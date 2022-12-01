ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MSNBC

Rep. Clyburn: I had hoped after midterms GOP would see value of coming to the middle

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., beat back a leadership challenge Thursday and will remain among the top House Democrats in the next Congress, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss the challenge from Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., along with working with Republicans to get things done in Congress.Dec. 2, 2022.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Fox News Parts Ways With Lara Trump As Her Father-In-Law Starts Presidential Campaign

Fox News is parting ways with Lara Trump, a paid contributor, following the launch of her father-in-law Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. “We appreciate Lara’s valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming,” a spokesperson for the network said on Saturday. The network has previously ended employment with those who launch presidential campaigns or who are closely connected to them. Donald Trump announced his latest presidential bid last month. During his 2020 presidential campaign, she served as a senior consultant and surrogate. Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, joined the network as a paid contributor in March, 2021. The announcement was made...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
MSNBC

‘Republicans are in disarray’ says freshman Rep.-elect Crockett

Rep.-elect Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) has been chosen as the new Freshman Leadership Representative. She joins MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart to discuss why the incoming House freshman democratic class is “more unified than ever.”Dec. 3, 2022.
MSNBC

Velshi: Democracy is on the line in this upcoming SCOTUS case.

What began as a dispute over a heavily gerrymandered congressional map in North Carolina has brought the fringe Independent State Legislature theory to the Supreme Court in a case called Moore V. Harper. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments for that case this week, on wednesday. And if the Supreme Court embraces ISL, it could have dire consequences for the integrity of future elections. It could give elected state representatives and legislators the authority to redraw districts without court oversight, ending protections against gerrymandering. It could allow state legislators to ignore their own state’s voting laws, subvert their constitutions, even hand pick electors.Dec. 3, 2022.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton to Democrats: 'We have to win political power'

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez sat down with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. They discuss the fight for democracy in a post-Roe America, the importance of the Georgia Senate runoff race, and why she calls Donald Trump’s brand of politics “deeper than Trump himself” among the Republican party. Dec. 4, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Why the GOP will 'investigate' the Jan. 6 committee's investigation

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has a message for the House Jan. 6 committee: Keep doing exactly what you’re doing — because we’re watching you. That was the takeaway from the letter McCarthy sent the committee on Thursday, telegraphing the incoming Republican majority’s commitment to relitigate all the work the panel has undertaken in the last year and a half.
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

GOP rhetoric about border seizures takes another self-defeating turn

It’s difficult to say who was the first Republican to complain about the Biden administration successfully stopping illicit drugs at the border, though Rep. Andy Biggs was among the first. It was in July 2021 when the Arizona Republican complained via Twitter, “Under Joe Biden, enough fentanyl to kill 238 million Americans was seized at the southern border last month. Where’s the outrage in the media?”
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Stakes ‘couldn’t be higher’ in Moore v. Harper case says Marc Elias

Democracy continues to remain at risk despite many election-denying candidates losing in the 2022 midterms, especially with the Supreme Court set to hear oral arguments in the Moore v. Harper case. Democracy Docket’s Marc Elias joins Katie Phang to discuss.Dec. 3, 2022.
MSNBC

Donald Trump ought to face the same charges the Oath Keepers did

Tuesday’s convictions of five Oath Keepers — including founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes and top deputy Kelly Meggs who were found guilty of the gravely serious charge of seditious conspiracy — may seem like game-winning goals, but they’re just critical points the Justice Department put on the board right before halftime. The government’s successful prosecution sidelines some strong players, but the captains and coaches we have reason to suspect called the shots on Jan. 6, 2021 (former President Donald Trump and his minions) remain on the field.
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

Amb. Locke: China easing Covid restrictions, 'afraid' protests could spiral into 'other grievances’

Parts of China are easing Covid restrictions after prolonged protests of President Xi’s strict lockdown policies. Gary Locke, former U.S. Ambassador to China and Commerce Secretary under President Obama, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “What the Chinese government is most afraid of is that this could be almost an opening for other grievances to come out and to be aired, and that once these protests start, they cannot be stopped,” Locke explains.Dec. 2, 2022.
MSNBC

George Conway: The opinion on special master was just brutal

A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that a judge’s order appointing a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort should be dismissed. The Morning Joe panel discusses the ruling.Dec. 2, 2022.

