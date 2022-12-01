ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Germany: woman arrested for shutting roommate's ventilator

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0jTmv84b00

A 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off a hospital roommate's ventilator - twice - because she was annoyed by the sound it made, authorities in Germany said Thursday.

The woman was jailed on suspicion of attempted manslaughter following the incident at a hospital in the southwestern city of Mannheim on Tuesday evening.

Police and prosecutors said in a statement that the suspect is alleged to have switched off a 79-year-old woman's ventilator and, despite then being told by staff that it was vital for the patient, switched it off again later in the evening.

The older patient had to be revived and, while her life is not in danger, still requires intensive care, authorities said.

The suspect was brought before a judge on Wednesday and taken to jail.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
Vice

49 People Sentenced to Death for Killing Man Wrongly Blamed for Forest Fires

Forty-nine people have been sentenced to death by an Algerian court for lynching a man wrongfully accused of starting deadly forest fires. Last year in August, Djamel Ben Ismail was attacked after he arrived at the scene of a forest fire near the capital Algiers in the northern Kabyle region. The 38-year-old artist had tweeted before arriving that he was travelling to the area to “give a hand to our friends” tackling the blaze.
The Independent

A woman was hit by a train while detained in a police car. Why is she still facing charges?

On 16 September, 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez was hit by a freight train while she sat inside a Platteville Police Department patrol car in Colorado. The unfathomable actions of Platteville Sergeant Pablo Vazquez, who parked the car on the tracks, and Fort Lupton Officer Jordan Steinke, who placed her inside the vehicle after she was arrested, cost Ms Rios-Gonzalez nine broken ribs, a broken arm, a fractured sternum and 12 days in a hospital bed. Despite charges being brought against Mr Vazquez and Ms Steinke, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office has yet to drop felony menacing charges against Ms Rios-Gonzalez,...
The Independent

Hundreds accused after woman is burned alive ‘for being a witch’ in Indian village

A search is underway to identify attackers that burnt an oppressed caste woman alive on suspicion of witchcraft in India’s eastern state of Bihar.Rita Devi, 45, was attacked by a mob of more than 200 people who broke into her house and beat her up before pouring petrol on her to set her ablaze on Saturday night.At least 14 people, including nine women, have been arrested and 65 others have so far been named in the complaint for allegedly setting the woman on fire after she was branded a witch, superintendent of police Ashok Prasad told The Independent.Around 200 unknown...
CBS San Francisco

San Jose mother arrested for allegedly killing infant child

SAN JOSE -- A 29-year-old San Jose mother has been arrested for allegedly causing the death of one of her twin infant children earlier this month.San Jose police said Celina Juarez was being held on a homicide charge related to the 8-month-old child's death at a local hospital on Nov. 5.According to Investigators, officers responded to the 1400 block of Hurlingham Way for a call of unconscious 8-month-old infant twins at approximately 3:16 p.m. on November 4th. When they arrived, the officers immediately began CPR on one of the infants who was not breathing. Medics arrived as well and transported the...
Law & Crime

Florida Man Sentenced in Cold Case Murder of Victim Beaten to Death with Baseball Bat in House Under Construction

A 55-year-old man in Florida whose face is nearly covered in tattoos will spend the rest of his life behind bars for beating another man to death with a baseball bat more than 20 years ago. A state judge on Friday ordered Randy Petersilge to serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2001 slaying of Simon Clarke, authorities announced on Wednesday.
The Independent

Brother of killed Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt faces jail after being convicted of hate crime

A San Diego jury has convicted the half-brother of a Donald Trump supporter, who was killed by police while trying to reach members of Congress during the January 6 attack on the Capitol, of a hate crime for assaulting and shouting racial slurs at a utility worker last year.According to the San Diego, California City Attorney’s office, Roger Stefan Witthoeft Jr was found guilty on charges of misdemeanor battery with a hate crime allegation, as well as a charge of violating the Latino utility worker’s civil rights. Witthoeft had assaulted the utility worker, who was diverting traffic near a utility...
The Independent

Three men found guilty of murdering 298 people on Malaysian Airlines flight 17

Three men have been found guilty of killing the passengers and crew of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014. The plane was carrying 298 people from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down by a Russian made-missile over Ukraine. Ukrainian separatist leader Leonid Kharchenko and Russian intelligence agents Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinskiy were sentenced to life in jail. Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said the prosecutors had proven the aircraft was brought down by a Buk missile.Oleg Pulatov, a fourth man, was acquitted due to lack of evidence. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Poland: Zelensky accuses Russia of missile attack on Nato territoryAutumn Budget: Key points from chancellor's statementWatch in full: Jeremy Hunt announces spending cuts and tax rises in Autumn Budget
The Independent

German prosecutors call for 97-year-old former secretary to SS commander be convicted

A 97-year-old woman who was the secretary to the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp is facing calls for conviction for being an accessory to murder by German prosecutors. Irmgard Furchner has been on trial for more than a year at the Itzehoe state court in northern Germany, and prosecutors are arguing for her to be given a two-year suspended sentence.Furchner is being tried in a juvenile court because she was under 21 at the time of the alleged crimes.Prosecutor Maxi Wantzen said in closing arguments that “these proceedings are of outstanding historical significance”, the German news agency dpa...
The Independent

Danish TV presenter ‘detained by Qatari Police for filming Iranians under attack from pro-government mob’

A Danish reporter covering the World Cup in Qatar said he was detained by police after filming Iranians allegedly being attacked by supporters of the country’s regime.Rasmus Tantholdt, of Danish network TV2, was attending Iran’s final group game against the US on Tuesday when he filmed Iranian fans clashing over the ongoing women’s rights protests in the country at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.Some football fans who showed up in T-shirts with “Women, Life, Freedom” written on them as a message for support for the ongoing protests, were allegedly beaten up by a group of men after Iran lost...
TheDailyBeast

Locked Up 8-Year-Old Who’s ‘Never Seen the Outside World’ Finally Freed, Authorities Say

The mother and grandparents of an 8-year-old German girl are accused of locking her away in a room for nearly her entire life, stunting her development so much that she now struggles to walk up stairs or “overcome uneven ground,” local authorities say.The child, referred to only as “Maria” by German media, was reportedly freed on Sept. 23 after being cut off from society for seven years.“The girl has never seen the outside world,” senior prosecutor Patrick Baron Von Grotthuss told the German news agency DPA.Maria was freed after cops caught wind of a rumor earlier this year that a...
The Independent

Bondi Beast: ‘Loving’ grandfather identified as serial rapist who assaulted 31 women across 15 years

Police in Sydney have identified a serial rapist who sexually assaulted 31 women over the course of 15 years.Using DNA technology, police identified Keith Simms, 66, as the “beast of Bondi” and linked him to 12 rapes.Simms has also been linked to 19 other crimes between 1986 and 2001, according to a report from 7NEWS Australia.Police in New South Wales said he targeted women between the ages of 14 and 55, entering their homes or abducting them while they were out on a walk or jogging.“Police were told the man was always either armed with a knife or threatened the...
The Independent

Judge filmed ‘lying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing’

A Columbian judge has reportedly been suspended after she was caught on camera smoking in her underwear during a Zoom hearing.This video circulating on social media allegedly shows judge Vivian Polania lying on a bed puffing a cigarette during a virtual debate.A call participant can be heard saying “your honour, your camera is on.”Ms Polania has previously been issued warnings about her personal Instagram posts, which also show her in her underwear. The hearing in question was about whether a man held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black smoke dominates sky in Qatar near World Cup fan village after fire‘Christmas miracle’: DNA test reunites woman with family 51 years after kidnappingPolice bust European ‘super-cartel’, seizing 30 tonnes of cocaine
ABC News

ABC News

933K+
Followers
196K+
Post
535M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy