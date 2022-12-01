At Secret NYC, we’re a team of passionate New Yorkers (spread out across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens) who are constantly exploring what the city has to offer across the five boroughs. From checking out the newest openings to discovering under-the-radar spots and businesses, we’re on an endless journey to bring you the best insider tips, plans and inspiration in New York City. And now, we’re making it a whole lot easier! We’re launching a new ongoing project and leaving our mark on every corner of the city! From restaurants to bars and exhibits to bookstores, we’re giving our Secret NYC stamp of approval on all of our favorite local businesses across NYC that you can support. So on your next stroll out and about, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for bright yellow stickers decorating business window fronts. If you spot our Secret NYC stamp of approval you’ll be sure to know that it’s a must-visit destination. We started out small by our office in SoHo and spots near home, but stay tuned as we add more to our list and expand to all NYC neighborhoods.

