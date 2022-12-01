Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?Evan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic Four Gates Farm construction completed for Marvin and Medill Gates in 1927 by Little Blue Road in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1922 estate of Hunter L. Gary had other family owners, including the son of house architect, John Van Brunt Sr.CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Elms Hotel and Spa has had a long journey to excellence and is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Related
Dodgers-Brewers trade you weren’t thinking of gains steam before Winter Meetings
The previous trade rumors surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers featured star players who are unlikely to be moved in shortstop Willy Adames and ace Corbin Burnes. Not only would the Brewers be waving the white flag by trading two of the game’s best and most cost-effective players, but the Dodgers would also be paying out the wazoo to acquire just one of them.
MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade
Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
Yardbarker
New York Mets, Texas Rangers Could Become Trade Partners
Fresh off their mega signing of Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million, the Texas Rangers could become trade partners with the New York Mets. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Rangers could explore a trade for Mets catcher James McCann. As Olney notes, by trading McCann the Mets could shed some of the backstop's $24 million salary, in which he is owed across the next two seasons. McCann has caught 12 of deGrom's starts across 75.2 innings since joining the Mets.
Cardinals must keep this prospect out of Sean Murphy trade talks
The St. Louis Cardinals need to replace Yadier Molina, who retired at the end of this season. Sean Murphy makes a lot of sense, but it’ll cost them. Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics is one of the best two-way catchers in all of baseball, which is why he’s in such high demand. Oakland’s fire sale has lasted the better part of the last three offseasons, with Matt Olson and other young stars traded away for prospect capital.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Pundit Believes Free Agent Pitcher is Choosing Between Two Teams
MLB insider Jon Heyman says the Dodgers have the best chance of signing free agent Justin Verlander, one of the top starting pitchers on the market.
Yardbarker
MLB Rumors: Brewers Trade Kolten Wong To Mariners For Jesse Winker & Abraham Toro
With the Milwaukee Brewers having already traded Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels, speculation involving Kolten Wong began to quickly gain steam. The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly had interest in Wong, and a potential trade was going to encompass the team still signing a top shortstop and also moving Gavin Lux to third base. The scenario was a curious one at best, but presumably could have also stemmed from the Dodgers’ reported interest in Willy Adames.
Rangers, Jacob deGrom agree to 5-year, $185M deal: ESPN sources
Two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom agreed to a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers on Friday, sources told ESPN.
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: Four Potential Trade Targets for the Halos, According to MLB Insider
The Angels have been very active in the trade market thus far this offseason. They’re acquired utility man Gio Urshela from the Twins and power-hitting outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Brewers. Between the two moves, they’ve traded four pitchers in the organization, and have set themselves up to win...
Yardbarker
Yankees are ‘in’ on 2 elite free agent pitchers
The New York Yankees might have their focus on Aaron Judge’s mega-extension, but they are also reportedly intrigued by two elite starting pitchers on the free agent market. Judge’s contract will undoubtedly come first and foremost, but general manager Brian Cashman is doing heavy due diligence on Justin Verlander and Carlos Rodon.
Royals Review
Royals Review Mailbag: Pitching coach, trades, and downtown baseball
It has been a slow off-season for the Royals so far, but things could pick up next week as teams meet for the Winter Meetings. I thought it might be a good time to solicit questions and discuss topics among the Royals fanbase, everything from the pitching coach search to the hot stove to downtown baseball.
Angels Rumors: LA Showing Interest in Former Cubs Pitcher
The bullpen and rotation are still areas of need for the Angels.
Baltimore Orioles pursuing 2-time All-Star pitcher in MLB free agency
The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly jumped into the chase for one of the top pitchers remaining in MLB free agency.
Yardbarker
Yankees Mock Trade: Getting Aaron Hicks’s contract off the books
If the New York Yankees want to continue spending after extending Aaron Judge, they need to find ways to clear salary space off the books. Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks present the best opportunity to do that, but recouping their entire financial commitment is a bit optimistic and lofty for general manager Brian Cashman.
MLB free agency rumors 2022: Updating latest free agency news, rumors
The baseball world is flush with MLB free agency rumors as the hot stove gets going big time. Stars such
Yardbarker
Brewers could be sellers, Braves fit as hypothetical trade partner
It’s the story of the offseason, so just get used to it. What will the Braves do at shortstop? The club could and probably should re-sign Dansby Swanson, even if it is a little rich for Alex Anthopoulos’ blood. He’s a leader in the clubhouse, an ironman of a player, and will become infinitely more valuable without the shift. Obviously, AA has been known not to let relationships get in the way of business. If the value isn’t there, don’t expect the Braves to work out a deal with Swanson’s agent, who also represented Freddie Freeman during last winter’s debacle.
MLB Winter Meetings Underway in San Diego
The Diamondbacks are expected to be active with trades and perhaps a signing or two
Viva El Birdos
Winter Meeting Predictions
It’s another travel and work day for me – which are happening all too frequently on post days for me. That means you get an Open Thread! Well sort of. It’s more of a stream-of-consciousness piece with an appeal for your contributions!. It’s the perfect day for...
CBS Sports
2022 MLB Winter Meetings: Everything you need to know going into the busiest week of baseball's offseason
For the first time in three years, baseball's Winter Meetings -- typically the busiest week of the offseason -- will be an in-person event this offseason. Last offseason's Winter Meetings were canceled because of the owners' lockout, and the festivities were held virtually the offseason before that because of the pandemic. At long last, the real Winter Meetings are back.
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: MLB Writer Has Interesting Idea for LA to Land Top Shortstop
The Angels' biggest need entering the Winter Meetings is the shortstop position. GM Perry Minasian has done an incredible job of filling the team's holes in the starting rotation, outfield and depth in the lineup, but the team could still use an everyday shortstop. Lucky for them, shortstop is the...
White Sox Officially Sign Mike Clevinger as Winter Meetings Begin
White Sox officially add Clevinger as Winter Meetings begin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As baseball's Winter Meetings get underway Sunday, the White Sox have finalized their first major offseason roster addition. The White Sox announced they’ve agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal with free agent starter Mike...
Comments / 0