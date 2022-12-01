Read full article on original website
Magnolia Bakery Released Their Monthly Flavor, And It’s A Red Velvet Lover’s Dream
Magnolia Bakery has been going through some changes recently–they just went through a total rebranding and recently launched new breakfast loaves–but one thing remains unchanged: their deliciously, mouth-watering flavors. And the announcement of their flavor of the month means sweet tooths can spend the holiday season indulging in a delicious Red Velvet Banana Pudding–their classic banana pudding layered with red velvet cake and chocolate shavings. The Red Velvet Banana Pudding is available now for a limited time–through January 1st–at any NYC location and for nationwide shipping! P.S. Did you know you can also try making your banana pudding at home? Find the original banana pudding recipe straight from the official Magnolia Bakery cookbook here!
The World’s Largest Village Made Entirely Of Gingerbread Is In NYC
As December calls time for the annual family gingerbread house bake-off, no matter how much effort you put in to beat Grandma this year, it’ll still be no match for Jon Lovitch’s Gingerbread Lane. Lovitch has been the owner and creative visionary behind what the Guinness Book of World Records has deemed the “largest entirely edible gingerbread village.” The project grew from its 12 original houses, inspired by the storefronts of Crown Center in Kansas City, Missouri to its record-breaking number of 1,251 houses. The entirely edible village—that’s right, with no cardboard backings—has traveled to cities such as Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., Boston, Baltimore, Hartford, Philadelphia, and more for the past 25+ years. And this year, it has settled in NYC’s Essex Market on the Lower East Side!
A Stunning Revolving Sculpture Will Illuminate Lincoln Center This Month
New York City is all decked out for the holidays, and Moët & Chandon is adding onto the spirit of the season with a new public sculpture at Lincoln Center. “Your Voices,” an illuminated revolving public sculpture by contemporary British artist Es Devlin, is a celebration of cultural connection in the most linguistically diverse place on the planet–NYC. It’s meant to bring people together in celebration of connection and diversity. Installed on Lincoln Center’s Josie Robertson Plaza, the sculpture is formed from 700 glowing cords–each one representing the 700 languages currently spoken in NYC. As the sculpture spins, it acts as a sort of lens for the viewer. The viewer’s perspective is changed as the sculpture turns, demonstrating how our perspectives are shaped by various things. A soundscape composed by the contemporary composers, Polyphonia, also accompanies the sculpture. The phrase “Only connect, and live in fragments no longer” from EM Forster’s 1910 novel Howards End is translated into multiple languages.
An Impressive 3,000-Square-Foot Electronic Music Venue Has Opened On The LES
Following the success of their rooftop restaurant-to-nightclub concept, Creatures of all Kind, Full:Life Hospitality Group has brought their newest project to the Lower East Side. Known as Virgo, this massive new venue serves as Manhattan’s latest nightclub spinning sounds of high-tech deep house music. Located at 342 Grand Street, Virgo comes from an impressive team of nightlife entrepreneurs responsible for the cities most popular venues. Upon reading the venue name your astrology senses may have tingled, and rightfully so. The nightclub’s name takes after co-founder Thatcher Shultz’s zodiac sign: Virgo. “Unlike Brooklyn, Lower Manhattan hasn’t had a great lounge in electronic, house, and disco in recent years,” says co-founder Thatcher Shultz, who also created venues such as Make Believe at the SIXTY LES Hotel, Her Name Was Carmen, and Kind Regards. “Now that the city’s consumers have developed a taste for these genres, Virgo offers them a premium music and nightlife experience around them.” In terms of the venue’s design, the purple shag-carpeted “Boiler Room” in the back of the establishment draws inspiration from the 2010 comedy film Get Him to the Greek and showcases a variety of music from DJs on a separate audio system.
10 Best Places To Buy A Christmas Tree In NYC This Year
Now that it’s officially December and NYC is in full holiday mode, it’s time to start thinking about where to buy your Christmas tree this year! And we know that there’s a million things to do in the city right now, but the sooner you think about your tree, the better. Whether you’re spending your first holiday in NYC or are in need of somewhere new to get your festive fixture, we’ve got you covered. These are some of the best places and options of where to buy a Christmas tree in NYC this year! A post shared by SoHo Trees (@sohotrees)
You Can Take Your Christmas Card Photo At The Queen Of Christmas’ NYC Penthouse
You heard that right! The Queen of Christmas, Miss Mariah Carey, is opening her NYC penthouse for those looking to have the ultimate Christmas-themed photoshoot! Hosted by Booking.com, the event, dubbed “Mariah Carey’s Ultimate Holiday Experience in New York City,” will allow two lucky fans to snap their Christmas card photos in Carey’s decorated penthouse before being treated to a three-night stay at the Plaza Hotel, a cocktail hour, tickets to her “Merry Christmas To All” concert, and a curated itinerary of activities planned by the Queen of Christmas herself. A signed copy of Carey’s new holiday book “The Christmas...
NYC Is In Search Of A ‘Rat Czar’ With A ‘Virulent Vehemence For Vermin’
However, it’s a war that feels almost impossible to win as the city’s rat problem is the worst it’s been in over a decade and reports expect NYC to end 2022 with more rat sightings as compared to last year. New trash rules proposed back in October of this year called to push back trash takeout four hours in an effort to reduce the amount of time trash sits on sidewalks, reducing food for rats and improving cleanliness. And now, Mayor Adams is calling for backup. This past Wednesday, November 30, the city published a job listing for a Citywide Director of Rodent Mitigation.
Shop From 50 Local Black-Owned Brands At This Brooklyn Holiday Pop-Up
For two weekends this December, Black-Owned Brooklyn is hosting their very own holiday pop-up, featuring 50 local Black-owned brands for visitors to peruse when doing their holiday shopping. The Jummy’s Picks Holiday Pop-Up will transform a 30,000 square-foot Atlantic Center storefront on December 10-11 and December 17-18 into the ultimate holiday market. Vendors will be selling everything from apparel and accessories to home decor to wellness and beauty products. Some of the vendors include: And, of course, there will be tons of tasty nibbles along the way and relaxing lounge areas to take a load off once your shopping bags get too heavy.
We’re Leaving Our Secret NYC Stamp Of Approval At These Local Businesses
At Secret NYC, we’re a team of passionate New Yorkers (spread out across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens) who are constantly exploring what the city has to offer across the five boroughs. From checking out the newest openings to discovering under-the-radar spots and businesses, we’re on an endless journey to bring you the best insider tips, plans and inspiration in New York City. And now, we’re making it a whole lot easier! We’re launching a new ongoing project and leaving our mark on every corner of the city! From restaurants to bars and exhibits to bookstores, we’re giving our Secret NYC stamp of approval on all of our favorite local businesses across NYC that you can support. So on your next stroll out and about, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for bright yellow stickers decorating business window fronts. If you spot our Secret NYC stamp of approval you’ll be sure to know that it’s a must-visit destination. We started out small by our office in SoHo and spots near home, but stay tuned as we add more to our list and expand to all NYC neighborhoods.
Don’t Be Fooled, NYC’s New ‘Holiday Bar’ Isn’t Actually Holiday-Themed
Though it’s name is slightly deceiving—especially taking into consideration its opening date during the holiday season—Holiday Bar has nothing to do with Ol’ Saint Nick, dreidels or mazao for that matter. It comes from restaurateur Kyle Hotchkiss Carone’s Grand Tour Hospitality, the same team behind NYC’s American Bar, Saint Theo’s and The Lambs Club. Located on the corner of Downing Street and Sixth Avenue, the bar is actually an ode to the 80s and “quirky Americana.” The venue itself features floor to ceiling windows in addition to an outdoor lounge. According to the press release, guests will be transported to “a golden era in New York when nightlife reigned supreme.” The dining room’s beige banquettes seat up to 65 people, but diners can also choose take a spot at the travertine bar.
One Of The World’s Best Rated Holiday Markets Is Here In NYC
From the Winter Village at Bryant Park to the Grand Central Holiday Fair and the Columbus Circle Holiday Market, there’s no shortage of spots for New Yorkers to head to during the holiday season for shopping and tasty treats. But one market stands out from the rest as it was just voted one of the best Christmas markets in the world–the Union Square Holiday Market! Global travel site Big 7 Travel put together a list of the 50 Best Christmas Markets in the World, based on factors such as attendance numbers, social media popularity, vendor, food, and entertainment options, and more. And the Union Square Holiday Market came in at number 13 on the list!
NYC Will Get Its First Hanukkah-Themed Bar Next Month
Right around the beginning to mid November NYC starts to look like Jolly Old Saint Nick took over NYC, and it can be hard to find a glimpse of Hanukkah blue amidst the red and green. But, as of next month, NYC is getting its very own Hanukkah-themed bar! Dubbed Maccabee Bar, the spot was started in 2018 by award-winning bartender Naomi Levy when she saw a huge gap in the holiday market. She started Maccabee Bar as a Boston-based pop-up, making it possible for visitors to celebrate Hanukkah and Jewish culture in a welcoming space–regardless of what holiday they grew up celebrating! “I love Christmas and all of the Christmas bars that pop up this time of year,” says Levy. “But I always felt like a tourist. There was never really anything for someone like me that wasn’t raised with Christmas.”
NYC DOT Proposes New Two-Way Bike Boulevard On Broadway
In recent years, NYC Department of Transportation (DOC) has been prioritizing the reduction of personal car ownership under the Adam’s Administration’s. Such efforts intend to transform NYC into a more sustainable and efficient “megacity” in terms of transportation. Back in August Manhattan Borough President, Mark D. Levine proposed a two-way bike lane on the West Side Highway and now a bike boulevard might be coming to Broadway, per suggestion of another new proposal for 2023 projects put out by the DOT. The “two-way bike boulevard” would connect Madison Square to Herald Square. The idea was shared at the Car-Free Megacities Conference with transportation leaders from London and Paris. Additional bike lane expansion plans as stated in the press release and discussed at the conference include:
Brooklyn Has Just Received Its First LGBTQ+ Landmark
The NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) recently designated the Lesbian Herstory Archives an official landmark, making history as becoming Brooklyn’s first LGTBQ+ landmark! The building, which is located within the Park Slope Historic District, has been the home to the nation’s oldest and largest collection of lesbian-related historical material since 1991. “The lesbian community has played an immeasurable role in the LGBTQ+ rights movement and will forever be a vital piece of NYC’s past, present, and future,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “By designating the Lesbian Herstory Archives we pay tribute to this vital part of our collective history. This landmark reflects the incredible stories of lesbians, who, against all odds, fought for and achieved the equality and acceptance they deserved.” Founded in 1974 by activists Joan Nestle, Deborah Edel, and others, the Lesbian Herstory Archives began as a grass-roots attempt to end the silence around lesbian history and to create a physical archive for study, analysis, and community gathering. Archives date back to the 1950s and include everything from periodicals and audio-visual materials to files on lesbian activist and community groups.
Brooklyn’s Bus Network Will Receive A Complete Redesign
The MTA is taking a fresh look at the bus network and completely redesigning Brooklyn’s bus network in order to provide customers with frequent and more reliable service, faster travel, better connections, and an easy ride. MTA officials released a proposed design of Brooklyn’s new bus map this past Thursday, December 1, which completely reimagines the current Brooklyn bus network with both changes to routes and the removal of hundreds of stops. 69 total routes are included in the redesigned network, and nearly every existing route will undergo changes. There will be 9 new routes, 24 routes will receive an increase in service frequency, and 5 routes will provide passengers overnight service. Benefits of the redesign include:
The 13,800-Square-Foot Bronx Children’s Museum Will Open This Weekend
The Bronx will finally have its first children’s museum, as on Saturday, December 3 the Bronx Children’s Museum will open its doors to the public! The museum will open at the Bronx Terminal Market at 725 Exterior Street in Mill Pond Park, only steps away from where The Universal Hip Hop Museum will open in the future. “Until this project, the Bronx was the only borough without a children’s museum. Through this newly renovated building, we’re advancing equity and education, giving kids in the Bronx the museum space they deserve,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue. “I know that the Bronx Children’s Museum has many great exhibits about nature, the natural world, and our city, and I urge everyone, from every corner of the city, to come out and enjoy this new place for learning.” The museum, which is located in a 1925 historic powerhouse, will allow children to play, learn, and connect throughout 13,800-square-feet of open-concept space which connects children to the experience of natural landscape and the Harlem River.
Iconic Ray’s Candy Store Owner, Ray Alvarez, Turns 90 This Year
Responsible for serving the egg creams and piping hot french fries 24 hours a day to the likes of Kim Kardashian and drunken college kids, Ray’s Candy Store has embedded itself as a NYC staple since it was first founded by Ray Alvarez himself in 1974. And come January 1st, Ray will be celebrating his 90th birthday! He has been serving behind his counter for nearly 50 years, as the spot stays open 7 days a week, 365 days a year—Ray even still works the overnight shifts! To help support the legendary institution and celebrate Ray’s 90th birthday a GoFundMe campaign has been created “to repay Ray for all the good he’s put out in the world” and keep him in business until he decides to step down.
You Can Now Get The Cheesecake Factory Delivered Right To Your Door
With the holiday season in full swing, we’d be lying if we said we weren’t stressed. With all the cooking and baking we need to do it’s easy to get overwhelmed, and, while there’s nothing wrong with it, many of us resort to picking up a dessert at our local supermarket. Just in time for the holiday season, The Cheesecake Factory is lending Brooklyn natives a helping hand and delivering their world-famous cheesecakes as a sweet holiday treat! The Cheesecake Factory has launched a desserts-only delivery brand on DoorDash called “Famous Desserts by The Cheesecake Factory,” where they’ll deliver the same homemade cheesecakes they serve in their restaurants. Slices of all the restaurant’s most loved flavors will be offered, including:
Make Your Own Edible Ornaments & Shop For The Season At Wave Hill’s ‘Home For The Holidays Weekend’
Wave Hill, a gorgeous public garden and cultural center in the Bronx is kicking off the holiday season with a weekend centered around the idea “Home for the Holidays,” and the weekend is packed with a ton of exciting events! Allow the picturesque whimsical garden to fill you with joy and get you into the holiday spirit with their schedule of exciting and family-friendly events, including: Create your own one-of-a-kind wreath made from greens and other natural materials harvested right from Wave Hill’s gardens. The workshop will be held in Glyndor Gallery, which is filled with stunning botanical art in the 25th Annual International with the American Society of Botanical Artists (ASBA) exhibition, which opened back on November 19. Free tours of the exhibition will follow the wreath-making workshops.
Spark Some Holiday Magic At The Enchanting ‘Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience’ In NY
The holiday season is upon us! From movie marathons and gingerbread house decorating, to shimmering light displays and ice skating, there are endless festive traditions to indulge in this time of year. And while your plans may not include a Great Hall feast full of infinite food, there is something equally magical that you can add to your list of adventures! This winter, a stunning Forbidden-Forest-inspired trail awaits your exploration in New York’s Hudson Valley. And the best part? Holiday tickets are already on sale. Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience will bring countless magical moments from the films to...
