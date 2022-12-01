Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Related
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Come try this tasty item at Twisted Burger Diner
FLINT TWP., MI - While there are plenty of burger options in the Flint-area, Twisted Burger Diner has become one of the more popular choices for people. Located at 3142 Miller Road in Flint Township, the diner launched over two years ago and is known for its burgers nestled inside a pretzel bun.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Freshly-baked honey nut croissants from Iron Dragon Pastries
SAGINAW, MI — Start your morning with a hot cup of coffee and a sweet and flaky honey nut croissant from Iron Dragon Pastries, a new shop offering freshly-baked croissants, pies, cookies and salads in downtown Saginaw. Iron Dragon, which opened in early November inside the SVRC Marketplace, 203...
Take A Tour Through The Ultimate Christmas House in Michigan
Each year at Christmastime, this family decorates their home at 216 E Lake St in South Lyon. "Please celebrate the magic of the season by touring an 1883 Victorian home completely decorated for Christmas!" Their decorations are not on the scale you may typically see. They pull out all of...
A Huge Sinkhole Just Opened Up On Fulton Street in Front of Van Andel Arena
I'm not sure if the Bert Kreischer show last night at Van Andel Arena is to blame (it's not) but in case you aren't downtown today (Friday, December 2nd) you may have missed this GIANT hole that has opened up right in front of the arena. The hole was first...
Crazy November weather shows record snowfall, record high temperatures
The most recent winter blast is probably most fresh in the minds of western and northern Michigan residents. Southeast Michigan residents had the snow and cold also. But do you remember the record warmth we also had this month?. The blast of snow from November 15 to November 20 led...
Catholic Charities opens their warming center season with blessing and meal
Flint, MI -- Thirteen years ago, Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties CEO Vicky Schultz helped to open up the organization’s warming center at the site of the old St. Michaels Catholic School. Now, as Schultz enters her last month as CEO of the organization, she has gotten...
Kids do the shopping at one-day Santa Shoppe where everything is $15 or less
SAGINAW, MI — Kids are invited to the first-ever Santa Shoppe in the SVRC Marketplace building to buy gifts for their family and friends this holiday season. All items at this cash-only shop will be $15 or less, and “elves” will be available to assist young shoppers. Parents and guardians are welcome, too, said Rachel Caudy, general manager of the SVRC Marketplace and The BoardRoom restaurant.
Capital City BBQ pleads with Lansing community to keep it afloat
One of Lansing’s most unique restaurants is calling for help to keep its doors open.
WILX-TV
City of Lansing launches a new tree planting program for residents and businesses
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City officials in Lansing are giving away trees, but it’s more than just about aesthetics. The Lansing Parks & Recreation Department and Public Service Department Forestry Division are partnering with the Lansing Board of Water & Light to prioritize new tree plantings across the City, with a strong focus on areas of need.
Lansing community rallies around Capital City BBQ after emotional Facebook post
Capital City BBQ and Saddleback BBQ owners made an emotional Facebook post expressing the troubles Capital City BBQ has been facing, and the post has gained a lot of traction in the Lansing community.
Michigan is getting another new Cookies dispensary
The California-based cannabis company will open its newest location in Jackson
Explosion in Grand Rapids caught on camera
A loud explosion was caught on camera in Grand Rapids Saturday night. Several neighbors inside the Riverside Park Area reported they heard the boom.
Grand Rapids-area apple orchard going up for sale after 115 years in business
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After over 100 years, Moelker Orchards & Farm Market is closing its doors. The orchard, which opened in 1907, has been run by the Moelker family for its entire existence. In a post on the orchard’s Facebook page Thursday, Dec. 1, the family announced the...
abc12.com
Are frustrated neighbors turning to arson to fight blight?
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s estimated one in four houses in the City of Flint is considered vacant or blighted. For neighbors, they are a neighborhood nuisance, attracting trouble and ugly eyesores. Getting an abandoned property torn down can take years, adding to the frustration. “I think people want...
WLNS
Michigan Theatre of Jackson starts restoration campaign
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Theatre in downtown Jackson first opened in 1930. It’s been preserved for decades while entertaining the community with shows both big and small, but now it’s time for an upgrade. “This building is one of those central focal points that brings...
WNEM
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
'Never a dull moment': Lowell family of 9 starts vending company
The Mebert's worked so well together, they realized this unexpected path in life was one they were meant to travel after all. But what if they were meant to do more?
michiganradio.org
Saginaw's ARPA funded home rehab program starts accepting applications Saturday
Long lines are expected Saturday at Saginaw city hall. The city will begin accepting applications for a $3.8 million home rehabilitation program. The program is funded with federal COVID relief money. It’s part of the $52 million dollars the city of Saginaw is receiving through the American Rescue Plan Act.
lansingcitypulse.com
Black pride resides in education
For most of the 18 years I was employed at Lansing Community College as a writing/English professor, Brent Knight was the college president. But last week when City Pulse published an update about his retirement, I wondered why. I mean, he’s gone. I said that, even though I had...
2 shot near Battle Creek Friday evening
Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened near Battle Creek Friday evening.
1240 WJIM
Lansing, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wjimam.com
Comments / 0