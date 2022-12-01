Bowl bound for the fourth year in a row, Liberty has accepted an invitation to play in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl against Toledo on December 20 in Boca Raton, Fla. The Flames will square off against the Rockets at FAU Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University. Kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO