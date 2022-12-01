With the FTX going into bankruptcy, the overall ripple effect is seemingly carrying on, leaving its ugly mark and negative impact on all who are connected. In the latest case scenario, it happens to be Orthogonal Trading that has come under its adverse influence. For the uninitiated, this entity is a crypto trading company. Speculations are rife that it has of late gone insolvent, what with it not being in the position of paying up its due loan amount to the tune of $10 million.

6 HOURS AGO