Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet Sensory Santa and Explore the Edventure Children's MuseumPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
Related
kentuckytoday.com
SC's critical documents protected at agency's Columbia HQ
AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Documents dating back to the 1600s can be found at the South Carolina Department of Archives and History ’s headquarters in Columbia. Their paperwork also includes South Carolina’s seven constitutions, which were adopted in 1776, 1778, 1790, 1861, 1865, 1868 and 1895. They...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Attorney Michael Parks Joins Samuels Reynolds Law Firm
Columbia, SC – The Samuels Reynolds Law Firm is pleased to announce that Attorney Michael Parks has joined the firm. Parks received his bachelor’s degree in Finance, Insurance and Risk Management from the University of South Carolina Moore School of Business and earned his law degree from University of South Carolina School of Law. He is licensed to practice in all courts in South Carolina, the United States District Court for South Carolina, as well as the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Chronicle
Western Washington Company Allegedly Compromised Data of 3.7 Million People
A Lynnwood-based debt-collection company has been sued for compromising the names and Social Security information of more than 3.7 million individuals in a data breach in April 2021. Multiple lawsuits filed in federal court in Washington this week claim the firm, Receivables Performance Management, failed to notify impacted individuals of...
Charleston City Paper
S.C. second most dangerous state for drivers, study says
South Carolina ranked as the second most unsafe state for drivers in the U.S. after Montana, according to a new report from Forbes Advisor. The company determined South Carolina’s rank by analyzing five key areas from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration — number of fatal car accidents per capita, total people killed in car accidents per capita, percent of fatalities from speeding, percent of fatalities from impaired driving and percentage change in total people killed in car accidents.
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National Publication
This SC city has one of the "best downtowns in the USA" according to a major national publication.Photo bywww.visitgreenvillesc.com. The downtown area is the heartbeat of every city or downtown and it says a lot about it. America is filled with beautiful downtown areas rather you go over to California, up to New York, or down to the Carolinas. One major national publication just released a list of the "Top 20 Best Downtowns in the USA" and a city in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city in SC made the list as well as others that made the cut as well!
South Carolina woman accused of faking nursing credentials at 3 care facilities
A woman is accused of using someone else's nursing credentials to work at three Upstate care facilities.
live5news.com
Governor’s office receives Berkeley County petition with more than 2,500 signatures
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County community members created a petition to the governor asking him to appoint the inspector general to look into the legality of the school board’s actions at the Nov. 15 meeting. Pastor Tory Liferidge of Grace Church started the online petition just a...
Food Stamps Schedule: South Carolina Payment Dates for December and Where To Get SNAP Discounts
South Carolina residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their payments on the normal monthly schedule in December. As usual, payments will be...
FOX Carolina
BEWARE: USDA investigating rise in stolen SNAP benefits from South Carolina families
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Scammers are stealing food from hungry South Carolina children. We’ve learned from officials that the South Carolina Department of Social Services is seeing an increase in stolen SNAP benefits, which is money low income families can use to buy food. A spokesperson for the...
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety creates task force to cease carjackings
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Recent carjackings in the Orangeburg area have resulted in the creation of a new task force the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety says will help keep the community safer. The new task force will be called PAC or pursuit, arrest, and convict. Orangeburg’s Chief of...
My Fox 8
THE LONGEST RIDE: SC lawmaker wants to force SC school districts to put attendants on all special needs buses
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Richie Yow climbed the stairs from the first floor of the South Carolina State House and made his way to the Speaker’s Office on the second floor on Nov. 16. Yow was in Columbia for a legislative meeting. He was also...
WLTX.com
Plane strikes deer while landing in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. — Countless warnings exist for drivers to be cautious of deer on the roads to avoid damage to their vehicles. An incident in South Carolina on Thursday shows that the same caution is also necessary for pilots. Notes from the Federal Aviation Administration show that a Beech-36...
South Carolina restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash, tips from workers
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Autism Society of South Carolina Celebrates “A Night Out with the Autism Society”.
West Columbia, SC – November 14, 2022 -- Autism Society of South Carolina (SCAS) will host “A Night Out with the Autism Society “to promote Autism awareness. The event will be held at the Steel Hand Brewery in Cayce SC on Wednesday December 14, 2022, from 6:30pm-9:00pm. There will be giveaways, games, fun and an auction. SCAS will be accepting donations and sponsorship for the event. Our guest speaker for this event is Dalton Weathersby. Dalton is a 25-year-old man living with Autism. Dalton graduated from the University of South Carolina, cum laude, majoring in Statics with a minor in Risk Management. Dalton currently works for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.
South Carolina business finds long-lost treasure of military family
When employees at Sunbelt Rentals headquarters happened to be cleaning out a closet, one of those moments came about in the form of a black and white four-by-six-inch photo.
‘We don’t ask for anything better, but we think we should at least get the same’: Waccamaw Indian chief strives for equality
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand was inhabited by Native Americans long before the Europeans ever arrived. That is why there is so much mention of the Waccamaw people all around us. There is the Waccamaw River, the Waccamaw Farmers Market, Waccamaw High School and Waccamaw Drive, but the origin is often forgotten. […]
Newberry County mayors thank Cromer
NEWBERRY COUNTY — The mayors of Newberry County recently gathered at the recent County Transportation Committee meeting to thank Senator Ronnie Cromer for helping to get extra funds from the state legislature. “We’ve been working on some special projects throughout Newberry County with all of the communities and Senator...
abccolumbia.com
8 year-old taken by mother safely back with legal guardian, says Sumter Sheriff
SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a child that was taken by his mother is now safely back with the proper custodial parent. Rowan Luke Clemmons, 8, was returned after being taken by his mother, who is not the legal guardian. Authorities say Jessica Peebles decided to cooperate with law enforcement and turned herself in earlier today. She was only charged with the original Custodial Interference charge after cooperating with law enforcement.
NCSD changes under new superintendent
NEWBERRY – During Alvin Pressley first full year serving as superintendent in Newberry County, he has brought positive changes to the di
Whitmire officials still working on grocery solution
WHITMIRE, S.C. — A 16-mile drive to the grocery store - that's what some Whitmire residents are forced to travel to get groceries. Town leaders say they're still working to fix that. For many, taking a trip to the grocery store is a luxury we don't think about. For...
Comments / 2