Liberty Tops Radford 67-54 for 1st Road Win of Season
Balanced scoring and a strong defensive effort led Liberty to its first road win of the 2022-23 season, a 67-54 triumph at Radford Sunday afternoon. Three Lady Flames scored in double figures, and Liberty forced 19 turnovers inside the Dedmon Center, a familiar venue from its Big South Conference days.
MBB Game Day: Clarks Summit
LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) • Liberty is 5-0 all-time against Clarks Summit. The Flames defeated the Defenders 87-42in the 2017-18 season opener at the Vines Centerin what was the last meeting between the two schools. Clarks Summit will face Penn State Scranton at home on Monday night before traveling to Lynchburg.
Liberty Ends Season With 3-1 NIVC Setback to WCU
The host Liberty Lady Flames came out on fire to open the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC), winning set one 25-15 over Western Carolina. However, the visiting Catamounts rallied for a 3-1 (15-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-19) win over the Lady Flames, Saturday at Liberty Arena. Western Carolina (19-12) advances to...
Merchant Impresses with 14:00.86 5K in Liberty Debut
Tristian Merchant performed well during his first race as a Liberty Flame, Saturday evening at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener. He clocked a 5K time of 14:00.86 which ranks No. 4 in program history and No. 2 all-time in the ASUN, competing at the Boston University Track & Tennis Center.
Men’s wrestlers roll to third-place finish at Blithe Memorial Duals in Michigan
Liberty University’s men’s wrestling team narrowly missed reaching the championship finals of Saturday’s Blithe Memorial Duals at Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids, Mich., but still came away with third place in the eight-team tournament that featured mostly NAIA and NCAA Division III programs. After going 3-0 and...
Chadwell Named Liberty’s New Head Football Coach
With the Flames on the verge of moving into their first-ever FBS conference and the program at its greatest heights, Liberty University has hired Jamey Chadwell as the 10th head coach in the program’s history. Liberty University Director of Athletics Ian McCaw will welcome Chadwell to Liberty Mountain during...
Flames fight back, split series with Saints going into Christmas Break
Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team didn’t show any effects of sleep deprivation after Saturday morning’s “Midnight Mayhem” loss to 10th-ranked Maryville University. The No. 2 Flames came out with renewed energy and plenty of offensive firepower and counterattacks in a 6-1 payback win on Saturday night at the LaHaye Ice Center.
No. 2 Flames upended by No. 10 Saints in ‘Midnight Mayhem’ clash, evening all-time series at 1-1
Despite a sold-out crowd in the LaHaye Ice Center, Liberty University’s No. 2-ranked ACHA Division I men’s hockey team sustained a 3-2 setback in Saturday morning’s “Midnight Mayhem” matchup with No. 10 Maryville University. It was only the second meeting between the two teams after the Flames (12-6) had ousted the Saints (13-4) from the first round of the 2021 ACHA DI National Championships in St. Louis.
Liberty to Face Toledo in RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 20
Bowl bound for the fourth year in a row, Liberty has accepted an invitation to play in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl against Toledo on December 20 in Boca Raton, Fla. The Flames will square off against the Rockets at FAU Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University. Kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.
Lady Flames complete sweep of Sun Devils, end semester on 56-game winning streak
Playing another one-sided game at No. 7 Arizona State University on Saturday night at Oceanside Ice Arena in Tempe, Ariz., gave Liberty University’s ACHA Division I women’s hockey Head Coach Chris Lowes and Assistant Coach Justin Forth opportunities to tinker with their forward lines and defensive pairings. The No. 1-ranked, four-time-defending national champion Lady Flames (16-0) scorched the Sun Devils (7-4) for the second night in a row, following Friday’s 10-2 triumph with an 8-2 victory that stretched their ACHA-record winning streak to 56 games.
Liberty art students craft figures to signify university’s transition to paperless HR process
Liberty University’s Human Resources Department sent their old paperwork process flying last month. In commemoration of its shift to paperless operations, the department enlisted the help of studio & digital arts (SADA) students to create life-size figures symbolically sending paper airplanes and crumbles into the trash. Countless personnel action...
