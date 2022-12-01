Read full article on original website
Crypto Trading Platform INX Submits Bid To Acquire Voyager Assets
In July, Voyager Digital declared bankruptcy owing between $1 and $10 billion to creditors. INX is a FINRA and SEC-authorized broker-dealer and operates as a crypto trading platform. Similar to Binance, INX has submitted a non-binding letter of intent to purchase troubled assets from defunct asset management Voyager Digital. INX...
Solana-based Orca Integrates Stripe for New Fiat-to-Crypto Onramp
At launch, customers of Orca will be able to bypass the complex order book. Orca secured $18 million in funding from leading crypto industry VCs last year. Orca, a prominent decentralized exchange based on Solana, has launched a fiat-to-cryptocurrency gateway after integrating the ‘Stripe’ payments service provider. Stripe’s first-ever integration with a decentralized exchange on any blockchain is happening right now, thanks to the Orca onramp.
Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) Lays Off 200 Contractors
Approximately $3.19 billion in daily trading activity is processed by the ASX CHESS. Accenture conducted an independent audit of the project and found a plethora of problems. Almost 200 independent contractors working for the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on the integration of blockchain technology into its CHESS clearing and settlement system are scheduled to be let off. This comes after ASX earlier this month announced the end of a seven-year programme. For which it had budgeted $170 million before taxes in losses.
Alameda Research Injected Capital of $1.15B in Genesis Digital Assets
Released documents shows that in less than nine months, $1.15B was injected. Genesis Digital is a leading Bitcoin mining business in the United States. Bankrupt FTX subsidiary business Alameda Research made its largest venture investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a cryptocurrency mining firm. On December 3rd, Bloomberg released documents showing that in less than nine months, Genesis Digital had raised $1.15 billion from Alameda.
Russia’s Sber Bank Adds MetaMask Crypto Wallet Support
The newest update will offer MetaMask integration. Sberbank has been in the forefront of Russian blockchain developments. Sber, Russia’s biggest bank, now supports the MetaMask cryptocurrency wallet. In a drive toward DeFi and Web3, the bank has stated that blockchain technology has been integrated. Integration with the Ethereum ecosystem is shown through the advancement. The data also pointed to the untapped potential for its proprietary blockchain.
Decipher 2022: A Mega Convention of Blockchain Enthusiasts in Dubai
Decipher 2022 was the 2nd annual gathering of Algorand organized in Dubai. The 2000+ audience’s energy and enthusiasm depicted confidence in the blockchain. Algorand’s Decipher 2022 event left everyone astonished with the turnout of guests and the positivity among them amidst the gloomy cryptomarket scenario. Decipher 2022 was the second annual gathering organized at the pro-blockchain geography Dubai for the Algorand community, which is inclusive of builders, founders, investors, and strategists.
FTX Japan Enables Users to Withdraw Their Funds
The funds held in FTX Japan will not be subject to ongoing bankruptcy proceedings in the US. FTX Japan has around $94.5 million in cryptocurrency holdings. The Japanese unit of the insolvent crypto-empire FTX announced that it is striving to allow users to withdraw their funds. FTX Japan opens the door in the mid of the extremely unprecedented circumstance in which investors withdraw funds back from the bankrupt exchange.
Daesung Private Equity Unveils $83.5M Metaverse Fund
The Industrial Bank of Korea and Shinhan Capital are also involved in the fund. This fund is the largest of the sixteen funds managed by Daesung Private Equity. The South Korean VC company Daesung Private Equity has made the decision to invest in the metaverse. On November 30th, the firm announced the creation of a fund dedicated to investing in the metaverse. With a total of 110 billion won (about $83.5 million).
Animoca Brands Announces Gigantic $2 Billion Metaverse Fund
It is also an effort to facilitate access to Web3 businesses. The scope of the fund’s investments will span the globe. According to Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Hong Kong’s blockchain gaming behemoth Animoca Brands, the company will soon launch a gigantic $2 billion fund, entitled “Animoca Capital,” to invest in metaverse firms.
