Drew McIntyre “Medically Disqualified” From WWE SmackDown
Drew McIntyre will not compete on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown, saying that he is “medically disqualified.”. The Scottish Warrior took to Twitter to deliver this news himself. There is no word on the nature of McIntyre’s medical disqualification, nor has he provided a timetable for his return. McIntyre has promised that he’ll be back soon, as he doesn’t like to miss shows.
Sami Zayn Would Love The Chance To Work With Kenny Omega Again
Sami Zayn is hoping that the proverbial ‘Forbidden Door’ will allow him the opportunity to wrestle AEW’s Kenny Omega again. Zayn and Omega competed multiple times on the independent scene prior to Zayn signing with WWE in 2013, with their most recent bout coming in December 2012 for DDT Pro Wrestling.
Matt Hardy Reveals What The Relationship Between Jeff Hardy & Vince McMahon Was Like
During the latest episode of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy commented on the working relationship between his brother Jeff and Vince McMahon. According to Matt, Vince “liked Jeff a lot” and he believes it was due to his rock star complex....
WWE Network Programming Schedule For This Week (12/5/22)
WWE NXT (12/6/22) WWE Main Event (11/24/22) You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
Sami Zayn Is Interested In Working With Three AEW Wrestlers
While Sami Zayn currently works for WWE, he’s not shy about naming names who are working for other promotions that he’d be interested in facing. Speaking on Peter Rosenberg’s podcast, Zayn mentioned MJF, Kenny Omega, and Dante Martin as three names he’d like to face. Of course, MJF, Omega, and Martin currently work for All Elite Wrestling. He said,
Kevin Nash Reveals How Much WWE Paid Marvel For Hulk Trademark, nWo’s Trademark Value
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to his podcast, “Kliq This,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Particularly, Nash discussed trademarks in professional wrestling; discussing trademarks for the likes of John Cena, Hulk Hogan, and the nWo. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
Solo Sikoa Pays Tribute To Umaga On Monday Night RAW
Solo Sikoa paid tribute to the late WWE Superstar Umaga on Monday night’s episode of RAW. Following the Undisputed WWE Tag Team title match, Sikoa attacked Matt Riddle in a post-match beatdown. Sikoa hit Owens with the Asiatic spike and the Samoan Bulldozer hip attack, moves regularly used by Umaga. The tribute came one day after what would have been Umaga’s 49th birthday.
Kurt Angle Says He’d Face Shane McMahon Again For $10 Million
During the latest edition of his “The Kurt Angle Show,” WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on the lead up to Survivor Series 2017, whether he’d work with Shane McMahon again in the future, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
Matt Hardy Reveals Why Shelton Benjamin Never Received A Main Event Run In WWE
While Shelton Benjamin has had a long career in WWE, he’s never received a main event push. During the latest edition of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy discussed the topic of Benjamin and why he’s never been given a real opportunity to take the ball and run with it.
Former Referee Thinks SmackDown World Cup Final Should Have Been Saved For FOX
This past week’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired on Fox Sports 1 (FS1), instead of in its usual slot on FOX. The main event of the show was Ricochet battling Santos Escobar to become the inaugural SmackDown World Cup winner. Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas believes that the company missed out by not saving that main event for a larger platform like FOX.
New Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced new matches for tonight’s Raw. There will be two triple threat matches – Bayley vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss. The winners of those matches will meet in a singles match next week on Raw for a...
Mustafa Ali Cuts Passionate Promo About His Desire To Become US Champion
Mustafa Ali has been chasing the United States Championship on RAW, but he continues to come up short. He couldn’t overcome Bobby Lashley. He couldn’t get a shot at Seth Rollins. Now, Austin Theory is holding the title. So why does Ali keep pursuing the title that continues to elude him? On Monday, he cut a passionate promo explaining what the U.S. championship means to him, and why he continues to chase it.
AEW Rampage Ratings For 12/2/22
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 361,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.08 rating total in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 411,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #60 on cable for the night. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
Jim Ross Comments On Telling Davey Boy Smith To Go To Rehab Or Be Fired, More
During the latest edition of his “Grilling JR” podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross commented on giving the British Bulldog an ultimatum to go to rehab or be fired from WWE, Davey Boy’s final match in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (12/5/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM EST via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated card for the show below:. *Kip Sabian vs. Alex Reynolds. *Konosuke Takeshita vs. Aaron Solo. *Nick Comorato vs, Hagane...
Tony D’Angelo Set To Make In-Ring Return On Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
Tony D’Angelo will be making his in-ring return on tomorrow night’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE.com posted the following announcement today to hype the return:. After suffering an injury weeks ago by the hands of the now NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Tony D’Angelo is ready to make his in-ring return to NXT.
Jey Uso Pays Tribute To Umaga On 13-Year Anniversary Of His Death
Jey Uso has paid tribute to the late Umaga, 13 years after the death of the former WWE Intercontinental Champion. Umaga, real name Eddie Fatu, died in December 2009 after suffering two heart attacks brought on by acute toxicity of multiple substances. Taking to social media, Jey reflected on the...
Mojo Rawley Reveals $10 Million NFL Offer Scrapped Rob Gronkowski WWE Plans
Former WWE star Mojo Rawley was recently interviewed by WrestlingNews.co to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Rawley talked about WWE’s plans for he and Rob Gronkowski to tag team at SummerSlam in 2020 and why those plans fell apart. Here’s what he had to say:. If him and...
Stevie Ray Reveals What Went Wrong With The nWo
During a recent appearance on “The Grue Room Show,” Stevie Ray commented on his history with the nWo and the stable’s “hostile takeover” of WCW. Additionally, the WWE Hall of Famer commented on the factors that eventually led to the group’s popularity dwindling. You...
Jerry Lawler Rescued By MLB Player At Local Indie Show
Former Major League baseball player Todd Frazier shared a post on Instagram where he helped Jerry Lawler during the Stand Alone Wrestling event last night in Toms River, New Jersey. Frazier came to Lawler’s aid when Lawler faced Rik Ratchet, with Prince Nana and Marc Coralluzo interfering and trying to attack Lawler during the match. You can view some clips from the event that Frazier posted on Instagram below:
