundreds of dollars on a brand-new TV, when you can pick up a streaming stick for less than $50 and futureproof yourself?
Comments / 0