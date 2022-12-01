How the Mohawk became MiG Killer: the story of the US Army OV-1 pilot that shot down a North Vietnamese MiG-17

The SR-71, needed to be refueled approximately every hour. Refueling was tricky, but Blackbird pilots were always up to the challenge. The SR-71 Blackbird would be a very short-ranged aircraft were it not for air refueling, limited to around 2,000 NM. Multiple air refuelings extended the range of the aircraft to the limits of crew endurance. Many missions have exceeded 12,000 NM. Forward basing of the SR-71 and KC-135Q tankers permitted faster response, shorter range, shorter duration missions, fewer air refuelings, and greater overall efficiency.

