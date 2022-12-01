Read full article on original website
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Dems will try and forge consensus 'where we can', says Rep. Neguse
Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Col., has been elected Chair of the Democratic Policy and Communication Committee, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss the incoming Congress and that he hopes to find common ground with Republicans.Dec. 2, 2022.
Rep. Clyburn: I had hoped after midterms GOP would see value of coming to the middle
Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., beat back a leadership challenge Thursday and will remain among the top House Democrats in the next Congress, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss the challenge from Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., along with working with Republicans to get things done in Congress.Dec. 2, 2022.
Congress demands answers on Supreme Court justice access scandal, accountability problem
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse talks with Alex Wagner about ideas for enforcing an ethical code of conduct for Supreme Court Justices after reports of conservative activists ingratiating themselves into a position of influence with the court's justices.Dec. 2, 2022.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Donald Trump's Call to 'Terminate' Constitution Sparks Fury
"Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation, and should be universally condemned," a White House spokesman said.
Fox News Parts Ways With Lara Trump As Her Father-In-Law Starts Presidential Campaign
Fox News is parting ways with Lara Trump, a paid contributor, following the launch of her father-in-law Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. “We appreciate Lara’s valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming,” a spokesperson for the network said on Saturday. The network has previously ended employment with those who launch presidential campaigns or who are closely connected to them. Donald Trump announced his latest presidential bid last month. During his 2020 presidential campaign, she served as a senior consultant and surrogate. Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, joined the network as a paid contributor in March, 2021. The announcement was made...
‘Republicans are in disarray’ says freshman Rep.-elect Crockett
Rep.-elect Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) has been chosen as the new Freshman Leadership Representative. She joins MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart to discuss why the incoming House freshman democratic class is “more unified than ever.”Dec. 3, 2022.
Velshi: Democracy is on the line in this upcoming SCOTUS case.
What began as a dispute over a heavily gerrymandered congressional map in North Carolina has brought the fringe Independent State Legislature theory to the Supreme Court in a case called Moore V. Harper. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments for that case this week, on wednesday. And if the Supreme Court embraces ISL, it could have dire consequences for the integrity of future elections. It could give elected state representatives and legislators the authority to redraw districts without court oversight, ending protections against gerrymandering. It could allow state legislators to ignore their own state’s voting laws, subvert their constitutions, even hand pick electors.Dec. 3, 2022.
Hillary Clinton to Democrats: 'We have to win political power'
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez sat down with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. They discuss the fight for democracy in a post-Roe America, the importance of the Georgia Senate runoff race, and why she calls Donald Trump’s brand of politics “deeper than Trump himself” among the Republican party. Dec. 4, 2022.
Robinson: Respect for Marriage Act ‘an important step’ in journey to freedom and equality
MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart talks to the new Human Rights Campaign president, Kelley Robinson, who was in the gallery with her wife when the Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act this week.Dec. 3, 2022.
Why the GOP will 'investigate' the Jan. 6 committee's investigation
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has a message for the House Jan. 6 committee: Keep doing exactly what you’re doing — because we’re watching you. That was the takeaway from the letter McCarthy sent the committee on Thursday, telegraphing the incoming Republican majority’s commitment to relitigate all the work the panel has undertaken in the last year and a half.
GOP rhetoric about border seizures takes another self-defeating turn
It’s difficult to say who was the first Republican to complain about the Biden administration successfully stopping illicit drugs at the border, though Rep. Andy Biggs was among the first. It was in July 2021 when the Arizona Republican complained via Twitter, “Under Joe Biden, enough fentanyl to kill 238 million Americans was seized at the southern border last month. Where’s the outrage in the media?”
Stakes ‘couldn’t be higher’ in Moore v. Harper case says Marc Elias
Democracy continues to remain at risk despite many election-denying candidates losing in the 2022 midterms, especially with the Supreme Court set to hear oral arguments in the Moore v. Harper case. Democracy Docket’s Marc Elias joins Katie Phang to discuss.Dec. 3, 2022.
The strategies Warnock, Walker campaigns are focusing on as run-off election day nears
As run-off election day for Georgia's U.S. Senate seat nears, campaigns for Raphael Warnock and Hershel Walker have different strategies for appealing to voters. NBC News' Sahil Kapur reports on both candidates' get-out-the-vote operations and who they plan to rally with in the coming days. Dec. 3, 2022.
Donald Trump ought to face the same charges the Oath Keepers did
Tuesday’s convictions of five Oath Keepers — including founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes and top deputy Kelly Meggs who were found guilty of the gravely serious charge of seditious conspiracy — may seem like game-winning goals, but they’re just critical points the Justice Department put on the board right before halftime. The government’s successful prosecution sidelines some strong players, but the captains and coaches we have reason to suspect called the shots on Jan. 6, 2021 (former President Donald Trump and his minions) remain on the field.
Amb. Locke: China easing Covid restrictions, 'afraid' protests could spiral into 'other grievances’
Parts of China are easing Covid restrictions after prolonged protests of President Xi’s strict lockdown policies. Gary Locke, former U.S. Ambassador to China and Commerce Secretary under President Obama, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “What the Chinese government is most afraid of is that this could be almost an opening for other grievances to come out and to be aired, and that once these protests start, they cannot be stopped,” Locke explains.Dec. 2, 2022.
George Conway: The opinion on special master was just brutal
A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that a judge’s order appointing a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort should be dismissed. The Morning Joe panel discusses the ruling.Dec. 2, 2022.
