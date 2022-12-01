ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

State admits redistricting commissioner deleted texts, court documents show

A commissioner appointed by the House Democratic Caucus to the Washington State Redistricting Commission deleted texts from her personal phone, the state admitted in Thurston County Superior Court filings Thursday. The admission from the state was in response to a lawsuit filed against the 2021 Redistricting Commission by Arthur West,...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy