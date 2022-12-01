ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

SC's critical documents protected at agency's Columbia HQ

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Documents dating back to the 1600s can be found at the South Carolina Department of Archives and History ’s headquarters in Columbia. Their paperwork also includes South Carolina’s seven constitutions, which were adopted in 1776, 1778, 1790, 1861, 1865, 1868 and 1895. They...
S.C. second most dangerous state for drivers, study says

South Carolina ranked as the second most unsafe state for drivers in the U.S. after Montana, according to a new report from Forbes Advisor. The company determined South Carolina’s rank by analyzing five key areas from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration — number of fatal car accidents per capita, total people killed in car accidents per capita, percent of fatalities from speeding, percent of fatalities from impaired driving and percentage change in total people killed in car accidents.
Attorney Michael Parks Joins Samuels Reynolds Law Firm

Columbia, SC – The Samuels Reynolds Law Firm is pleased to announce that Attorney Michael Parks has joined the firm. Parks received his bachelor’s degree in Finance, Insurance and Risk Management from the University of South Carolina Moore School of Business and earned his law degree from University of South Carolina School of Law. He is licensed to practice in all courts in South Carolina, the United States District Court for South Carolina, as well as the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Autism Society of South Carolina Celebrates “A Night Out with the Autism Society”.

West Columbia, SC – November 14, 2022 -- Autism Society of South Carolina (SCAS) will host “A Night Out with the Autism Society “to promote Autism awareness. The event will be held at the Steel Hand Brewery in Cayce SC on Wednesday December 14, 2022, from 6:30pm-9:00pm. There will be giveaways, games, fun and an auction. SCAS will be accepting donations and sponsorship for the event. Our guest speaker for this event is Dalton Weathersby. Dalton is a 25-year-old man living with Autism. Dalton graduated from the University of South Carolina, cum laude, majoring in Statics with a minor in Risk Management. Dalton currently works for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.
SC Lede: South Carolina — The New Iowa

On this episode of the South Carolina Lede for December 3, 2022: a look at a potential new Democratic presidential nomination calendar and what it means for South Carolina; comments from former UN ambassador and governor Nikki Haley about the midterm elections; the latest unemployment numbers; and more. We want...
What Are Teenagers Like in The South?

What are the thought processes of teenagers in South Carolina on a day-to-day basis? Let us answer that question with my own perspective on how teenagers live in the Palmetto state. Teenagers with strict parents tend to make rebellious kids. Strict parents that create numerous rules for their children simultaneously...
Plane strikes deer while landing in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. — Countless warnings exist for drivers to be cautious of deer on the roads to avoid damage to their vehicles. An incident in South Carolina on Thursday shows that the same caution is also necessary for pilots. Notes from the Federal Aviation Administration show that a Beech-36...
Columbia - The Ultimate South Carolina Getaway

Pictured: Columbia, South Carolina skyline |Photo byTucker Prescott. The celebrated city offers a rich taste of history and culture of the South. Columbia is a small town with a big heart. South Carolina’s capital is a southern hotspot with a rich history, outdoor adventures, chef-driven restaurants, and a diverse cultural scene. From state-of-the-art museums to one of the most unique national parks in the world, there is something for every kind of traveler in Soda City.
South Carolina football in the SEC superlatives

There were many memorable moments for the South Carolina football team over the 2022 regular season, and there were some forgettable moments, too. Earlier this week, after each team completed their 12-game schedule, the Southeastern Conference released the superlatives, including things like most touchdowns scored in a game. Here, we’ll...
