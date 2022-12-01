Read full article on original website
Solana-Based NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Launches Tool to Enforce Creator Royalties
In recent times, several NFT marketplaces had either rejected such fees or made them optional for traders to pay. The non-fungible token (NFT) space may have been spared the brunt of the catastrophic fall of FTX, but the battle for market share continues. Amidst the chaos, Magic Eden – the most popular marketplace for Solana NFTs – announced the launch of a new tool that will enforce royalties on all new collections that opt-in.
FNCY Launches Own Mainnet With New Tokenomics
Singapore Dec. 2, 2022 – FNCY, the Web3 entertainment platform presented by Metaverse World, a blockchain subsidiary of Netmarble F&C, launches its own mainnet today and they are one step closer to bring the Web3 world where people can enjoy complete access to all forms of entertainment such as games, web-toons, web-novels, K-Pop, metaverse and more to come.
Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Will Acquire Celsius Owned Custody Platform GK8
The acquisition will expand Galaxy’s headcount, and help build out its GalaxyOne prime offering. Galaxy Digital has won the auction for GK8 – a crypto custody platform to be sold as part of bankruptcy proceedings for the insolvent crypto lender Celsius. Galaxy will utilize GK8’s custody solution as...
Zipmex Sees Buyout Offer of $100M as it Secures Creditor Protection: Report
Zipmex was reportedly still in “advanced talks” for a potential rescue deal last month. Embattled cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex is all set to be acquired by V Ventures, a subsidiary of Thoresen Thai Agencies Pcl, for $100 million. The venture capital fund is reportedly offering $30 million in cash, and the rest will be paid in crypto tokens.
Indian CBDC Fails to Impress Bankers in Initial Trials: Report
The country launched an e-rupee pilot for the wholesale segment on November 1. The initial excitement among Indian bankers over the launch of a central bank-sponsored digital rupee seems to be fizzling out. They find it adding to their paper and accounting work without bringing any significant benefits over the existing procedures.
Tether Responds to Media FUD Regarding Rising Loan Risk
The world’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether, has responded to the latest round of mainstream media FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt). On Dec. 1, the Wall Street Journal published another attack on the crypto industry, targeting Tether this time. The outlet claims that the company has “increasingly been lending its...
Cronos-Based Algorithmic Lending Protocol Rug Pulls $600K From Users
The Cronos-based lending protocol seems to be the latest rug pull in the crypto industry. CroLend, presenting itself as an algorithmic, autonomous lending protocol built on top of the Cronos network, has deleted all social media pages, the website doesn’t work, and its TVL has been drained to $0.
Sales of Bitcoin Mining Rigs in Russia Surge in Q4: Report
Russian crypto miners are piling up ASIC crypto mining rigs, owing to cheaper electricity costs. A new report by Kommersant revealed that sales of Bitcoin mining machines in the country surged rapidly in the fourth quarter, a trend backed by a resurgence of demand, despite the chaotic price action of the crypto-asset.
Bybit to Lay Off 30% of Workforce Amid Colder Crypto Winter
With bitcoin firmly standing below $20,000, it’s visible that the bear market still remains in the spotlight, which harms native businesses. Miners and exchanges have been hit the hardest. Amid numerous trading platforms laying off staff members, the latest to join this trend is Bybit. Bybit to Cut Off...
Bitcoin Bulls Fight for $17K, Ethereum POW (ETHW) Skyrockets 20%: Market Watch
Ethereum POW and Terra Classic have both surged by double digits today. After tapping yet another two-week high above $17,000, bitcoin has returned to that particular level. Most altcoins are a lot calmer today, with a few exceptions, such as LUNC, TWT, and ETHW. Bitcoin Fights for $17K. Ever since...
Multiple SBF Appearances, Fed Chair Speech, and Market Bounce: The Week’s Crypto Recap
Sam Bankman-Fried appeared on a few occasions this week, leaving more questions than answers. Fed Chair Powell hinted at incoming hikes while the market managed to recover a bit. The past seven days were filled with a lot of information as the situation around FTX keeps unraveling. The former CEO...
FTX Contagion Haunts Yet Another Crypto Trading Firm
Aurus has not yet officially confirmed the issue but M11 Credit assured working on a joint statement. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried may have apologized dozen times for the failure of his firm, but there’s no stopping the contagion. Another casualty came in the name of a crypto trading...
Coinbase CEO: Even The Most Gullible People Should Not Believe SBF
Coinbase’s chief executive doesn’t buy SBF’s story about the missing $8 billion. Samuel Bankman-Fried took Do Kwon’s spot by becoming the most talked-about and arguably hated person in the cryptocurrency industry in November when his empire collapsed, and the community found out about his dirty laundry.
The Recent Wave of Mysterious Deaths in Crypto
Amber Group’s Co-Founder – Tiantian Kullander – is the latest crypto entrepreneur to die in mysterious conditions. Tiantian Kullander – Co-Founder of the crypto firm Amber Group – unexpectedly passed away in his sleep at the age of 30. The bear market negatively affected his...
Bitcoin Remains Calm at $17K After Latest US Job Report (Weekend Watch)
The US job report, which beat expectations, didn’t result in massive price movements for BTC as it has done in the past. The latest US job report brought some brief volatility for bitcoin, but the asset remained calm overall, around $17,000. Most altcoins are also quite stagnant now, and...
