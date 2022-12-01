It’s the story of the offseason, so just get used to it. What will the Braves do at shortstop? The club could and probably should re-sign Dansby Swanson, even if it is a little rich for Alex Anthopoulos’ blood. He’s a leader in the clubhouse, an ironman of a player, and will become infinitely more valuable without the shift. Obviously, AA has been known not to let relationships get in the way of business. If the value isn’t there, don’t expect the Braves to work out a deal with Swanson’s agent, who also represented Freddie Freeman during last winter’s debacle.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO