Statistical Breakdown: How the Bears and Packers stack up before Week 13 game
The Chicago Bears (3-9) will face the Green Bay Packers (4-8) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to break a five-game losing streak.
The Bears are coming off a 31-10 loss to the New York Jets, where they were without quarterback Justin Fields, who has a separated left shoulder. The offense looked vastly different in his absence, managing just 10 points in the first half and held scoreless in the second half of action.
Here’s how the Bears and Packers stack up statistically ahead of Sunday’s matchup:
Scoring Offense
Bears: 19th, 20.9 PPG
Packers: 23rd, 19.6 PPG
Passing Offense
Bears: 32nd, 131.2 passing YPG
Packers: 14th, 223.4 passing YPG
Rushing Offense
Bears: 1st, 192 rushing YPG
Packers: 14th, 121.3 rushing YPG
Total Offense
Bears: 24th, 323.2 total YPG
Packers: 16th, 344.7 total YPG
First Downs
Bears: 24th, 215 first downs
Packers: T-12th, 232 first downs
Penalties
Bears: 18th, 48.1 penalty YPG
Packers: 12th, 45.2 penalty YPG
Turnover Margin
Bears: T-18th, 0 TO margin
Packers: 28th, -5 TO margin
Sacks Allowed
Bears: 31st, 42 sacks allowed this season
Packers: T-11th, 24 sacks allowed this season
Scoring Defense
Bears: 27th, 25.4 points allowed per game
Packers: 22nd, 23.6 points allowed per game
Passing Defense
Bears: 12th, 206.1 YPG allowed
Packers: 4th, 187.8 YPG allowed
Rushing Defense
Bears: 27th, 143.9 YPG allowed
Packers: 31st, 154.8 YPG allowed
Total Defense
Bears: 20th, 350 total YPG allowed
Packers: 16th, 342.6 total YPG allowed
Sacks
Bears: T-32nd, 16 sacks this season
Packers: 21st, 24 sacks this season
Comments / 0