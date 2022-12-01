ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statistical Breakdown: How the Bears and Packers stack up before Week 13 game

By Alyssa Barbieri
 3 days ago
The Chicago Bears (3-9) will face the Green Bay Packers (4-8) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to break a five-game losing streak.

The Bears are coming off a 31-10 loss to the New York Jets, where they were without quarterback Justin Fields, who has a separated left shoulder. The offense looked vastly different in his absence, managing just 10 points in the first half and held scoreless in the second half of action.

Here’s how the Bears and Packers stack up statistically ahead of Sunday’s matchup:

Scoring Offense

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Bears: 19th, 20.9 PPG

Packers: 23rd, 19.6 PPG

Passing Offense

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Bears: 32nd, 131.2 passing YPG

Packers: 14th, 223.4 passing YPG

Rushing Offense

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Bears: 1st, 192 rushing YPG

Packers: 14th, 121.3 rushing YPG

Total Offense

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Bears: 24th, 323.2 total YPG

Packers: 16th, 344.7 total YPG

First Downs

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Bears: 24th, 215 first downs

Packers: T-12th, 232 first downs

Penalties

Al Bello/Getty Images

Bears: 18th, 48.1 penalty YPG

Packers: 12th, 45.2 penalty YPG

Turnover Margin

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Bears: T-18th, 0 TO margin

Packers: 28th, -5 TO margin

Sacks Allowed

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bears: 31st, 42 sacks allowed this season

Packers: T-11th, 24 sacks allowed this season

Scoring Defense

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Bears: 27th, 25.4 points allowed per game

Packers: 22nd, 23.6 points allowed per game

Passing Defense

Al Bello/Getty Images

Bears: 12th, 206.1 YPG allowed

Packers: 4th, 187.8 YPG allowed

Rushing Defense

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bears: 27th, 143.9 YPG allowed

Packers: 31st, 154.8 YPG allowed

Total Defense

Al Bello/Getty Images

Bears: 20th, 350 total YPG allowed

Packers: 16th, 342.6 total YPG allowed

Sacks

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Bears: T-32nd, 16 sacks this season

Packers: 21st, 24 sacks this season