Coinbase Claims Apple Suspended the Crypto Wallet App
Coinbase stated that users can’t send NFTs from their Apple iOS. As per Coinbase, Apple wants 30% of all NFT gas fees paid through their In-App Purchase service. Coinbase Global Inc announced on Thursday that users of Apple Inc iOS are no longer able to transmit non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to their cryptocurrency exchange wallets. Furthermore, coinbase states in a tweet that Apple has block the latest recent app release until the feature is disable.
Galaxy Digital Wins Bid To Acquire Bankrupt Celsius’ GK8 Platform
The details of the arrangement, however, were kept under wraps. The business acquired the assets for far less than the $115 million Celsius paid in 2021. This past Friday, insolvent cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network reported that Galaxy Digital (GLXY), founded by Mike Novogratz, had won an auction to buy the GK8 self-custody platform. The details of the arrangement, however, were kept under wraps.
Papua New Guinea PM Marape presses mining, energy giants to advance projects
SYDNEY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape on Monday urged mining investors to get on with developing their resources, pushing for more downstream processing in the country and more local employment.
Binance Burns 6.39 Billion LUNC Tokens in Monthly Burn Cycle
There was a fee associated with the deal that totaled 12.77 million LUNC. In October, Binance burned 13.712 billion LUNC tokens. Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has completed the sixth batch of the LUNC burn mechanism, burning nearly 6 billion Terra Classic (LUNC) tokens. With its most recent burn, Binance has now burned about 20 billion LUNC tokens from trading fees on LUNC spot and margin trading pairings. The consequence is an almost 12% increase in the price of Terra Classic (LUNC) in the last 24 hours as per CMC.
Japan's service-sector activity growth hits 3-month low -PMI
TOKYO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Japan's service sector activity grew in November at the slowest pace in three months, as relentless inflation dampened a part of the economy that was benefiting from the return of domestic and foreign shoppers and easing COVID-19 restrictions.
Avalanche Partners With Alibaba Cloud Offering Validator Support
Alibaba Cloud will be joining as a validator support and infrastructure provider. Alibaba’s plug-and-play infrastructure as a service would make it simple for new parties. Recently, Alibaba Cloud has announced a number of partnerships with prominent networks and institutions; however, with its partnership with Avalanche, it has entered the crypto space, which will undoubtedly hasten the tech giant’s backing for Web3.
Bitcoin Mining Gears Q4 Sale Skyrockets in Russia
Low costs for gear and power have also contributed to the dramatic growth. Revenue for the first nine months of the year is up 65 percent over the same period last year. Despite the volatile price of Bitcoin, a recent analysis by Kommersant shows that purchases of Bitcoin mining devices in the nation skyrocketed in the fourth quarter.
China services activity shrinks to 6-month lows - Caixin PMI
BEIJING, Dec 5 (Reuters) - China's services activity shrank to six-month lows in November as widening COVID containment measures weighed on demand and operations, a private-sector business survey showed on Monday, pointing to a further hit to economic growth.
Terra Classic Surges Over 14% Following Binance Massive LUNC Burn
LUNC increases nearly 15% in the last 24 hours, now trading around $0.0001872. Binance recently burned more than 6 billion Terra Classic (LUNC) tokens. Terra Classic (LUNC), the native token of the Terra blockchain protocol, is currently witnessing a significant price surge amid the gloomy crypto market. The LUNC is currently trending in the market, with a 14.17% increase in the last 24 hours, according to CMC.
DAM Finance Launches new Omnichain Stablecoin on Testnet
Initially, DAM will be launched on Polkadot-based Moonbeam. D20’s teleportation primitive enables the safe and flawless transfer of d20. DAM Finance, also known as DAM, has evolved in its attempts to create a decentralized omnichain stablecoin solution to safely address the liquidity issues that the larger decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem is now experiencing. Also, the DAM Finance team has launched the Moonwalkers v1 testnet as part of ongoing initiatives.
Crypto Advocate Novogratz Withdrawalls His Predicts on Bitcoin
The CEO of Galaxy blames central banks for raising interest rates. Mike Novogratz believes still Bitcoin will eventually hit $500,000. Billionaire Mike Novogratz, one of the cryptocurrency advocates, is now included in the catastrophic collapse scenario. Novogratz pulled off his previous prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) will reach $500,000 in five years, blaming the Federal Reserve interest rate hike.
