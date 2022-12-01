There was a fee associated with the deal that totaled 12.77 million LUNC. In October, Binance burned 13.712 billion LUNC tokens. Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has completed the sixth batch of the LUNC burn mechanism, burning nearly 6 billion Terra Classic (LUNC) tokens. With its most recent burn, Binance has now burned about 20 billion LUNC tokens from trading fees on LUNC spot and margin trading pairings. The consequence is an almost 12% increase in the price of Terra Classic (LUNC) in the last 24 hours as per CMC.

2 DAYS AGO