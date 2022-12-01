Read full article on original website
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for $400,000
From the Beach Terrace neighborhood in Bristol to an Original owner Gambrel style colonial built in 1986 in South Kingstown, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes for about $400,00. Take a tour of the properties below. And to see what your home...
ABC6.com
Modifications to Taunton’s ‘Lights On’ festival due to weather
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Plans for Taunton’s 109th Lights on Festival scheduled for Saturday had to be modified due to inclement weather. The Lighting of the Green will take place at 4:30 p.m. The lights will be turned on at that time, but there will not be an...
3 local parishes to merge at end of December
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three parishes in Providence and North Providence will be merging at the end of December. The merger was approved by Bishop Thomas Tobin, and formally unites, Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish of North Providence, and St. Edward Parish of Providence into St. Anthony Parish of North Providence. “I commend Father […]
Three Rhode Island men arrested for catalytic converter thefts in Braintree, police say
A team of police officers and dispatchers is being praised for apprehending three Rhode Island men who police say stole catalytic converters from trucks parked at a Braintree business and caused more than $12,000 in damage on Halloween night. Alberto Rivera, 22, of Cranston, Rhode Island and Kuron Mitchell, 23,...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Tom Joyce Loved Family, Football, EGPD & Looking Marine Sharp
Above: Tom and Janet Joyce at the Memorial Day Parade in 2014. Tom Joyce made it his mission to bring coffee to his wife every day during her many years as teacher and director of the Barbara Tufts Co-op Nursery. He was devoted to Janet, which meant building his life away from his beloved Pittsburgh so he could be with the girl from East Greenwich who he met while stationed at Quonset with the Marines in the early 1960s.
fallriverreporter.com
Suspects in catalytic converter thefts in Rhode Island and Massachusetts accused of thousands in damages
Police in Massachusetts have captured a trio that they believe are responsible for at least $12,000 in damage due to stealing catalytic converters in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts. According to Mark Dubois, Police Chief in Braintree, dispatch received an alarm call from a business on Wood Road. After a...
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!
Photo by(Elina Fairytale) (MASHPEE, MA) With the cold weather finally here and holiday cheer in the air, this captivating community event will be sure to warm up every member of the family while they're having fun! You're invited to the first-ever annual Holiday Lights drive-through experience, which is a free, family-friendly festivity hosted by the Cape Cod Children's Museum.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
GoLocalProv
Danielle North Leaving WPRI-12
One of the Providence-TV market's favorite anchors is leaving. Danielle North’s co-host, Patrick Little, posted to social media on Friday that she is leaving the station, WPRI-12. “This is a really sad/bittersweet day I have spent more time with Danielle North over the last 28 years or so than...
whatsupnewp.com
Where to dine on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in and around Newport
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, believe it or not, will be here before you know it. For some of you, the thought of cooking at home, traveling, or visiting the family is simply, out of the question and you’re looking for a place to dine out. You’re in luck, we have a full round-up of places open for dinner and drinks on Christmas Day.
Flashbak
Photos of The Biggest Family in 1920s Boston – 13 Children And Counting
In 1920s Boston, the average American family was a mother, father and 2.3 children. When news broke of a family of 13 children, Boston Herald-Traveler (a newspaper born in 1846) photographer Leslie Jones (1886-1967) went to see them. Big deal, say the sprits of Mr and Mrs Feodor Vassilyev from...
whatsupnewp.com
List: Providence is coldest city in Rhode Island
The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like Florida and California—all states do have a city that is typically colder than the rest.
The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England
CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton.
a-z-animals.com
9 Adorable Puppies in Boston To Adopt for Christmas
Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. It can get lonely over the holidays,...
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford Holiday Stroll and Tree Lighting POSTPONED
Due to the weather forecast predicted for Saturday, December 3, the Downtown Holiday Stroll and the Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting have been postponed until Saturday, December 10. Updated event information is as follows:. Downtown Holiday Stroll. Date and time: 12 – 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. (Rain date: 12...
