kentuckytoday.com
SC's critical documents protected at agency's Columbia HQ
AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Documents dating back to the 1600s can be found at the South Carolina Department of Archives and History ’s headquarters in Columbia. Their paperwork also includes South Carolina’s seven constitutions, which were adopted in 1776, 1778, 1790, 1861, 1865, 1868 and 1895. They...
Charleston City Paper
S.C. second most dangerous state for drivers, study says
South Carolina ranked as the second most unsafe state for drivers in the U.S. after Montana, according to a new report from Forbes Advisor. The company determined South Carolina’s rank by analyzing five key areas from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration — number of fatal car accidents per capita, total people killed in car accidents per capita, percent of fatalities from speeding, percent of fatalities from impaired driving and percentage change in total people killed in car accidents.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Attorney Michael Parks Joins Samuels Reynolds Law Firm
Columbia, SC – The Samuels Reynolds Law Firm is pleased to announce that Attorney Michael Parks has joined the firm. Parks received his bachelor’s degree in Finance, Insurance and Risk Management from the University of South Carolina Moore School of Business and earned his law degree from University of South Carolina School of Law. He is licensed to practice in all courts in South Carolina, the United States District Court for South Carolina, as well as the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.
South Carolina business finds long-lost treasure of military family
When employees at Sunbelt Rentals headquarters happened to be cleaning out a closet, one of those moments came about in the form of a black and white four-by-six-inch photo.
South Carolina woman accused of faking nursing credentials at 3 care facilities
A woman is accused of using someone else's nursing credentials to work at three Upstate care facilities.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Autism Society of South Carolina Celebrates “A Night Out with the Autism Society”.
West Columbia, SC – November 14, 2022 -- Autism Society of South Carolina (SCAS) will host “A Night Out with the Autism Society “to promote Autism awareness. The event will be held at the Steel Hand Brewery in Cayce SC on Wednesday December 14, 2022, from 6:30pm-9:00pm. There will be giveaways, games, fun and an auction. SCAS will be accepting donations and sponsorship for the event. Our guest speaker for this event is Dalton Weathersby. Dalton is a 25-year-old man living with Autism. Dalton graduated from the University of South Carolina, cum laude, majoring in Statics with a minor in Risk Management. Dalton currently works for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.
My Fox 8
THE LONGEST RIDE: SC lawmaker wants to force SC school districts to put attendants on all special needs buses
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Richie Yow climbed the stairs from the first floor of the South Carolina State House and made his way to the Speaker’s Office on the second floor on Nov. 16. Yow was in Columbia for a legislative meeting. He was also...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
South Carolina County Working on $1 Billion Manufacturing Factory Deal
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. County lawmakers in South Carolina have approved...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
SC Lede: South Carolina — The New Iowa
On this episode of the South Carolina Lede for December 3, 2022: a look at a potential new Democratic presidential nomination calendar and what it means for South Carolina; comments from former UN ambassador and governor Nikki Haley about the midterm elections; the latest unemployment numbers; and more. We want...
ghsindianpost.org
What Are Teenagers Like in The South?
What are the thought processes of teenagers in South Carolina on a day-to-day basis? Let us answer that question with my own perspective on how teenagers live in the Palmetto state. Teenagers with strict parents tend to make rebellious kids. Strict parents that create numerous rules for their children simultaneously...
FOX Carolina
BEWARE: USDA investigating rise in stolen SNAP benefits from South Carolina families
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Scammers are stealing food from hungry South Carolina children. We’ve learned from officials that the South Carolina Department of Social Services is seeing an increase in stolen SNAP benefits, which is money low income families can use to buy food. A spokesperson for the...
WLTX.com
Plane strikes deer while landing in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. — Countless warnings exist for drivers to be cautious of deer on the roads to avoid damage to their vehicles. An incident in South Carolina on Thursday shows that the same caution is also necessary for pilots. Notes from the Federal Aviation Administration show that a Beech-36...
WLTX.com
A.C. Flora running back Markel Townsend is named Richland County Player of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A.C. Flora running back Markel Townsend was named the Richland County High School Football Player of the Year, as determined by voting from local media who cover high school football in the Midlands. In 14 games, Townsend rushed for 2,505 yards and 19 touchdowns as the...
Columbia - The Ultimate South Carolina Getaway
Pictured: Columbia, South Carolina skyline |Photo byTucker Prescott. The celebrated city offers a rich taste of history and culture of the South. Columbia is a small town with a big heart. South Carolina’s capital is a southern hotspot with a rich history, outdoor adventures, chef-driven restaurants, and a diverse cultural scene. From state-of-the-art museums to one of the most unique national parks in the world, there is something for every kind of traveler in Soda City.
Carolina Continues To Climb The SEC East Hierarchy
The SEC East is crowded, especially in recent years. South Carolina continues to climb those rankings and should be there for a while.
South Carolina restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash, tips from workers
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
South Carolina football in the SEC superlatives
There were many memorable moments for the South Carolina football team over the 2022 regular season, and there were some forgettable moments, too. Earlier this week, after each team completed their 12-game schedule, the Southeastern Conference released the superlatives, including things like most touchdowns scored in a game. Here, we’ll...
Columbia, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Columbia. The Fort Dorchester High School football team will have a game with Dutch Fork High School on December 03, 2022, 09:00:00. The Northwestern High School football team will have a game with South Florence High School on December 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
NCSD changes under new superintendent
NEWBERRY – During Alvin Pressley first full year serving as superintendent in Newberry County, he has brought positive changes to the di
live5news.com
Governor’s office receives Berkeley County petition with more than 2,500 signatures
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County community members created a petition to the governor asking him to appoint the inspector general to look into the legality of the school board’s actions at the Nov. 15 meeting. Pastor Tory Liferidge of Grace Church started the online petition just a...
