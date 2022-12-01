ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, SC

City of Inman Wins State Planning Award

The City of Inman was awarded the Rural Outstanding Project Award for their master planning efforts from the South Carolina Chapter of the American Planning Association (SCAPA) at their annual conference. Mayor Cornelius Huff, City Manager Joe Lanahan, City Planner April Gibson, and master planning partner Irene Dumas Tyson with BOUDREAUX and Larry McGoogin with Toole Design Group received the award and presented the Downtown Master Plan at the SCAPA Conference.
INMAN, SC
Teacher recruitment fair for growing Upstate School District

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Spartanburg County School District 2 is growing as the teacher shortage continues in South Carolina. A teacher recruitment fair is set for Saturday, December 3rd in hopes to fill open positions to help maintain the growing student body. The administration said over the last two years they have had over 1,300 […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National Publication

This SC city has one of the "best downtowns in the USA" according to a major national publication.Photo bywww.visitgreenvillesc.com. The downtown area is the heartbeat of every city or downtown and it says a lot about it. America is filled with beautiful downtown areas rather you go over to California, up to New York, or down to the Carolinas. One major national publication just released a list of the "Top 20 Best Downtowns in the USA" and a city in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city in SC made the list as well as others that made the cut as well!
GREENVILLE, SC
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Canton paper mill union members have voted against a proposed labor contract for the second time. The contract, which expires every four years, defines employees' wages, health insurance, benefits and more. On Wednesday night, the union voted against the proposal. It's the second time since October that employees and paper mill representatives have failed to reach an agreement.
FREE Christmas Play at Linda’s Plants & Shrubs: Hendersonville, NC

Does a FREE indoor farm maze and play space sound like fun for the kids? Bring the little ones to Linda’s Plants & Shrubs in Hendersonville for some totally FREE fun in their super cool hay bale, indoor, Christmas maze. They also have free hot chocolate and coffee. And, while you’re there you can pick up some super gorgeous holiday plants and a Christmas Tree!
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Town of Central welcomes visitors for porch Christmas tree tour

CENTRAL, SC
Downtown Hendersonville’s Christmas Parade Returns Saturday, Dec. 3rd

On Saturday, December 3, Hendersonville’s Christmas parade organized by the Hendersonville Merchants & Business Association will be happening in downtown Hendersonville. This year’s parade will take place in the evening starting at 6:00 pm with the theme ‘Christmas Lights.’ The parade route stretches from 5 Points to the southern end of Main Street at the Caswell Street intersection. No parking will be allowed on Main Street after 4:00 pm.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

