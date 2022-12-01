ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

96.7 The River

Update: St. Cloud Murder Suspect Arrested in Texas

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An update to a story that we first told you about back in mid-October, a St. Cloud woman who was wanted by Minneapolis police in a murder investigation has been arrested in Texas. Minneapolis police say Erica Roberts was arrested in Longview, Texas after they received...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
This Minnesota Restaurant Open For 50 Years Is Closing For Good Christmas Eve

It's wild to me how much we take for granted, and also as wild to me how cyclical things are in life and in business. One business in Minnesota, specifically in the North Metro, which has been a family staple for many families over the last 50 years announced recently that it was going to close its doors for good. Asia Chow Mein Restaurant in Columbia Heights made the announcement on Black Friday.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
Foley Christmas Lighting Contest Starts Thursday

FOLEY (WJON News) - The City of Foley Christmas Lighting Contest starts Thursday. Three residential displays will win a prize package of $100 in Foley Shopping Dollars, and one business will be recognized for brightening the holidays for shoppers. The judging happens nightly from December 1st through the 11th, with...
FOLEY, MN
