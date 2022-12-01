ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
wtaj.com

Rebecca & Morgan decorate holiday cookies with Rachel Bites

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Let Rachel Bites sweeten up your next party with custom-designed sugar cookies to match your theme, give as a favor, a corporate gift with your business logo or an assortment of gourmet cookies to offer to friends and family. Rachel Stoehr, the owner of Rachel...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Centre County Historical Society’s Stocking Stuffer Market returns

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Historical Society is getting into the holiday spirit this weekend with the return of the annual Stocking Stuffer Market. This marks the 20th year of the holiday shop that’s held at the Centre Furnace Mansion. “For the community, I think it has become a really wonderful holiday […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Polar Plunge raises money for Centre County YMCA

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Brave swimmers of all ages took on the freezing-cold water in Black Moshannon Lake Saturday morning to raise money for the Centre County YMCA in its 20th annual Polar Plunge. “All the money raised goes to our Open Doors program,” CEO Scott Mitchell said, “which helps support kids, families and […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
thebablueprint.com

Mrs. Mary bids farewell to Bellwood-Antis

Mrs. Mary Dillen, who runs the high school media center, will work her last day at Bellwood-Antis on Friday, December 2. Mrs. Mary has worked at Bellwood for almost 9 years, beginning her career as a special education aid, but has been in the media center and café for almost 5. She is currently looking for a job in the area where she will be moving.
BELLWOOD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Punxsutawney Police Department is gearing up for this year’s “Shop with a Cop” event. Photo taken from a previous “Shop with a Cop” event. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Police Department. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
fox8tv.com

Altoona Christmas Parade

Thousands lined the streets in Altoona for the Spirit of Christmas Parade. Led by the Altoona Police and Fire Departments the parade made it way through downtown. The festivities kicked off with a tree lighting at the start of the parade and the evening ended with fireworks.
ALTOONA, PA
PennLive.com

Goodwill to close central Pa. shop, a move called ‘crippling for so many’

Goodwill Store and Donation Center at 19 North Second St., Newport, will be closing on Dec. 23, much to the consternation of many in the community who rely upon the store for access to clothing and home goods. Newport is host to the only Goodwill in Perry County, and the closing will leave many struggling to find an alternative, as the nearest stores operated by the company are more than a 30-minute drive.
NEWPORT, PA
State College

New Cheesesteak Shop to Open in Downtown State College

Campus Steaks, a new cheesesteak shop, is preparing to open at 119 S. Pugh St. in the former location of Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies, which closed in September. The restaurant will serve up authentic Philly cheesesteaks with ingredients brought in fresh from the city, according to the owners. Joe...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Centre County Remains at Low Community Level for COVID-19

Centre County stayed at the low community level for COVID-19 for the 11th consecutive week as local new cases and hospitalizations linked to the virus remained mostly steady, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Grinch caught! Local news story leads to recovery of stolen blow mold decorations

Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — The Christmas magic returned for several children in Williamsport when their beloved holiday blow molds were recovered Wednesday. The recovery of the blow molds and arrest of two suspects came less than a day after Northcentralpa.com published an article about the recent theft of the holiday decorations. Two South Williamsport residents were arrested and charged for the thefts, which had occurred in South Williamsport, Williamsport, Montoursville, and surrounding areas in recent weeks. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
nbc24.com

Police: Woman shocked neighbor with cattle prod during argument over party

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Local police say a Pennsylvania woman is facing charges after attacking a neighbor with an electric cattle prod during an argument. Lawrence Township Police say Bobbi Sue Yatsko, 33, faces charges related to simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and using an incapacitation device.
CLEARFIELD, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Scuffle over bottle of beer results in felony charge for man

State College, Pa. — A suspected beer thief squared up for a boxing match in the middle of the street when a store owner chased after him, demanding he return the stolen merchandise. At 11:19 p.m., police were dispached to McClanahan's Market in reference to a retail theft. Brandon James Magusiak, 27, was denied service when he attempted to purchase a six-pack and two bottles of beer because he was...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy