In recent times, several NFT marketplaces had either rejected such fees or made them optional for traders to pay. The non-fungible token (NFT) space may have been spared the brunt of the catastrophic fall of FTX, but the battle for market share continues. Amidst the chaos, Magic Eden – the most popular marketplace for Solana NFTs – announced the launch of a new tool that will enforce royalties on all new collections that opt-in.

2 DAYS AGO