U.S., Australia vow to counter China's 'destabilizing military activities'
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australia and United States are determined to "counter destabilizing military activities by the People's Republic of China", their defense ministers said after a meeting at the Pentagon at the start of annual talks between the allies.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For a second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations. On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia claims Ukraine shelling Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and says there is ‘no prospect for peace talks’
Moscow accuses Ukraine of ‘nuclear terrorism’; Kremlin spokesperson says there is no prospect for negotiations with Kyiv at the moment
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
World’s poorest countries’ debt interest payments rise 35%, report says
The world’s poorest countries are expected to pay 35% more in debt interest bills this year to cover the extra cost of the Covid-19 pandemic and a dramatic rise in the price of food imports, according to a World Bank report. More than £63bn will be spent by the...
Argentina awaits VP Cristina Fernández corruption verdict
All eyes in Argentina are on the court where three judges are preparing to announce their verdict in the corruption trial of Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner
Morocco and Spain go to penalty shootout at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The match between Morocco and Spain in the round of 16 of the World Cup has gone to a penalty shootout with the score 0-0. ___. AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.
Attacks on US power grid have been subject of extremist chatter for years. DHS bulletin warns of attacks on critical infrastructure amid other targets
Attacks on the United States’ power grid have been the subject of extremist chatter for some time, notably ticking up in 2020, the same year a 14-page how-to on low tech attacks, including assaulting power grids with guns, circulated amongst extremist communication channels. A Department of Homeland Security bulletin...
Thousands of dead seals wash up on Russia’s Caspian shore
Around 2,500 endangered seals have been found dead on Russia’s Caspian coast, state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported Sunday, citing authorities in the North Caucasus region. Caspian seals, the only mammals found in the Caspian Sea, have been classified as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature...
Portugal v Switzerland: World Cup 2022 last 16 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Join Rob Smyth for updates with one last quarter-final place up for grabs in Qatar
Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups with Cristiano Ronaldo dropped
Portugal take on Switzerland in the World Cup looking to grab the final place in the quarter-finals in Qatar and a match with either Spain or Morocco. Portugal finished top of Group H despite their defeat to South Korea, with head coach Fernando Santos forced to answer questions surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s place in the team following his reaction to being substituted in the 2-1 loss. Ronaldo’s performances have been generally underwhelming and the subject of criticism in Portugal, with the 37-year-old looking to reach the quarter-finals of a World Cup for the first time since 2006.Switzerland will be hoping to...
Wealthy Russian businessman arrested in London on suspicion of multiple offenses, including money laundering
A wealthy Russian businessman has been arrested as part of a “major operation” on suspicion of multiple offenses, the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency said in a statement Saturday. The 58-year-old man was arrested Thursday at his “multi-million-pound residence in London by officers from the NCA’s Combatting...
5 things to know for Dec. 5: Power grid, Senate runoff, Hawaii volcano, Trump, Iran
You can feel it as soon as you step outside nowadays — Christmas is near. This week, heavy snow will hit the West and several days of rain are forecast across the South. This comes as many regions in the US are welcoming an early start to the snow season, and meteorologists say it could have a big impact on the drought conditions that have been plaguing the country.
DNA analysis of soil from paw prints could help save Sumatra’s tigers
Dr. Mrinalini Watsa, a researcher at San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in California, scoops up soil from a fresh paw print made by Rakan, a 4-year-old male Sumatran tiger who lives at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and secures it in a specimen jar. Back in her lab, Watsa...
