Dolphins make another leap in power rankings after five-game winning streak

By Mike Masala
 3 days ago
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday, earning their fifth win in as many tries, and while it wasn’t necessarily a pretty victory, they still looked dominant in the first half.

Throughout the year, Touchdown Wire’s Mark Lane has been producing weekly NFL power rankings. Miami had dropped to eighth after their Week 11 bye week, but they’ve jumped up to third before they take on the San Francisco 49ers this upcoming week.

Here’s what Lane wrote about Mike McDaniel’s squad:

“It wasn’t that the Dolphins got a win over the Texans as much as it was how they got the win. Miami didn’t mess around; they didn’t play with their food. They posted a 30-0 lead by halftime and shut it down. The Dolphins offense is as quick strike as the Kansas City Chiefs, and if those two teams met in the playoffs, it would be a fireworks display.”

Only the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, the two teams with better records than Miami, are ahead of the team from South Florida in the power rankings.

With a competitive stretch coming up, the Dolphins could claim the top spot or fall back down to the middle of the pack.

