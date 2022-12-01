Operation Christmas Child- ‘Love in a Box’

Corbett Phipps, Sara Lewis, Jodi Pertuset, Angela Horvath, Rhonda Moore, and Rachel Gulden from Operation Christmas Child. (Photo by Sherry Larson)

B y Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“Make a joyful noise unto the Lord.” Upon first read of these words, one might think of singing and musical instruments during aworship service. But when I walked into the annex building of the West Union Christian Union Church, the joyful noise was friendly chatter, light laughter, a warm welcome, and eventually, prayer. It doesn’t get much better than hanging out with some “crazy Christians” (I say this in love – I’m a part of this tribe) for the afternoon and watching and learning the joy and effort that goes into Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse.

Adams County residents set aside theologies and interpretations of scripture to positively impact a child’s life. Most realize they can’t put Jesus in an unbending box, and when it comes to children, Christians can agree on one thing – Jesus was a fan of little ones. So much so – he desired us all to remember that child-like faith and come to him.

Volunteers Sara Lewis and Corbett Phipps of the church introduced Rhonda Moore, Area Coordinator; Angela Horvath, Adams County Coordinator; Jodi Pertuset, volunteer; and Rachel Gulden, Prayer Team Coordinator.

And there certainly is prayer. The samaritanspurse.org website encourages praying while packing the box. Churches pray over them before local delivery, the local team prayers upon arrival, and the cartons filled with shoeboxes receive blessing upon loading. When they reach North Carolina, there is another invocation before being shipped to receiving countries.

Five counties are in the Operation’s area, including Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette, and Highland. The Operation continued locally until Monday morning, November 21, when they took shoeboxes full of gifts to the central drop-off location in Hillsboro. Although the local packing coordination lasts about two weeks, Lewis explains, “Honey, someone is packing boxes all year and shopping all year long.” Not only are folks shopping, but many clever creatives make homemade goodies to include in the boxes. Pertuset’s mom paints the inside of many shoebox lids, giving the recipient an added surprise. Lewis makes baby blankets, ornaments, and adorable driving pads with streets and traffic ways for Matchbox cars. Others design baby clothes, dolls, teddy bears, pillows, and jump ropes – a variety of items made with love.

Age groups for boxes are 2-4, 5-9, and 10-14. Each box also contains a book titled “The Greatest Gift” in their native language. They are invited to participate in a 12-week Bible School program called “The Greatest Journey”. The hope is the children will share what they learn with family, friends, and people in their village.

Visiting the Adams County collection location offers quite an education of the Operation’s process. The website provides a helpful instructional video on packing a shoebox (what can and cannot be included), shipping fee donations, and how one can even virtually pack a shoebox if they can’t make it to a store and drop-off location. Volunteers demonstrated how they carefully packed the shipping boxes. And the joyful troop gathered around my shoebox while Phipps petitioned a blessing. As more enthusiastic volunteers entered the building, Phipps suggested we play a guess the Christmas song game – a delightful addition to an already “jolly” event.

Lewis shared two touching stories of children who received the shoeboxes this past year and sent photos and thank you notes. Crystal S. Sioco is seven years old and lives in the Philippines. Her letter read in part, “This was my first time to receive a gift coming from another country, so I am very happy. My heart is full. I wish you the best, and I hope you always continue to help other people, especially those in need like me.” Little Harvey S. Bascalso received a shoebox, and his mom writes, “He loved it! Thank you so much, and God bless.”

Since the onset of Operation Christmas Child in 1993, over 200 million children have received gifts in shoeboxes in over 100 different countries. Last year the Adams County location brought in 1,488 boxes, and the area collection was its most significant, with 16,350 boxes. This year Adams County will send 1,494 parcels to Hillsboro, which add to the area totals.

It blesses one’s heart to see folks from all backgrounds and denominations come together to benefit children. No, you can’t put Jesus in a box, but as it turns out, you can put love in one.