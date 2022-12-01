ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ghana vs Uruguay: Derek Boateng forgives Luis Suarez for 2010 handball ahead of World Cup grudge match - but wife wants shirt out of the house

By Adam Bate
SkySports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Raheem Sterling returning to UK after armed break-in at family home | Southgate unsure if he will be back for quarter-final

Raheem Sterling is heading back to the UK from England's World Cup camp after armed intruders broke into his home while his family were inside. Sterling missed England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16 after being ruled out of the team due to a "family matter" shortly before kick-off, having started two of the Three Lions' three games at the World Cup so far.
SkySports

World Cup hits and misses: Lionel Messi magic gives Argentina hope while Louis van Gaal deserves Netherlands trust

Sky Sports' writers reflect on Saturday's action as the knockout phase of the World Cup gets under way... The legs do not move as quickly as before and everyone knows we are in the endgame now but is there a more thrilling sight in football than Lionel Messi with the ball at his feet? Through to another quarter-final after beating Australia, his World Cup dream is alive.
SkySports

Eddie Jones to learn fate next week: Should England stick or twist?

The RFU's review panel will meet with Jones on Monday, ahead of a board meeting on Tuesday and a formal announcement from the RFU is expected midweek. The panel consists of board and executive members along with independent, former players and coaches. Jones has overseen England's worst year since 2008,...
SkySports

Paul Merson: Don't be surprised if Gareth Southgate reverts to type against Senegal

In his latest Sky Sports column, Paul Merson reflects on England's victory over Wales and why it shouldn't impact Gareth Southgate's team selection against the "hardest" World Cup last-16 opponents Senegal. After topping Group B with Tuesday's 3-0 win over Wales, England take on African champions Senegal for a place...
SkySports

John Stones hails Harry Maguire's terrific World Cup performances

John Stones says Harry Maguire deserves huge credit for a host of "terrific" performances for England at the World Cup. Maguire's very involvement for England in Qatar came under scrutiny after making just nine appearances for Manchester United in an indifferent start to the 2022/23 season. But Gareth Southgate's faith...
SkySports

Birmingham takeover: Maxi Lopez and Paul Richardson pull out of deal

Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez say they have pulled out of their bid to buy Birmingham City following five months of talks. Richardson has confirmed that their company Maxco Capital were unable to agree revised terms after being granted exclusivity to complete a takeover in the summer. Former Barcelona player...
SkySports

Arsene Wenger suggests Germany lost focus in World Cup due to 'political demonstrations'

Arsene Wenger has suggested Germany lost focus at the World Cup because of "political demonstrations", contributing to their exit at the group stage. Germany, world champions in 2014, were knocked out of the group stage for the second successive World Cup, having covered their mouths during their team photograph ahead of their opening match against Japan in protest against FIFA's ban on OneLove armbands.
SkySports

Live on Sky Sports: EFL fixtures announced for late January including Burnley vs West Brom, Sunderland vs Middlesbrough

Sky Sports has announced its live EFL schedule for the latter part of January, with five matches from across the Championship and League One selected for TV coverage. The standout clash sees Sunderland host Middlesbrough on Sunday, January 22, kick-off 12pm, while current Championship leaders Burnley will entertain West Brom at Turf Moor at 8pm on Friday, January 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy