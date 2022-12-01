Read full article on original website
Lifelong Ebensburg resident takes Dickens of a Christmas Festival to a whole new level
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ebensburg Dickens of a Christmas festival, which takes place every first week of December, is filled with things to do, see, eat and hear across town all weekend. Ice skating, hot chocolate, craft shows, music performances — and, of course, the parade on Saturday. But no matter what you’re […]
Rebecca & Morgan decorate holiday cookies with Rachel Bites
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Let Rachel Bites sweeten up your next party with custom-designed sugar cookies to match your theme, give as a favor, a corporate gift with your business logo or an assortment of gourmet cookies to offer to friends and family. Rachel Stoehr, the owner of Rachel...
Centre County Historical Society’s Stocking Stuffer Market returns
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Historical Society is getting into the holiday spirit this weekend with the return of the annual Stocking Stuffer Market. This marks the 20th year of the holiday shop that’s held at the Centre Furnace Mansion. “For the community, I think it has become a really wonderful holiday […]
Nardecchia Spay and Neuter Fund hosts first ever Vendor Fair and Basket Raffle
The Nardecchia Spay and Neuter Fund helps low income people get their animals or strays spayed and neutered in Cambria, Somerset, and Blair county. They service between 1500 and 2000 animals every year for several years now. Fundraising is a crucial part of their ability to continue to provide services...
Looking for a Christmas tree? Here are all the places to check out across Centre County
Tannenbaum Farms is closed this year, but there are still plenty of options, including a couple of new places to browse.
Polar Plunge raises money for Centre County YMCA
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Brave swimmers of all ages took on the freezing-cold water in Black Moshannon Lake Saturday morning to raise money for the Centre County YMCA in its 20th annual Polar Plunge. “All the money raised goes to our Open Doors program,” CEO Scott Mitchell said, “which helps support kids, families and […]
Mrs. Mary bids farewell to Bellwood-Antis
Mrs. Mary Dillen, who runs the high school media center, will work her last day at Bellwood-Antis on Friday, December 2. Mrs. Mary has worked at Bellwood for almost 9 years, beginning her career as a special education aid, but has been in the media center and café for almost 5. She is currently looking for a job in the area where she will be moving.
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Punxsutawney Police Department is gearing up for this year’s “Shop with a Cop” event. Photo taken from a previous “Shop with a Cop” event. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Police Department. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of...
Altoona Christmas Parade
Thousands lined the streets in Altoona for the Spirit of Christmas Parade. Led by the Altoona Police and Fire Departments the parade made it way through downtown. The festivities kicked off with a tree lighting at the start of the parade and the evening ended with fireworks.
Goodwill to close central Pa. shop, a move called ‘crippling for so many’
Goodwill Store and Donation Center at 19 North Second St., Newport, will be closing on Dec. 23, much to the consternation of many in the community who rely upon the store for access to clothing and home goods. Newport is host to the only Goodwill in Perry County, and the closing will leave many struggling to find an alternative, as the nearest stores operated by the company are more than a 30-minute drive.
New Cheesesteak Shop to Open in Downtown State College
Campus Steaks, a new cheesesteak shop, is preparing to open at 119 S. Pugh St. in the former location of Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies, which closed in September. The restaurant will serve up authentic Philly cheesesteaks with ingredients brought in fresh from the city, according to the owners. Joe...
Centre County Remains at Low Community Level for COVID-19
Centre County stayed at the low community level for COVID-19 for the 11th consecutive week as local new cases and hospitalizations linked to the virus remained mostly steady, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a...
Tales from PA's deer stands: Big bucks, wide racks and long shots
For a couple of years, Alex Stottle of Mifflintown has had his eye on a buck with a wide rack, and this year, he finally got him. Stottle, 61, shot the 7-point buck with a 26¼-inch outside spread Saturday. “This old warrior eluded me the past two years of...
Centre County farmer expresses concerns of closure depending on PennDOT project
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Centre County continue to make their voices heard regarding the State College Area Connector Project, with many homes and properties potentially in the line of construction. Darlington Farms is home to a storied legacy of 13 generations of farmers. After the original 305-year-old farm in Delaware County was […]
Grinch caught! Local news story leads to recovery of stolen blow mold decorations
Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — The Christmas magic returned for several children in Williamsport when their beloved holiday blow molds were recovered Wednesday. The recovery of the blow molds and arrest of two suspects came less than a day after Northcentralpa.com published an article about the recent theft of the holiday decorations. Two South Williamsport residents were arrested and charged for the thefts, which had occurred in South Williamsport, Williamsport, Montoursville, and surrounding areas in recent weeks. ...
Disabled man reportedly beaten bloody by his son in Clearfield County: ‘I just snapped’
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A disabled man was reportedly beaten bloody by his son in Clearfield County Wednesday night into Thursday, leaving him to be rushed to the trauma center. State police out of Clearfield were called to the home of Robert Straw, 60, on Morgan Run Road in Boggs Township just after midnight […]
Snyder County rest area closes for season
From PennDOT: The primitive roadside rest area on Routes 11/15 at McKees Half Falls in Chapman Township closes for the season on Monday, Dec. 5. The rest area will reopen in the spring of 2023.
Police: Woman shocked neighbor with cattle prod during argument over party
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Local police say a Pennsylvania woman is facing charges after attacking a neighbor with an electric cattle prod during an argument. Lawrence Township Police say Bobbi Sue Yatsko, 33, faces charges related to simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and using an incapacitation device.
Train derailment causes fiber cut, widespread internet, phone outages in Central Pennsylvania
Comcast says Friday’s train derailment in Perry County is the cause of a widespread internet and phone outage. Train derailment causes fiber cut, widespread internet, …. Comcast says Friday’s train derailment in Perry County is the cause of a widespread internet and phone outage. truck into playground. Superheroes...
Scuffle over bottle of beer results in felony charge for man
State College, Pa. — A suspected beer thief squared up for a boxing match in the middle of the street when a store owner chased after him, demanding he return the stolen merchandise. At 11:19 p.m., police were dispached to McClanahan's Market in reference to a retail theft. Brandon James Magusiak, 27, was denied service when he attempted to purchase a six-pack and two bottles of beer because he was...
