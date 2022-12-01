ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key US inflation index ticks down in October: official data

By Elijah Nouvelage
 4 days ago
The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure ticked down in October, government data showed. /AFP/File

A closely-watched measure of US inflation edged down in October, government data showed Thursday, with costs of goods easing while incomes grew and spending remained resilient.

The latest figures are welcome news a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled it could soon be time to moderate an aggressive campaign to cool the economy, although he maintains that inflation "remains far too high" for now.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index -- the Fed's preferred inflation measure -- rose 6.0 percent from a year ago in October, down from a larger jump the month before, Commerce Department figures showed.

The central bank focuses on the PCE price index as it reflects consumers' actual spending, including shifts to less pricey items, unlike the more well-known consumer price index.

"We are seeing initial signs that we are making progress in tackling inflation," President Joe Biden said in a statement after the data release.

This is good news for Americans, Biden added, though he cautioned that "it will take time to bring inflation back to normal" and there could be "setbacks along the way."

On a monthly basis, the PCE index held steady at 0.3 percent.

While there was an uptick in prices of goods like gasoline and other energy products, this was partly offset by "widespread decreases in prices for durable goods," the Commerce Department said.

Excluding the volatile food and energy segments, the PCE price index rose 5.0 percent in October, year over year, also easing from before.

As families struggle with surging costs, worsened by logistics problems and fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Fed embarked on a forceful effort to cool demand.

It raised the benchmark lending rate six times this year, including four steep rate hikes, with effects now trickling through the world's biggest economy.

The latest data could lead to some reprieve, but economist Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics warned Thursday that inflation measures "remain well above target and support a move up in rates into restrictive territory."

Compared with a year ago, food prices remained 11.6 percent higher and energy costs were 18.4 percent more.

Meanwhile, household spending picked up in October by 0.8 percent, led by expenditure on new motor vehicles and gas, along with food services and accommodations.

"Household spending has remained resilient in the face of a 40-year high in inflation and rising borrowing costs. However, some softening can be expected going forward, as the Fed hikes rates" further, said Farooqi.

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Asian shares lower as strong data hit hopes for dovish Fed

BANGKOK — (AP) — Stocks were mostly lower in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street pulled back as surprisingly strong economic reports highlighted the difficulty of the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation. Tokyo rose while other regional markets declined. U.S. futures gained and oil prices also advanced.
US, EU meet with little progress on green plan tensions

US and European Union officials met for trade and technology talks Monday, but hanging in the balance were heightened tensions over American subsidies for its green industry that Europe considers anti-competitive. - 'More solid response' - "Clearly they are trying to set out our concerns in a non-confrontational manner," a European official involved in the talks told reporters Monday.
OPEC+ to keep output unchanged in uncertain climate

Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed Sunday to maintain their current output levels in a climate of uncertainty and ahead of fresh sanctions against Moscow coming into force next week. The representatives of the thirteen members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) led by Riyadh, and their 10 allies headed by Moscow, decided to stick to their course agreed in October of a production cut of two million barrels per day until the end of 2023.
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Invasion of Ukraine revives nuclear warfare nightmare

Banished from public consciousness for decades, the nightmare of nuclear warfare has surged back to prominence with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, highlighting the erosion of the Cold War global security architecture. The year's events have been a harsh wake-up call for Europe, which spent decades in a state of relative relaxation in terms of nuclear security, enjoying the so-called Cold War "peace dividend".
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Hobbled Long-Range Capability on Rocket Launchers it Gave to Ukraine: Report

Before giving Ukraine a number of advanced rocket systems that have allowed its forces to level the playing field, striking Russian units from far beyond enemy lines, the Pentagon quietly modified the system’s launchers so they were unable to fire long-range missiles, U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal. The newspaper reported Monday that the Biden administration believed this was necessary to avoid the risk of escalating the conflict. Since June, the U.S. has given Kyiv around 20 advanced HIMARS, or M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, along with rockets with a 50-mile range that have allowed Ukrainian soldiers to target Russian command posts and ammunition deposits. But an unmodified HIMARS launcher has the capability to fire rockets with ranges of nearly 200 miles—long-range weapons that the U.S. has not provided but that Kyiv could potentially secure elsewhere, officials said. The Pentagon declined to comment on the exact nature of the modifications, which officials said involved adjustments to both hardware and software.Read it at The Wall Street Journal
Iran protests: regime challenged by push for change

Almost three months of protests in Iran have left the clerical regime facing an existential challenge by shattering taboos and shaking its ideological pillars in a push for change that shows no sign of retreating.  "What is happening is a fundamental challenge to the regime," she told AFP. "They know they are facing a real threat from protesters." 
Turkey inflation slows for first time since 2021

Turkey's inflation slowed in November for the first time since May 2021, official data showed on Monday, delivering a boost to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of next year's election. Most economists believe that Turkey's inflation rate will continue to slow but remain elevated for many months to come, unless Erdogan radically changes his approach.
Chinese cities relax testing rules as zero-Covid policy eases

Businesses reopened and testing requirements were relaxed in Beijing and other Chinese cities on Monday as the country tentatively eases out of a strict zero-Covid policy that sparked nationwide protests. In the capital Beijing, where many businesses have fully reopened, commuters from Monday were no longer required to show a negative virus test taken within 48 hours to use public transport.
China's ruling party lauds late leader Jiang Zemin

Sirens wailed across China as the Communist Party eulogised late leader Jiang Zemin Tuesday, hailing him as a patriot who "dedicated his life" to the country.  "He dedicated his whole life and energy to the Chinese people, dedicated his life to fighting for national independence, people's liberation, national prosperity, and people's happiness," President Xi Jinping told assembled party faithful at the hall.
Blinken warns Netanyahu on annexation but holds fire on far-right cabinet

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed Sunday to oppose Israeli settlements or annexation in the West Bank, but promised to judge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's incoming government by actions and not personalities. "We will also continue to unequivocally oppose any acts that undermine the prospects of a two-state solution, including but not limited to settlement expansion, moves toward annexation of the West Bank, disruption to the historic status quo of holy sites, demolitions and evictions, and incitement to violence," Blinken said.
From DeSantis to Jabeur: 10 people who will make the news in 2023

From Florida governor Ron DeSantis to Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur and Britain's Prince Harry, here are 10 people who are expected to make headlines in 2023. - Prince Harry - Britain's royal family is bracing for more potentially damaging revelations as Prince Harry prepares to release his highly anticipated memoir "Spare", just four months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Harry has promised an "unflinching" account of life inside The Firm in the book, which will hit the shelves on January 10.
Estonia to buy HIMARS rocket launchers from US

Estonia has agreed to buy six HIMARS rocket systems from the United States worth over $200 million, the state defence investment agency said on Saturday. Lithuania last month said it would buy eight HIMARS rocket systems from the United States for $495 million. bur-via/raz/gil
2022: a year of living dangerously

From the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the overturning of abortion laws in the United States, here is a roundup of the biggest events to mark 2022. - War in Ukraine - Russian President Vladimir Putin launches the biggest invasion in Europe since World War II when he sends troops into Ukraine on February 24 to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country, causing millions of Ukrainians to flee abroad.
Iran's hijab law under review: attorney general

Iran's parliament and the judiciary are reviewing a law which requires women to cover their heads, and which triggered more than two months of deadly protests, the attorney general said. Protesters have burned their head coverings and shouted anti-government slogans.
Protest-hit Iran abolishes morality police

Iran has scrapped its morality police after more than two months of protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest for allegedly violating the country's strict female dress code, an official said Sunday. Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that overthrew Iran's US-backed monarchy, authorities have monitored adherence to the strict dress code for women and men.
