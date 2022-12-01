Ghana vs Uruguay: Derek Boateng forgives Luis Suarez for 2010 handball ahead of World Cup grudge match - but wife wants shirt out of the house

Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022 - England 3-0 Senegal: Gareth Southgate's side set up quarter-final showdown with France
England set up a huge World Cup quarter-final showdown with defending champions France after easing past Senegal with a 3-0 victory in the last 16. After a sluggish start at the Al Bayt Stadium, England burst into life in the 39th minute when Jude Bellingham brilliantly set up Jordan Henderson for the opener.
Reporter notebook: England to stick with 4-3-3 against Senegal but has Gareth Southgate's best XI changed?
Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett discusses the key selection dilemmas facing England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of Sunday's World Cup last-16 tie with Senegal and what to expect from the African champions... Less than a fortnight before this winner-takes-all match against Senegal, Gareth Southgate selected what he felt was his...
Raheem Sterling returning to UK after armed break-in at family home | Southgate unsure if he will be back for quarter-final
Raheem Sterling is heading back to the UK from England's World Cup camp after armed intruders broke into his home while his family were inside. Sterling missed England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16 after being ruled out of the team due to a "family matter" shortly before kick-off, having started two of the Three Lions' three games at the World Cup so far.
World Cup hits and misses: Lionel Messi magic gives Argentina hope while Louis van Gaal deserves Netherlands trust
Sky Sports' writers reflect on Saturday's action as the knockout phase of the World Cup gets under way... The legs do not move as quickly as before and everyone knows we are in the endgame now but is there a more thrilling sight in football than Lionel Messi with the ball at his feet? Through to another quarter-final after beating Australia, his World Cup dream is alive.
Iliman Ndiaye: Sheffield United and Senegal forward is a special talent who went from non-league to World Cup
Iliman Ndiaye was adamant. There was to be no back-up plan. Every request to consider an alternative was met with the same response: “I’m going to be a professional footballer.”. Ndiaye was a teenager playing in non-league at the time. In fact, he had not even had a...
Eddie Jones to learn fate next week: Should England stick or twist?
The RFU's review panel will meet with Jones on Monday, ahead of a board meeting on Tuesday and a formal announcement from the RFU is expected midweek. The panel consists of board and executive members along with independent, former players and coaches. Jones has overseen England's worst year since 2008,...
World Cup last-16 predictions: Japan to shock Croatia, Spain to win on penalties...
The World Cup round of 16 is in full swing and our tipster Jones Knows takes to the prediction chair to dig out some juicy betting angles. World Cup results | Fixtures | Full schedule for Qatar 2022. Download the Sky Sports App. Japan vs Croatia, Monday 3pm - PLAY...
Senegal World Cup scouting report - Can Lions of Teranga shock England in the desert?
Twenty years on from captaining his nation in their debut experience of the World Cup, which included stunning France and Sweden in an intoxicating run to the quarter-finals, Aliou Cisse wants to lead Senegal to history again - this time in his capacity as manager. Crowned Africa Cup of Nations...
Celtic transfer news: Alistair Johnston joins Scottish champions amid doubt over futures of Josip Juranovic and Giorgos Giakoumakis
Celtic have completed a deal to sign CF Montreal right-back Alistair Johnston, who has just finished his World Cup campaign with Canada. Sky Sports News understands the Scottish champions will pay an initial fee in the region of £3.5m for the 24-year-old, as they continue their work ahead of the January transfer window.
Paul Merson: Don't be surprised if Gareth Southgate reverts to type against Senegal
In his latest Sky Sports column, Paul Merson reflects on England's victory over Wales and why it shouldn't impact Gareth Southgate's team selection against the "hardest" World Cup last-16 opponents Senegal. After topping Group B with Tuesday's 3-0 win over Wales, England take on African champions Senegal for a place...
England's blistering batting and bold declaration give Ben Stokes' side chance of day-five victory over Pakistan
England's attacking batting line-up pummelled Pakistan yet again before skipper Ben Stokes' aggressive declaration gave his side a real chance of forcing victory on day five of the first Test. Stokes declared at tea on day four, setting Pakistan a tempting 343 to win on the flattest of surfaces and...
John Stones hails Harry Maguire's terrific World Cup performances
John Stones says Harry Maguire deserves huge credit for a host of "terrific" performances for England at the World Cup. Maguire's very involvement for England in Qatar came under scrutiny after making just nine appearances for Manchester United in an indifferent start to the 2022/23 season. But Gareth Southgate's faith...
Man Utd ready to make £50m swoop for Netherlands and PSV star Cody Gakpo in January - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers... Manchester United are ready to swoop in January to land Netherlands' World Cup star Cody Gakpo - and PSV are willing to sell for £50m. Julian Ward is looking at a top job in Europe after quitting as Liverpool's...
Birmingham takeover: Maxi Lopez and Paul Richardson pull out of deal
Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez say they have pulled out of their bid to buy Birmingham City following five months of talks. Richardson has confirmed that their company Maxco Capital were unable to agree revised terms after being granted exclusivity to complete a takeover in the summer. Former Barcelona player...
Andries Noppert: From police plans to Netherlands' World Cup goalkeeper, his remarkable rise to the top explained
Andries Noppert had a coffee date scheduled with his friend Harmen Kuperus but the goalkeeper was forced to postpone it. "Suddenly he had to go," Kuperus tells Sky Sports. He had a good excuse. He was in the Netherlands squad for the World Cup. The speed with which Noppert's life...
Arsene Wenger suggests Germany lost focus in World Cup due to 'political demonstrations'
Arsene Wenger has suggested Germany lost focus at the World Cup because of "political demonstrations", contributing to their exit at the group stage. Germany, world champions in 2014, were knocked out of the group stage for the second successive World Cup, having covered their mouths during their team photograph ahead of their opening match against Japan in protest against FIFA's ban on OneLove armbands.
Raheem Sterling misses out for England with 'family matter', Gareth Southgate unsure of winger's return
Gareth Southgate would not put a date on Raheem Sterling's return after the winger was ruled out of England's last-16 game with Senegal for a "family matter". England announced on social media earlier on Sunday that the Chelsea forward would be absent from the knock-out clash, having started two of the Three Lions' three games at the World Cup so far.
Gallagher Premiership: London Irish beat Newcastle to move off bottom while Gloucester and Bristol end losing runs
Falcons had recorded back-to-back Gallagher Premiership wins with victories over Exeter and Gloucester in recent weeks, but James Stokes scored to give the visitors the worst possible start. Mateo Carreras struck back shortly afterwards, but Paddy Jackson kicked Irish into a six-point lead at the break. Brett Connon's penalty and...
Live on Sky Sports: EFL fixtures announced for late January including Burnley vs West Brom, Sunderland vs Middlesbrough
Sky Sports has announced its live EFL schedule for the latter part of January, with five matches from across the Championship and League One selected for TV coverage. The standout clash sees Sunderland host Middlesbrough on Sunday, January 22, kick-off 12pm, while current Championship leaders Burnley will entertain West Brom at Turf Moor at 8pm on Friday, January 20.
England's victory hopes boosted by late wickets after Pakistan captain Babar Azam hits hundred on flat pitch
England's hopes of forcing victory over Pakistan in the first Test were boosted by late wickets on day three after they had been largely stalled by Babar Azam's eighth Test century and the flat Rawalpindi pitch. Pakistan closed on 499-7 to trail by 158 in reply to England's 657 all...
