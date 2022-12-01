Read full article on original website
cryptonewsz.com
Will Bitcoin SV (BSV) Cross the $50 mark in December?
Bitcoin Satoshi Vision or Bitcoin SV is a popular cryptocurrency that closely aligns with the vision of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto. At the time of writing this post, the BSV price is trading around $42.39 above the Bollinger Band’s baseline. Last month, it formed the yearly low of around $34, but it regained smoothly within a few weeks. Based on the technical chart, $47 could be a resistance because it took support around that level earlier this year.
cryptonewsz.com
Polygon merges with Flipkart to develop blockchain ecommerce excellence
Flipkart, which happens to be the absolute top-of-the-line online commerce site, has duly kept up with its earlier commitment to blockchain technology and forged a lucrative merger deal with Polygon. Incidentally, Flipkart is one of the most well-known online sites based out of India and is highly popular and respected among the gentry. The aim and intention behind the inking of this mutually beneficial deal is to create the very base of the intended Blockchain-eCommerce Centre of Excellence. Therefore, this partnership is duly formed in all matters concerned after much forethought and calculated deliberations.
Polish regulator sets 2023 dividend policy for banks
WARSAW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Poland's financial regulator KNF has adopted a new dividend policy for banks for 2023, allowing them to pay out a percentage of their net profit to shareholders depending on meeting specific criteria, it said on Tuesday.
cryptonewsz.com
Orthogonal Trading fails to repay a loan amount of $10M to Mapple Finance
With the FTX going into bankruptcy, the overall ripple effect is seemingly carrying on, leaving its ugly mark and negative impact on all who are connected. In the latest case scenario, it happens to be Orthogonal Trading that has come under its adverse influence. For the uninitiated, this entity is a crypto trading company. Speculations are rife that it has of late gone insolvent, what with it not being in the position of paying up its due loan amount to the tune of $10 million.
cryptonewsz.com
Oryen Network next crypto to explode; APE and MANA also make the list
Finding the next cryptocurrency to explode is what every investor hopes to achieve, but it’s far simpler to say than to do. However, it might be challenging to make a firm selection, given the abundance of cryptocurrency initiatives on the market. We’ll examine the next big cryptocurrency and outline...
Morocco produces World Cup shock to beat Spain on penalties and reach Qatar 2022 quarterfinals
Morocco continued its stunning run at Qatar 2022, beating Spain on penalties to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in its history.
cryptonewsz.com
Stellar creates a downward flat bottom pattern; What next?
Stellar Lumens (XLM) has become a new-age competitor in the financial transaction domain. XLM has peaked, but the market scenario showcases a decreasing demand for disruptive technologies. Stellar focuses on reducing the time and resources required for cross-border or inter-currency transactions. The Stellar protocol converts the native currency first into...
Meme stock mania may finally be over
It's time to sing a requiem for a meme. Meme stocks, that is. Companies that attracted rabid followings from traders on Reddit and other social media sites in 2021 are struggling. Just look at GameStop.
cryptonewsz.com
AssetMantle forms a lucrative partnership with OKC
AssetMantle, on its part, has taken the opportunity of forming a mutually beneficial partnership with OKC. This occurrence has taken place with the aim and intention of making AssetMantle in the position of creating an open source and community-oriented infrastructure, with regards to inter-chain NFTs, along with metadata standardization. However, this will be achievable by participating in the InterNFT standard.
Lumber falls to its lowest level since 2020 as US housing market activity continues to slow
The average 30-year mortgage rate currently sits at 6.5% according to data from Freddie Mac, which is off the recent high of 7.03%.
Dutch King orders investigation into the royals' colonial past
AMSTERDAM, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Dutch King Willem-Alexander has commissioned an independent research into the role of the royal family in the colonial past of the Netherlands, the Dutch government's information service (RVD) said on Tuesday.
U.S. crude output and petroleum demand to rise in 2022 - EIA
HOUSTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday raised its forecast for this year's crude output growth marginally, while petroleum demand is likely to rise less than previously expected.
cryptonewsz.com
Crypto analysts confirm that BudBlockz (BLUNT) is a better investment than Zilliqa (ZIL)
Cryptocurrencies have emerged as a dependable investment option in the face of volatile market conditions and rising inflation in the post-pandemic economy. If you are still learning the ropes of cryptocurrency investment and can’t decide which names to back, you can always start with research. Just select some leading names like BudBlockz (BLUNT) and Zilliqa (ZIL), compare them, and then decide. Many crypto analysts have confirmed that BudBlockz is a better investment than Zilliqa, and here’s why.
Protests temporarily called off at Adani's south India port
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Protests were temporarily called off at Adani's Vizhinjam seaport in the southern Indian state of Kerala after more than four months of agitation, a protest leader told Reuters late on Tuesday.
cryptonewsz.com
Porsche’s Web3 plan revealed: 7,500-piece NFT via 911 collection
In recent times, the undoubted giant in the field of automobiles, Porsche, took time off to formally declare the deliverance of a unique and sophisticated NFT collection comprising 7,500 pieces. All of these, incidentally, happen to be based on their classic Porsche 911 model. This entire collection is slated for an official introduction to be duly made sometime in January 2023.
U.S. lawmakers ease proposed curbs on Chinese chips amid corporate pushback
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. senators have scaled back a proposal that placed new curbs on the use of Chinese-made chips by the U.S. government and its contractors, according to a recent draft seen by Reuters, amid pushback from trade groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
cryptonewsz.com
Polkadot (DOT) crashes 92% since October 2021 peak value!
Polkadot operates on the novel idea of connecting multiple blockchains to facilitate cross-chain transactions, which could later be upscaled as a web 3.0 technology, decentralized internet. Learning from the challenges of leading blockchains, Polkadot created its code, allowing it to be capable of autonomously updating its code without needing a fork. It has been possible through the governance feature of its token DOT, which allowed holders to direct the change-making decisions by the token community.
World Cup 2022: Morocco shocks Spain in Round of 16, advance to quarterfinals for first time
Morocco stunned the 2010 World Cup champions Spain in penalties and advanced to the quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Morocco goalkeeper made two crucial saves.
Airbus drops 2022 delivery forecast after slow November
PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) on Tuesday abandoned its forecast for airplane deliveries in 2022 but maintained other financial guidance after posting 68 deliveries in November.
Pele health 'improving progressively': hospital
Pele's health is "improving progressively," his doctors said Tuesday, a week after the 82-year-old Brazilian football legend was hospitalized amid ongoing treatment for colon cancer. Pele was hospitalized last Tuesday in Sao Paulo for what doctors called a "reevaluation" of his chemotherapy treatments, which he has been undergoing since having surgery in September 2021 to remove a colon tumor.
