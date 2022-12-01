Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Would Love The Chance To Work With Kenny Omega Again
Sami Zayn is hoping that the proverbial ‘Forbidden Door’ will allow him the opportunity to wrestle AEW’s Kenny Omega again. Zayn and Omega competed multiple times on the independent scene prior to Zayn signing with WWE in 2013, with their most recent bout coming in December 2012 for DDT Pro Wrestling.
Matt Hardy Reveals What The Relationship Between Jeff Hardy & Vince McMahon Was Like
During the latest episode of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy commented on the working relationship between his brother Jeff and Vince McMahon. According to Matt, Vince “liked Jeff a lot” and he believes it was due to his rock star complex....
Matt Hardy Reveals Why Shelton Benjamin Never Received A Main Event Run In WWE
While Shelton Benjamin has had a long career in WWE, he’s never received a main event push. During the latest edition of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy discussed the topic of Benjamin and why he’s never been given a real opportunity to take the ball and run with it.
Matt Hardy Wants To End Run As Hardy Boys, Thoughts On Private Party
Longtime professional wrestling veteran Matt Hardy was recently interviewed by Inside The Ropes to discuss various professional wrestling topics. Hardy discussed his goal of ending his run as The Hardy Boys when Jeff makes his return, and his thoughts on Private Party who he’s feuding with in AEW. Here...
Deonna Purrazzo Comments On Earning The Respect Of Mickie James, More
During a recent interview with DAZN, Impact Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo commented on earning the respect of Mickie James. The former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion also opened up on her own place in the wrestling business. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On earning Mickie James’...
Drew McIntyre “Medically Disqualified” From WWE SmackDown
Drew McIntyre will not compete on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown, saying that he is “medically disqualified.”. The Scottish Warrior took to Twitter to deliver this news himself. There is no word on the nature of McIntyre’s medical disqualification, nor has he provided a timetable for his return. McIntyre has promised that he’ll be back soon, as he doesn’t like to miss shows.
Claudio Castagnoli Suggests Group Meeting In Wake Of Recent William Regal Rumors
Claudio Castagnoli was recently interviewed by the Dallas Morning News to discuss a variety of professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Castagnoli discussed William Regal’s status with the Blackpool Combat Club in wake of the rumors about his AEW departure, what he’s learned from Regal, and more. You...
Kevin Nash Reveals How Much WWE Paid Marvel For Hulk Trademark, nWo’s Trademark Value
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to his podcast, “Kliq This,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Particularly, Nash discussed trademarks in professional wrestling; discussing trademarks for the likes of John Cena, Hulk Hogan, and the nWo. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
Mojo Rawley Reveals $10 Million NFL Offer Scrapped Rob Gronkowski WWE Plans
Former WWE star Mojo Rawley was recently interviewed by WrestlingNews.co to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Rawley talked about WWE’s plans for he and Rob Gronkowski to tag team at SummerSlam in 2020 and why those plans fell apart. Here’s what he had to say:. If him and...
Vickie Guerrero Wants The AEW Women’s Division To Get More TV Time
Vickie Guerrero is a big fan of the AEW women’s roster and wants to see the division get more time on television. Speaking to Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s FaceTurn podcast, the widow of Eddie Guerrero commented on the current AEW women’s division and what she’d like to see more of going forward. She said,
Tony Nese Shares His Two Least Favorite Chants By Wrestling Fans
AEW’s upcoming console video game may be called ‘Fight Forever,’ but Tony Nese is no fan of that chant. Nese, a former Cruiserweight Champion, debuted for AEW in October 2021, four months after his release from WWE as part of ‘budget cuts.’. During a recent appearance...
Jerry Lawler Rescued By MLB Player At Local Indie Show
Former Major League baseball player Todd Frazier shared a post on Instagram where he helped Jerry Lawler during the Stand Alone Wrestling event last night in Toms River, New Jersey. Frazier came to Lawler’s aid when Lawler faced Rik Ratchet, with Prince Nana and Marc Coralluzo interfering and trying to attack Lawler during the match. You can view some clips from the event that Frazier posted on Instagram below:
Stevie Ray Reveals What Went Wrong With The nWo
During a recent appearance on “The Grue Room Show,” Stevie Ray commented on his history with the nWo and the stable’s “hostile takeover” of WCW. Additionally, the WWE Hall of Famer commented on the factors that eventually led to the group’s popularity dwindling. You...
Kurt Angle Says He’d Face Shane McMahon Again For $10 Million
During the latest edition of his “The Kurt Angle Show,” WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on the lead up to Survivor Series 2017, whether he’d work with Shane McMahon again in the future, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
Top NWA Star Finishing With Company, Expected To Sign With WWE
A top star with NWA looks to be departing the company in the near future, as their contract is set to expire at the end of the month. Colby Corino, son of wrestling veteran and former ECW Champion Steve Corino, will officially become a free agent on January 1, 2023. The NWA is holding their final set of television tapings for the year today, December 5th, and will be the final shows for Corino. Corino originally signed with the NWA in June of 2021 and will not be renewing his contract.
Colt Cabana Reveals How To Handle ‘Bad Apples’ & ‘Rotten’ People In Wrestling Locker Rooms
Colt Cabana has worked in a number of locker rooms throughout his long tenure in the wrestling business and he’s seen a lot of problem children. Speaking on the “Work of Wrestling Podcast,” the AEW wrestler commented on how some of the “bad apples” are handled among the boys and girls backstage, and more.
AEW Rampage Ratings For 12/2/22
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 361,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.08 rating total in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 411,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #60 on cable for the night. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
Solo Sikoa Pays Tribute To Umaga On Monday Night RAW
Solo Sikoa paid tribute to the late WWE Superstar Umaga on Monday night’s episode of RAW. Following the Undisputed WWE Tag Team title match, Sikoa attacked Matt Riddle in a post-match beatdown. Sikoa hit Owens with the Asiatic spike and the Samoan Bulldozer hip attack, moves regularly used by Umaga. The tribute came one day after what would have been Umaga’s 49th birthday.
Sami Zayn Is Interested In Working With Three AEW Wrestlers
While Sami Zayn currently works for WWE, he’s not shy about naming names who are working for other promotions that he’d be interested in facing. Speaking on Peter Rosenberg’s podcast, Zayn mentioned MJF, Kenny Omega, and Dante Martin as three names he’d like to face. Of course, MJF, Omega, and Martin currently work for All Elite Wrestling. He said,
Dan ‘The Beast’ Severn Says “Hell Yes” To WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Dan ‘The Beast’ Severn is more than open to the idea of a WWE Hall of Fame induction. Severn, an established MMA fighter, joined the WWF in 1997 while part of the National Wrestling Alliance and remained with the promotion until 1999. Speaking to Wrestling Inc, Severn said...
