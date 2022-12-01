Read full article on original website
City of Inman Wins State Planning Award
The City of Inman was awarded the Rural Outstanding Project Award for their master planning efforts from the South Carolina Chapter of the American Planning Association (SCAPA) at their annual conference. Mayor Cornelius Huff, City Manager Joe Lanahan, City Planner April Gibson, and master planning partner Irene Dumas Tyson with BOUDREAUX and Larry McGoogin with Toole Design Group received the award and presented the Downtown Master Plan at the SCAPA Conference.
Teacher recruitment fair for growing Upstate School District
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Spartanburg County School District 2 is growing as the teacher shortage continues in South Carolina. A teacher recruitment fair is set for Saturday, December 3rd in hopes to fill open positions to help maintain the growing student body. The administration said over the last two years they have had over 1,300 […]
Debate centers around the future of an Upstate highway
A decision is expected next week concerning the future of a major Upstate highway. The Pickens County Council is set to meet and decide whether or not to allow industrial growth on Highway 11.
WYFF4.com
Pickens community protests after firing of beloved Parks and Recreation director
PICKENS, S.C. — Friday, dozens of people gathered outside Pickens City Hall, protesting and showing support for the recently fired director of Parks and Recreation, Brandon Enoch. Enoch worked in this position a little over a year. During that time, residents said he changed the department for the better.
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National Publication
This SC city has one of the "best downtowns in the USA" according to a major national publication.Photo bywww.visitgreenvillesc.com. The downtown area is the heartbeat of every city or downtown and it says a lot about it. America is filled with beautiful downtown areas rather you go over to California, up to New York, or down to the Carolinas. One major national publication just released a list of the "Top 20 Best Downtowns in the USA" and a city in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city in SC made the list as well as others that made the cut as well!
Veterans program expanding in Spartanburg Co.
Upstate Warrior Solution is expanding which means veterans in the Upstate will soon have access to more resources.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Canton paper mill union members have voted against a proposed labor contract for the second time. The contract, which expires every four years, defines employees' wages, health insurance, benefits and more. On Wednesday night, the union voted against the proposal. It's the second time since October that employees and paper mill representatives have failed to reach an agreement.
greenvillejournal.com
Photos/video: 2022 Greenville Poinsettia Christmas Parade
The community gathered in downtown Greenville Saturday night for the 2022 Poinsettia Christmas Parade. The parade consisted of almost 100 floats and bands. Carl Sobocinski was the grand marshall.
South Carolina state park expanding by more than 150 acres
More than one hundred acres could soon be added to Paris Mountain State Park.
Upstate woman accused of faking nursing credentials at 3 care facilities
A woman is accused of using someone else's nursing credentials to work at three Upstate care facilities.
Upstate restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash and tips from workers
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
FREE Christmas Play at Linda’s Plants & Shrubs: Hendersonville, NC
Does a FREE indoor farm maze and play space sound like fun for the kids? Bring the little ones to Linda’s Plants & Shrubs in Hendersonville for some totally FREE fun in their super cool hay bale, indoor, Christmas maze. They also have free hot chocolate and coffee. And, while you’re there you can pick up some super gorgeous holiday plants and a Christmas Tree!
wspa.com
Town of Central welcomes visitors for porch Christmas tree tour
52nd Annual Holiday Fair returns to Greenville Convention Center
The annual Holiday Fair at the Greenville Convention center is running from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3.
WYFF4.com
Greenville County parent raises concerns over rock propping open door at local high school
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville County parent has raised concerns about what he believes is a security threat at a local high school. Marc Richey is a parent of two students at J.L. Mann High School. In late September, he noticed a rock propping open a door to the inside of the school.
hendersonville.com
Downtown Hendersonville’s Christmas Parade Returns Saturday, Dec. 3rd
On Saturday, December 3, Hendersonville’s Christmas parade organized by the Hendersonville Merchants & Business Association will be happening in downtown Hendersonville. This year’s parade will take place in the evening starting at 6:00 pm with the theme ‘Christmas Lights.’ The parade route stretches from 5 Points to the southern end of Main Street at the Caswell Street intersection. No parking will be allowed on Main Street after 4:00 pm.
FOX Carolina
Upstate woman accused of practicing as a registered nurse without a license
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that an Upstate woman was recently charged for allegedly practicing as a registered nurse without a license. Officials said 48-year-old Kimberly Campbell was taken into custody on November 15, 2022, and charged with three counts of Identity...
