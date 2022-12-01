ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

kentuckytoday.com

SC's critical documents protected at agency's Columbia HQ

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Documents dating back to the 1600s can be found at the South Carolina Department of Archives and History ’s headquarters in Columbia. Their paperwork also includes South Carolina’s seven constitutions, which were adopted in 1776, 1778, 1790, 1861, 1865, 1868 and 1895. They...
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Attorney Michael Parks Joins Samuels Reynolds Law Firm

Columbia, SC – The Samuels Reynolds Law Firm is pleased to announce that Attorney Michael Parks has joined the firm. Parks received his bachelor’s degree in Finance, Insurance and Risk Management from the University of South Carolina Moore School of Business and earned his law degree from University of South Carolina School of Law. He is licensed to practice in all courts in South Carolina, the United States District Court for South Carolina, as well as the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.
COLUMBIA, SC
Chronicle

Western Washington Company Allegedly Compromised Data of 3.7 Million People

A Lynnwood-based debt-collection company has been sued for compromising the names and Social Security information of more than 3.7 million individuals in a data breach in April 2021. Multiple lawsuits filed in federal court in Washington this week claim the firm, Receivables Performance Management, failed to notify impacted individuals of...
WASHINGTON STATE
Charleston City Paper

S.C. second most dangerous state for drivers, study says

South Carolina ranked as the second most unsafe state for drivers in the U.S. after Montana, according to a new report from Forbes Advisor. The company determined South Carolina’s rank by analyzing five key areas from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration — number of fatal car accidents per capita, total people killed in car accidents per capita, percent of fatalities from speeding, percent of fatalities from impaired driving and percentage change in total people killed in car accidents.
COLORADO STATE
Kennardo G. James

This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National Publication

This SC city has one of the "best downtowns in the USA" according to a major national publication.Photo bywww.visitgreenvillesc.com. The downtown area is the heartbeat of every city or downtown and it says a lot about it. America is filled with beautiful downtown areas rather you go over to California, up to New York, or down to the Carolinas. One major national publication just released a list of the "Top 20 Best Downtowns in the USA" and a city in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city in SC made the list as well as others that made the cut as well!
GREENVILLE, SC
WLTX.com

Plane strikes deer while landing in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. — Countless warnings exist for drivers to be cautious of deer on the roads to avoid damage to their vehicles. An incident in South Carolina on Thursday shows that the same caution is also necessary for pilots. Notes from the Federal Aviation Administration show that a Beech-36...
FLORENCE, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Autism Society of South Carolina Celebrates “A Night Out with the Autism Society”.

West Columbia, SC – November 14, 2022 -- Autism Society of South Carolina (SCAS) will host “A Night Out with the Autism Society “to promote Autism awareness. The event will be held at the Steel Hand Brewery in Cayce SC on Wednesday December 14, 2022, from 6:30pm-9:00pm. There will be giveaways, games, fun and an auction. SCAS will be accepting donations and sponsorship for the event. Our guest speaker for this event is Dalton Weathersby. Dalton is a 25-year-old man living with Autism. Dalton graduated from the University of South Carolina, cum laude, majoring in Statics with a minor in Risk Management. Dalton currently works for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.
CAYCE, SC
WBTW News13

‘We don’t ask for anything better, but we think we should at least get the same’: Waccamaw Indian chief strives for equality

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand was inhabited by Native Americans long before the Europeans ever arrived. That is why there is so much mention of the Waccamaw people all around us.  There is the Waccamaw River, the Waccamaw Farmers Market, Waccamaw High School and Waccamaw Drive, but the origin is often forgotten.  […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry County mayors thank Cromer

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The mayors of Newberry County recently gathered at the recent County Transportation Committee meeting to thank Senator Ronnie Cromer for helping to get extra funds from the state legislature. “We’ve been working on some special projects throughout Newberry County with all of the communities and Senator...
abccolumbia.com

8 year-old taken by mother safely back with legal guardian, says Sumter Sheriff

SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a child that was taken by his mother is now safely back with the proper custodial parent. Rowan Luke Clemmons, 8, was returned after being taken by his mother, who is not the legal guardian. Authorities say Jessica Peebles decided to cooperate with law enforcement and turned herself in earlier today. She was only charged with the original Custodial Interference charge after cooperating with law enforcement.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC

