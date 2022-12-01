Mustafa Ali has been chasing the United States Championship on RAW, but he continues to come up short. He couldn’t overcome Bobby Lashley. He couldn’t get a shot at Seth Rollins. Now, Austin Theory is holding the title. So why does Ali keep pursuing the title that continues to elude him? On Monday, he cut a passionate promo explaining what the U.S. championship means to him, and why he continues to chase it.

