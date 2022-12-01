West Columbia, SC – November 14, 2022 -- Autism Society of South Carolina (SCAS) will host “A Night Out with the Autism Society “to promote Autism awareness. The event will be held at the Steel Hand Brewery in Cayce SC on Wednesday December 14, 2022, from 6:30pm-9:00pm. There will be giveaways, games, fun and an auction. SCAS will be accepting donations and sponsorship for the event. Our guest speaker for this event is Dalton Weathersby. Dalton is a 25-year-old man living with Autism. Dalton graduated from the University of South Carolina, cum laude, majoring in Statics with a minor in Risk Management. Dalton currently works for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

CAYCE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO