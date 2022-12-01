Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple recently launched the iPad 10th Gen, but there were no Black Friday deals available for the device during the sale. There's good news for you now, as Amazon has knocked $30 off the price of the latest entry-level iPad, and you can now grab the 64GB model only for $419 as a part of the latest deal. If the 64GB variant isn't enough for you, Amazon is also offering discounts on the 256GB model, which you can now purchase only for $559.

2 DAYS AGO