SAGINAW, MI — Kids are invited to the first-ever Santa Shoppe in the SVRC Marketplace building to buy gifts for their family and friends this holiday season. All items at this cash-only shop will be $15 or less, and “elves” will be available to assist young shoppers. Parents and guardians are welcome, too, said Rachel Caudy, general manager of the SVRC Marketplace and The BoardRoom restaurant.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO