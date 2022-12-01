Read full article on original website
Lifelong Ebensburg resident takes Dickens of a Christmas Festival to a whole new level
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ebensburg Dickens of a Christmas festival, which takes place every first week of December, is filled with things to do, see, eat and hear across town all weekend. Ice skating, hot chocolate, craft shows, music performances — and, of course, the parade on Saturday. But no matter what you’re […]
Rebecca & Morgan decorate holiday cookies with Rachel Bites
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Let Rachel Bites sweeten up your next party with custom-designed sugar cookies to match your theme, give as a favor, a corporate gift with your business logo or an assortment of gourmet cookies to offer to friends and family. Rachel Stoehr, the owner of Rachel...
Looking for a Christmas tree? Here are all the places to check out across Centre County
Tannenbaum Farms is closed this year, but there are still plenty of options, including a couple of new places to browse.
Polar Plunge raises money for Centre County YMCA
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Brave swimmers of all ages took on the freezing-cold water in Black Moshannon Lake Saturday morning to raise money for the Centre County YMCA in its 20th annual Polar Plunge. “All the money raised goes to our Open Doors program,” CEO Scott Mitchell said, “which helps support kids, families and […]
Blair County’s Baker Mansion to hold Christmas themed fundraiser
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– With Christmas just weeks away, the Blair County Historical Society at Baker Mansion will be holding its festive holiday fundraiser. A presentation at the mansion will be on Friday, Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature tours along with music from Anna Baker’s original piano method book, […]
State College
Centre County Remains at Low Community Level for COVID-19
Centre County stayed at the low community level for COVID-19 for the 11th consecutive week as local new cases and hospitalizations linked to the virus remained mostly steady, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a...
Central falls in 3A Semis
EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central Dragons fell 21-17 to Belle Vernon Leopards in the 3A Semifinals. Quarterback Jeff Hoenstine threw a touchdown and ran for another. He finishes high school career two touchdowns short of the all-time touchdown record. Central finished the season with a 12-3 record. State College will play Harrisburg at Mansion […]
Centre County Historical Society’s Stocking Stuffer Market returns
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Historical Society is getting into the holiday spirit this weekend with the return of the annual Stocking Stuffer Market. This marks the 20th year of the holiday shop that’s held at the Centre Furnace Mansion. “For the community, I think it has become a really wonderful holiday […]
Mrs. Mary bids farewell to Bellwood-Antis
Mrs. Mary Dillen, who runs the high school media center, will work her last day at Bellwood-Antis on Friday, December 2. Mrs. Mary has worked at Bellwood for almost 9 years, beginning her career as a special education aid, but has been in the media center and café for almost 5. She is currently looking for a job in the area where she will be moving.
Altoona Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Spectacular to feature local dancers, actors, & more
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ring in the holiday season with the Altoona Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Spectacular! This concert is sure to bring the entire community together and will feature local dancers in selections from The Nutcracker, combined choirs from Altoona and Hollidaysburg High Schools, and other holiday surprises. The Holiday Spectacular is Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 7:30 PM at the Altoona High School auditorium.
CBD store opens in Cumberland County
A CBD retailer has opened in East Pennsboro Township. Your CBD Store-Camp Hill has opened at Camp Hill Commons at 63 Erford Road. Your CBD Store, offers a variety of CBD infused products that do not require a prescription or medical card to buy. The store only sells products manufactured by Sunmed. Products include oil tinctures, water solubles, cosmetics, gummies, and pet products. Sunmed also has a weight loss line as well.
State College
Penn State Football: 5 Stats to Know About Utah
Penn State is headed to the Rose Bowl to face Pac-12 Champion Utah, as the Nittany Lion program makes its fifth visit to Pasadena and looks for its second win ever in “The Granddaddy of Them All.” There will be plenty of things to learn about Utah over the next few weeks, but for now here are five stats to know off the bat.
Altoona Christmas Parade
Thousands lined the streets in Altoona for the Spirit of Christmas Parade. Led by the Altoona Police and Fire Departments the parade made it way through downtown. The festivities kicked off with a tree lighting at the start of the parade and the evening ended with fireworks.
State College
Penn State Football: Nittany Lions Set to Face Utah in Rose Bowl
No. 11 Penn State football will face No. 8 Utah in the Rose Bowl, the Nittany Lions learned on Sunday afternoon as the New Years Six bowls and College Football Playoff field were announced. Utah is coming off a 47-24 win over USC in the Pac-12 Championship game and heads into the bowl season with a 10-3 record with losses against Oregon, UCLA and a season opening loss against Florida. Utah beat USC 43-42 earlier in the regular season giving the Utes a sweep against the longtime Pac-12 favorite Trojans.
'Parade of Lights' event held in Camp Hill, Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Each year, Camp Hill Borough puts on a display of Christmas lights to ensure thousands of kids can have just that – a Merry Christmas. "People can come in and the admission to come to our event is a toy for toys for tots or a cash donation for the event and they can ride through our display and all the toys go to children in Pennsylvania," said Audrey Logar, Camp Hill Borough recreational director.
State College
Penn State Wrestling Rolls Past Rider 37-3
No. 1 Penn State wrestling (2-0) devoured Rider (2-1) 37-3 in a lopsided road dual on Friday night in Trenton, New Jersey. It marked the 30th consecutive dual meet win for Cael Sanderson’s group. The Nittany Lions cruised despite the absence of one top-ranked wrestler and another suffering an...
Nardecchia Spay and Neuter Fund hosts first ever Vendor Fair and Basket Raffle
The Nardecchia Spay and Neuter Fund helps low income people get their animals or strays spayed and neutered in Cambria, Somerset, and Blair county. They service between 1500 and 2000 animals every year for several years now. Fundraising is a crucial part of their ability to continue to provide services...
State College
Passing the gavel
In 2007, after practicing law for 21 years, Pamela Ruest ran for judge of the Centre County Court of Common Pleas. She won her election over a young district magisterial judge just seven years removed from law school, Jonathan Grine. Four years later, Grine ran again—successfully—and the two became colleagues...
What’s going to happen to the Lycoming Mall?
MUNCY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For several years the Lycoming Mall has lost more and more businesses with very few still remaining. Recently, the mall was purchased by a company that plans to redevelop the space. The Lycoming Mall in Muncy was once booming with life and shoppers. For years, many shops inside have left […]
Centre County farmer expresses concerns of closure depending on PennDOT project
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Centre County continue to make their voices heard regarding the State College Area Connector Project, with many homes and properties potentially in the line of construction. Darlington Farms is home to a storied legacy of 13 generations of farmers. After the original 305-year-old farm in Delaware County was […]
