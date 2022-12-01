Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
‘Hazardous weather conditions’ and freezing fog in parts of WA. Here’s what to know
Washington residents in the Olympia and Tacoma areas can expect “hazardous weather conditions,” as eastern Washington will finally get a break from harsh winter weather conditions this upcoming weekend into next week, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS has currently issued two winter storm warnings and...
Tri-City Herald
This natural gas company with 310,000+ customers in WA and OR ranks top in West
Cascade Natural Gas, based in Kennewick, ranks highest for residential customer satisfaction among natural gas utilities in the West, according to the J.D. Power 2022 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study. The study compared Cascade to other midsize utilities in the West, but its score of 787 also topped that...
Colder than normal weather alert issued for Tri-Cities. Here’s the snow forecast
The cold snap will persist with temperatures about 10 degrees below normal.
Tri-City Herald
State admits redistricting commissioner deleted texts, court documents show
A commissioner appointed by the House Democratic Caucus to the Washington State Redistricting Commission deleted texts from her personal phone, the state admitted in Thurston County Superior Court filings Thursday. The admission from the state was in response to a lawsuit filed against the 2021 Redistricting Commission by Arthur West,...
Comments / 0