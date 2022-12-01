Stats - England and their four centurions break a 112-year Test record

506 for 4 England's total at stumps in Rawalpindi. They bettered a record that has stood since 1910 to become the first team to cross the 500-run mark on the first day of a Test match. England's tally of 506 is also the second-most scored by any team in a single day of Test cricket, behind Sri Lanka's 509 on day two against Bangladesh in 2002.

1 England became the first team ever to end day one of a Test match with four centurions. Australia managed three - once in 1884 against England and once in 2012 against South Africa .

2 Previous instances of four centurions for England in a Test innings: 1938 against Australia and 2007 against West Indies.

1 This is the first-ever instance of four or more batters scoring a hundred in a Test innings against Pakistan.

174 Runs scored by England before lunch in Rawalpindi, the second-most in the first session of a Test match (where known). The highest is 179 in a 41-over session by South Africa against Australia in 1902.

233 Partnership runs between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett , the highest opening stand for England in Tests since 273 between Marcus Trescothick and Andrew Strauss against South Africa in 2004. It is the eighth-highest opening stand for England in Test cricket and the sixth-highest by any team against Pakistan.

6.53 Run-rate of the partnership between Crawley and Duckett. It is the fastest double-century opening partnership in Test cricket and the third-fastest for any wicket. The previous quickest first-wicket stand, in terms of run-rate, was 6.29 between Joe Burns and David Warner against New Zealand in 2015.

80 Balls for Harry Brook to score a hundred, the third-fastest in for England Test cricket. Gilbert Jessop scored a 76-ball century against Australia in 1902, while Jonny Bairstow took 77 balls against New Zealand earlier this year. Brook's hundred is also the second-fastest by any batter against Pakistan in Pakistan, behind Brian Lara's 77-ball century in Multan in 2006.

5 batters to hit six fours in an over. Brook joins the list after clattering Saud Shakeel to all parts in Rawalpindi. The last time such a thing happened was 2007 , when Sanath Jayasuriya took a liking to James Anderson.

3 Players with a century in less than 100 balls for England - Brook (80), Crawley (86) and Ollie Pope (90). That's another first in Test cricket. The closest anything gets to this record is the 2006 Lahore Test where three rapid centuries were split between players of two different teams: Shahid Afridi (78), Kamran Akmal (81) and Virender Sehwag (93).

2 Players with a quicker maiden Test century than Brook's 80-ball effort: Colin de Grandhomme (71) and Jessop (76)