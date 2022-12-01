Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MinnesotaTravel MavenStillwater, MN
Mayor Frey wants Minneapolis earmarked as a haven for those wanting gender-affirming healthcareEdy ZooMinneapolis, MN
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Why Did Popular Minnesota Chocolate Shop Shut Down Right Before the Holidays?
Reading bad things happen to good people infuriates me and when it's around the holidays it breaks my heart. This is one of those instances where my heart dropped a little after reading what happened to a popular chocolate shop in Minnesota about an hour from St. Cloud. Ever heard...
‘Leave Your Lights On’ Minnesota Sheriff Shares Tips During The Holiday Season
A Minnesota Sheriff has offered up a few tips for those vacationing or leaving their home this holiday season. While the tips seem like common sense, the tips do offer a look into what would-be criminals are looking for when it comes to picking the homes to break into. Ramsey...
Update: St. Cloud Murder Suspect Arrested in Texas
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An update to a story that we first told you about back in mid-October, a St. Cloud woman who was wanted by Minneapolis police in a murder investigation has been arrested in Texas. Minneapolis police say Erica Roberts was arrested in Longview, Texas after they received...
This Minnesota Restaurant Open For 50 Years Is Closing For Good Christmas Eve
It's wild to me how much we take for granted, and also as wild to me how cyclical things are in life and in business. One business in Minnesota, specifically in the North Metro, which has been a family staple for many families over the last 50 years announced recently that it was going to close its doors for good. Asia Chow Mein Restaurant in Columbia Heights made the announcement on Black Friday.
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
Carjacked Minnesota Father Takes The Thief’s Car And Rescues His Kids
The unimaginable happened to this family from Burnsville. Deanah and Derek Gotchie, and their four children were all in their vehicle when they were dropping off some items at a friend's home on Russell Avenue North in Burnsville at approximately 8:30 pm last night. A FATHER IN ACTION. When Deanah...
Foley Christmas Lighting Contest Starts Thursday
FOLEY (WJON News) - The City of Foley Christmas Lighting Contest starts Thursday. Three residential displays will win a prize package of $100 in Foley Shopping Dollars, and one business will be recognized for brightening the holidays for shoppers. The judging happens nightly from December 1st through the 11th, with...
Santa Claus And Live Reindeer Set To Appear In Albertville This Weekend
Shoppers at the Albertville Premium Outlets will have a chance to visit with Santa and his (live) reindeer friends! The event is slated for this Saturday and Sunday (December 3rd and 4th) from 10 a.m. to Noon. Photos with Santa and his antlered friends will be free. Santa will be...
