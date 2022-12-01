ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

5-star Ohio State WR commit Brandon Inniss courted by Deion Sanders, could wait to sign

One of the nation’s top recruits could wait until February to finalize things with the school of his choice. Ohio State Top247 wide receiver commit Brandon Inniss told 247Sports on Friday night after a state semifinal win that he’s strongly considering not utilizing the Early Signing Period as he waits to see what happens with Buckeyes assistant Brian Hartline, who has been linked to the head coach opening at Cincinnati. Inniss is the No. 3 receiver and No. 22 overall player in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Deion Sanders holds Colorado job offer worth more than $5 million, per report

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders remains locked in on Saturday's SWAC Championship Game, but "Coach Prime" has a decision to make, too. CBS Sports Colorado reports that the university offered Sanders a starting salary of more than $5 million annually. According to Carl Reed of 247Sports, both Colorado and South Florida engaged Sanders regarding head-coaching openings. Sanders is 11-0 on the 2022 season and 26-5 overall as a head coach with Jackson State.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

'I don't think anybody is off limits:' Why top-10 classes could follow Deion Sanders at Colorado

With the hire of Deion Sanders, Colorado is back in college football’s spotlight, a place we haven’t seen the Buffaloes consistently in roughly 30 years. Another place we haven’t seen Colorado is anywhere close to the top of the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings, something that figures to change with the electric 55-year old Sanders and his staff coming to Boulder.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

College football bowl projections 2022: Final playoff picks, matchups for every game

College football's full 41-game slate during bowl season will be revealed later this weekend, but for now, let's dive into the likely matchups and what we're hearing from industry sources ahead of the announcements. With the release of this week's penultimate College Football Playoff rankings, we know conference championship weekend will hold very little meaning after Friday night's Pac-12 Championship. If USC beats Utah, the final four is likely set.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Sources: Arizona State poised to add national champion as offensive coordinator

Arizona State has targeted Cal Poly head coach Beau Baldwin to be its offensive coordinator, sources told 247Sports on Friday. Baldwin is expected to finalize the deal and join newly-hired head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff within the next few days. Baldwin previously served as Cal’s offensive coordinator in the Pac-12 and also led FCS power Eastern Washington to its first and only national title in 2010.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

FSU Football Final Bowl Projections Tracker

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 13 in this week's College Football Playoff Rankings.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Sunday evening update: Dabo Swinney previews Orange Bowl

On Sunday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney participated in a virtual press conference with the Orange Bowl hours after the official matchup with Tennessee was set. It's the highest-ranked non-playoff matchup the Orange Bowl has hosted in the CFP era. Swinney joined the virtual presser on an airplane, as he's...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

WATCH: 'Coach Prime' introduced at CU

Colorado athletic director Rick George and Chancellor Philip DiStefano introduced Deion Sanders, "Coach Prime," as the Buffaloes' 28th full-time head football coach at the Touchdown Club in Boulder on Sunday afternoon... Audio.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Tennessee opens as underdog for Orange Bowl matchup with Clemson

Tennessee will play in one of the top non-semifinal matchups of college football’s bowl season after landing in the Capital One Orange Bowl against Clemson. The sixth-ranked Vols opened as a 4.5-point underdog against the seventh-ranked ACC champion Tigers shortly after the pairing was officially announced, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The postseason game will be on December 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens with kickoff set for 8 p.m. on ESPN.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

247Sports

63K+
Followers
403K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy