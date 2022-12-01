Read full article on original website
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
NFL playoff picture: Cincinnati Bengals among 8-4 teams in the hunt for AFC spots
The Cincinnati Bengals moved back into a tie with the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC North lead Sunday with their 27-24 win against Kansas City after Baltimore rallied earlier past the Denver Broncos for a 10-9 win. The Chiefs' loss makes the Buffalo Bills the No. 1 seed in the AFC. ...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford has spinal contusion, ‘good chance’ season over
A spinal contusion previously undisclosed will likely end the season for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles coach Sean McVay
Jim Harbaugh dispels NFL rumors: 'I'll be back enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023'
In what is something of an annual tradition at this point, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh once again enters the winter with rumors swirling around him and a potential jump back into the NFL head-coaching ranks. And evidently, the head coach would like to shut them down early this time...
5-star Ohio State WR commit Brandon Inniss courted by Deion Sanders, could wait to sign
One of the nation’s top recruits could wait until February to finalize things with the school of his choice. Ohio State Top247 wide receiver commit Brandon Inniss told 247Sports on Friday night after a state semifinal win that he’s strongly considering not utilizing the Early Signing Period as he waits to see what happens with Buckeyes assistant Brian Hartline, who has been linked to the head coach opening at Cincinnati. Inniss is the No. 3 receiver and No. 22 overall player in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite.
Deion Sanders holds Colorado job offer worth more than $5 million, per report
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders remains locked in on Saturday's SWAC Championship Game, but "Coach Prime" has a decision to make, too. CBS Sports Colorado reports that the university offered Sanders a starting salary of more than $5 million annually. According to Carl Reed of 247Sports, both Colorado and South Florida engaged Sanders regarding head-coaching openings. Sanders is 11-0 on the 2022 season and 26-5 overall as a head coach with Jackson State.
247Sports
USC center Brett Neilon posts goodbye on Instagram; Trojan career likely over after injury
The last time USC Trojans fans saw Brett Neilon, he was being carted off after suffering a lower leg injury in the fourth quarter of USC's 47-24 loss to Utah Friday's Pac-12 championship game. It will likely be the last time the sixth-year senior offensive lineman will be seen in...
'I don't think anybody is off limits:' Why top-10 classes could follow Deion Sanders at Colorado
With the hire of Deion Sanders, Colorado is back in college football’s spotlight, a place we haven’t seen the Buffaloes consistently in roughly 30 years. Another place we haven’t seen Colorado is anywhere close to the top of the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings, something that figures to change with the electric 55-year old Sanders and his staff coming to Boulder.
Nick Saban reacts to Alabama being left out of four-team playoff
Alabama head coach Nick Saban appeared on ESPN shortly after the Crimson Tide was left out of the College Football Playoff, coming in at No. 5 behind No. 3 TCU and No. 4 Ohio State. “We’re obviously disappointed,” Saban told ESPN reporter Marty Smith. “We wanted to see our team...
247Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State passes TCU in Coaches Poll Top 25 as No. 3 team
The Amway USA Today Coaches Poll takes a backseat today to the College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings. But the results are in, and college football coaches across the country do not seem to agree, completely, with the committee’s consensus. This week’s rankings debate begins at No. 3. While...
247Sports
College football bowl projections 2022: Final playoff picks, matchups for every game
College football's full 41-game slate during bowl season will be revealed later this weekend, but for now, let's dive into the likely matchups and what we're hearing from industry sources ahead of the announcements. With the release of this week's penultimate College Football Playoff rankings, we know conference championship weekend will hold very little meaning after Friday night's Pac-12 Championship. If USC beats Utah, the final four is likely set.
247Sports
Alabama, Ohio State reaction lingers after College Football Playoff rankings reveal
Ohio State is in and Alabama is out following the selection committee's final College Football Playoff rankings on Sunday following results from conference championship weekend. No two-loss team has ever made the final four and that sticks as Nick Saban's team finishes No. 5, just behind the Buckeyes. "I think...
Sources: Arizona State poised to add national champion as offensive coordinator
Arizona State has targeted Cal Poly head coach Beau Baldwin to be its offensive coordinator, sources told 247Sports on Friday. Baldwin is expected to finalize the deal and join newly-hired head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff within the next few days. Baldwin previously served as Cal’s offensive coordinator in the Pac-12 and also led FCS power Eastern Washington to its first and only national title in 2010.
Final bowl projections for No. 6 Alabama entering Selection Sunday
Conference championship weekend featured enough chaos for Alabama to enter the College Football Playoff discussion despite watching the league titles games from Tuscaloosa, Ala. No. 4 USC lost to No. 11 Utah, 47-24, on Friday, knocking the Trojans out of playoff contention, while No. 3 TCU lost to No. 10...
FSU Football Final Bowl Projections Tracker
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 13 in this week's College Football Playoff Rankings.
Sunday evening update: Dabo Swinney previews Orange Bowl
On Sunday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney participated in a virtual press conference with the Orange Bowl hours after the official matchup with Tennessee was set. It's the highest-ranked non-playoff matchup the Orange Bowl has hosted in the CFP era. Swinney joined the virtual presser on an airplane, as he's...
AUDIO: Chip Kelly on UCLA Playing Pitt in the Sun Bowl
UCLA Chip Kelly talked about UCLA playing in the Sun Bowl against Pittsburgh, the Panthers' coaching staff, particpation from his players in the game, the benefit of the extra practices for the team and defensive coordinator Bill McGovern.
WATCH: 'Coach Prime' introduced at CU
Colorado athletic director Rick George and Chancellor Philip DiStefano introduced Deion Sanders, "Coach Prime," as the Buffaloes' 28th full-time head football coach at the Touchdown Club in Boulder on Sunday afternoon... Audio.
Tennessee opens as underdog for Orange Bowl matchup with Clemson
Tennessee will play in one of the top non-semifinal matchups of college football’s bowl season after landing in the Capital One Orange Bowl against Clemson. The sixth-ranked Vols opened as a 4.5-point underdog against the seventh-ranked ACC champion Tigers shortly after the pairing was officially announced, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The postseason game will be on December 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens with kickoff set for 8 p.m. on ESPN.
Everything Mike Gundy said about playing Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football will be on its way back to Arizona for a bowl game later this month as the Cowboys were selected to face Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Kickoff inside Chase Field — home of the Arizona Diamondbacks — is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. CT on ESPN.
247Sports
