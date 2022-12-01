ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

The Saginaw News

Kids do the shopping at one-day Santa Shoppe where everything is $15 or less

SAGINAW, MI — Kids are invited to the first-ever Santa Shoppe in the SVRC Marketplace building to buy gifts for their family and friends this holiday season. All items at this cash-only shop will be $15 or less, and “elves” will be available to assist young shoppers. Parents and guardians are welcome, too, said Rachel Caudy, general manager of the SVRC Marketplace and The BoardRoom restaurant.
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

City of Lansing launches a new tree planting program for residents and businesses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City officials in Lansing are giving away trees, but it’s more than just about aesthetics. The Lansing Parks & Recreation Department and Public Service Department Forestry Division are partnering with the Lansing Board of Water & Light to prioritize new tree plantings across the City, with a strong focus on areas of need.
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Are frustrated neighbors turning to arson to fight blight?

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s estimated one in four houses in the City of Flint is considered vacant or blighted. For neighbors, they are a neighborhood nuisance, attracting trouble and ugly eyesores. Getting an abandoned property torn down can take years, adding to the frustration. “I think people want...
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Michigan Theatre of Jackson starts restoration campaign

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Theatre in downtown Jackson first opened in 1930. It’s been preserved for decades while entertaining the community with shows both big and small, but now it’s time for an upgrade. “This building is one of those central focal points that brings...
JACKSON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Black pride resides in education

For most of the 18 years I was employed at Lansing Community College as a writing/English professor, Brent Knight was the college president. But last week when City Pulse published an update about his retirement, I wondered why. I mean, he’s gone. I said that, even though I had...
LANSING, MI
