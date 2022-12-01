Read full article on original website
Santa and bikers deliver toys to kids at the Boys and Girls Club
ODESSA, Texas — Christmas came a little early today at the Boys and Girls Club thanks to Santa and his friends from multiple biker organizations. Ruhnke's Extreme Cycles and multiple biker organizations teamed up with Santa to deliver toys to the Boys and Girls Club on 800 East 13th Street in Odessa.
Parade of Lights returns to Downtown Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa will be presenting the 2022 Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. The parade will be accompanied with a market and letters to Santa. Letters to Santa and the market will start at 2 p.m. The market will be held on Texas Ave. between 3rd and 5th Streets and will close at 10 p.m.
Looking For Christmas Gift Ideas? How About a Midland/Odessa Monopoly Game?
If you are stumped on what to get your favorite Midlander or Odessan? Well, there actually is a Monopoly game out there that features properties you can find in Midland/Odessa. This Monopoly-style game was created sometime in the past 10 years because it features the Wagner Noel PAC as one...
Join The Grinch And Santa For Breakfast At Cinergy In Odessa for “How The Grinch Stole Breakfast”
We are cordially inviting you to join us for "How The Grinch Stole Breakfast," brought to you by All American Dodge Midland and Roberto's Backhoe. "How The Grinch Stole Breakfast" will be Saturday, December 10th, at Cinergy Cinemas in Odessa. This event will feature the Grinch, Santa Claus, breakfast, and photo opportunities.
List of Fun Christmas Parades Happening Here In The Permian Basin!
Yes, it's time once again to hit up a parade. But, not just any parade a CHRISTMAS PARADE! It really isn't the SEASON without a good Christmas Parade and there are several happening in the area this season! So grab the kiddos, grab some Hot Chocolate and pick your spot on the parade route, and get ready for a PARADE!
Community responds to empty donation barrels, donates hundreds of toys to toy drive
ODESSA, Texas — After a post on Facebook from the Odessa Police Department showing only one toy donated for the NewsWest 9 Salvation Army Toy Drive barrel, hundreds of toys were donated by the community. The indoor football team The Warbirds went to the store and bought enough toys...
WATCH: Starbright Village in Odessa opens for the holiday season
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Starbright Village in Odessa is officially open to the public for this holiday season. The official lighting commenced at 6:30 P.M. on Thursday night in McKinney Park. Families were able to walk through Starbright Village, take in the sights, and enjoy hot chocolate, courtesy of The Odessa Chuckwagon Gang. On Friday […]
Free Pictures With The Grinch For A Great Cause Happening Tomorrow In Odessa
It's the most wonderful time of the year. This is the time of year when we should be thinking about how we can help and do for others instead of for ourselves but it doesn't hurt if there is something in it for us too. The holidays can be one...
Midland resident honored with certificate and appreciation day
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The first day of December became a special day for a Midland resident, to honor him after the time he spent helping the Midland Police Department. Don Mcsparran has been working in the Midland police volunteer program since the 90′s, and now the city of Midland gave him his own appreciation day.
Now Open! Check Out Pics Of Awesome New Raising Cane’s In Midland!
It's HERE Permian Basin! Raising Cane's is NOW open and it's their 3rd location here in the Midland Odessa area! Yep, bring on the Chicken fingers!. The new location IS located at Loop 250 and Midkiff in Midland. Address: 3314 West Loop 250 North Midland, Texas. This location is right...
Sweetwater, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Top 5 Badass Restaurants We Desperately Need in Midland/Odessa
We have gotten several new restaurants in the Midland/Odessa area in the past few years like Raising Canes, Torchy's Tacos, and Huddle House, but there are still some restaurants we need to come to the area. 1. Waffle House. This is by far my favorite restaurant to go to when...
Awesome or Terrible? Who Got The Worst Online Reviews, Midland or Odessa?
Midland and Odessa have always been at odds with each other for as long as I have been alive. Like the saying that went around that Midland is where you raise a family and Odessa is where you raise hell, so is that what the reviews show?. These reviews are...
Residents unhappy that neighborhood trees will be trimmed at some point
MIDLAND, Texas — We live out in the desert and because of that trees are particularly precious out here. So when residents in a Midland neighborhood heard the city planned on possibly cutting the trees to the curb on their street, it stirred up the hornets' nest. The trees...
Denver City teen dies after being ejected in Andrews County crash Friday, DPS says
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — A Denver City teenager was killed and a second man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Andrews County Friday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. on U.S. Highway 385 about 5 miles south of...
Nimitz eighth grader arrested after a series of snapchat messages
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, an 8th-grade boy at Nimitz Middle School was arrested after he told another student that he was going to go home and get a gun and come back to school and shoot him. This was reported immediately, and it was determined the boy did...
'Gunshots don’t stop at a door': Community members on edge after shooting near ReNew Andrews
MIDLAND, Texas — Residents and local businesses described a feeling of unease and fear after multiple gunshots killed a 17-year-old teenager near the ReNew Andrews apartment complex. Bonnie Worley, a manager at Chinese Dumpling, says her coworker was riding his bike to work when seven to eight gunshots went...
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here is the Forecast For Midland/Odessa
The Christmas classic from Bing Crosby has made it a regular thing to ask around this time of year, so what is the chance for Midland/Odessa to have a White Christmas?. According to The Farmer's Almanac, as usual, the chances are slim going by the long-range forecast. But anything can happen as we get closer to Christmas because the weather in West Texas is unpredictable and constantly changes.
Midlander killed in Thursday evening crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department pf Public Safety has identified a victim killed in a single vehicle rollover crash as 32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery, of Midland. Montgomery died at the scene. According to a DPS report, around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, troopers responded to the scene of the crash on SH 158, about […]
High potential for lead in the water of old West Texas houses could cause serious health problems
WEST ODESSA, Texas — If you drink tap water straight from the sink, you could be drinking water contaminated by lead. When it comes to who may be at risk in West Texas, it really comes down to the age of the house and the subsequent plumbing that might be in it.
