Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Police arrest rider who shot Uber driver while out on bond for assaulting a pregnant woman in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
USPS is Unexpectedly Suspending Services HereBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Iran's Decision to Abolish Morality Police A Ploy, Local Activist SaysMae A.Houston, TX
The Intensity of Mariachi Music Returns to HGO With El Milagro de Recuerdo
The intensity of mariachi music is perfect for opera. That observation by mezzo-soprano Cecila Duarte has been borne out repeatedly in recent years with the two mariachi operas commissioned by Houston Grand Opera that have been embraced outside Texas and around the world. Durate who originated the role of Renata...
This Week in Houston Food Events: Truffle Tastings and Holiday Delights
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. Fluff Bake Bar pastry chef Rebecca Masson has created treat boxes for the holidays, available for preorder on the website beginning December 6 for shipping on December 13 and pickup/delivery beginning December 14. Boxes include Fluff favorites and holiday sweets from Gooey Butter and Christmas Unicorn Bait cookies to Chocolate Chocolate Peppermint and Ginger Molasses cookies, plus DIY hot chocolate kits with housemade vanilla marshmallows.
Houston had America’s first commercial monorail. So what happened to it?
Urban planners and city leaders from all over the world headed to Houston to see the monorail, which became a showcase of transportation technology.
A chat with Big Slim and farewell to Hannah!
Big Slim pays a visit to the show, and a warm send-off to Hannah as she starts a new chapter.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list.
Bgirl City Holds Huge Jam For She-Breakers and Street Artists in Houston
Graffiti artist Clear in front of a mural of hers in Mexico. Clear is the visual arts director of Bgirl City, the largest US B-girl group.Photo byClear, graffiti artist. Houston's all-woman-led Bgirl City, which is the largest US organization for she-breakers and graffiti/street artists, will hold its annual jam at a downtown Houston brewery Dec. 2-4 to celebrate and support women in the hip-hop culture.
Houston ranked 4th most sinful city, according to study
HOUSTON - Surprising news out of a recent study showed Houston to be one of the most sinful cities in the U.S. And while it's certainly not our place to judge, but rather, to inform, the study from WalletHub looked at several factors of 'sinful behaviors,' including anger and hatred, jealousy, vices, greed, and lust.
How to Watch: No. 11 Alabama Basketball at No. 1 Houston
Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's road test against the top-ranked team in the nation.
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Houston Texans and TCU Horned Frogs lost their football games over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys took care of business but they weren’t the only ones celebrating a victory on Sunday. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from the...
1 Texas Place Is Among America's Top 10 Most Sinful Cities
WalletHub compiled a list of America's most sinful cities.
Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
Hundreds of Texas Methodist churches vote to split from denomination after years of infighting over gay marriage and abortion
LUBBOCK — The Northwest Texas Annual Conference of United Methodist Churches started like a regular church service. Participants sang, took communion, then prayed before voting to split from the United Methodist Church, the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination. “We are a broken body,” Presiding Bishop James G.Nunn, said as...
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get Your Tamale on at Tamale Festival Houston
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The East End’s 11th annual Tamale Festival Houston takes over Navigation Esplanade, and its bringing good food, live music, refreshing drinks, and all kinds of tamales with it. Tickets start at $9.99.
One of Houston's biggest mysteries now a Netflix docuseries called 'The Texas Killing Fields'
HOUSTON - If 25 miles of the Gulf Freeway between League City and Galveston could talk, we would hear of horrendous crimes committed against dozens of young women. "Most of the victims were between 16 and the age of 25 and that's over the last four or five decades," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.
Texas Tech heading to Texas Bowl
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech has accepted an invitation to face Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 28. The game will be played at NRG Stadium and kick off at 8 p.m. on ESPN. It’s the third time in Texas Tech’s last six bowl appearances the Red Raiders will play […]
6 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of six amazing restaurants that are highly praised by local people for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
A look at condominium and townhome sales in Houston
Condominium and townhome sales have stabilized in Texas, according to the Texas REALTORS® 2022 Texas Condominium Sales Report. The number of condos sold across Texas decreased by 0.2% in 2022, while townhome sales remained statistically static. However, the median price for both has increased 10.4% statewide since July 2021.
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to Town
A popular Texas restaurant is opening in Scottsdale.Photo byTim Toomey/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants from out of state make the move to Arizona, it’s typically in the form of a pizza joint, or a taco restaurant because both are easily set up and instantly have a built-in following. Of course, there are times when unique restaurants make the trek to Arizona while bringing with them a unique menu and eating experience. Restaurant owners that see the growth taking place throughout metro Phoenix recognize the potential and the expanding client base. That is exactly why a popular Houston restaurant has decided to cross out of the Lone Star State and set up roots right in the heart of the Copper State.
Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston
There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?
Michael Dell became a doctor, although his love was for computers. His parents wanted Michael to be involved in the medical field, but he always found his passion in computer science. Mr. Dell soon earned a profit that was worth $15.4 billion.
