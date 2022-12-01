ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Parade of Lights returns to Downtown Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa will be presenting the 2022 Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. The parade will be accompanied with a market and letters to Santa. Letters to Santa and the market will start at 2 p.m. The market will be held on Texas Ave. between 3rd and 5th Streets and will close at 10 p.m.
List of Fun Christmas Parades Happening Here In The Permian Basin!

Yes, it's time once again to hit up a parade. But, not just any parade a CHRISTMAS PARADE! It really isn't the SEASON without a good Christmas Parade and there are several happening in the area this season! So grab the kiddos, grab some Hot Chocolate and pick your spot on the parade route, and get ready for a PARADE!
WATCH: Starbright Village in Odessa opens for the holiday season

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Starbright Village in Odessa is officially open to the public for this holiday season. The official lighting commenced at 6:30 P.M. on Thursday night in McKinney Park. Families were able to walk through Starbright Village, take in the sights, and enjoy hot chocolate, courtesy of The Odessa Chuckwagon Gang. On Friday […]
Midland resident honored with certificate and appreciation day

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The first day of December became a special day for a Midland resident, to honor him after the time he spent helping the Midland Police Department. Don Mcsparran has been working in the Midland police volunteer program since the 90′s, and now the city of Midland gave him his own appreciation day.
Sweetwater, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Top 5 Badass Restaurants We Desperately Need in Midland/Odessa

We have gotten several new restaurants in the Midland/Odessa area in the past few years like Raising Canes, Torchy's Tacos, and Huddle House, but there are still some restaurants we need to come to the area. 1. Waffle House. This is by far my favorite restaurant to go to when...
Nimitz eighth grader arrested after a series of snapchat messages

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, an 8th-grade boy at Nimitz Middle School was arrested after he told another student that he was going to go home and get a gun and come back to school and shoot him. This was reported immediately, and it was determined the boy did...
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here is the Forecast For Midland/Odessa

The Christmas classic from Bing Crosby has made it a regular thing to ask around this time of year, so what is the chance for Midland/Odessa to have a White Christmas?. According to The Farmer's Almanac, as usual, the chances are slim going by the long-range forecast. But anything can happen as we get closer to Christmas because the weather in West Texas is unpredictable and constantly changes.
Midlander killed in Thursday evening crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department pf Public Safety has identified a victim killed in a single vehicle rollover crash as 32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery, of Midland. Montgomery died at the scene.  According to a DPS report, around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, troopers responded to the scene of the crash on SH 158, about […]
