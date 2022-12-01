ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How the Mohawk became MiG Killer: the story of the US Army OV-1 pilot that shot down a North Vietnamese MiG-17

By Dario Leone
theaviationgeekclub.com
 5 days ago
Related
theaviationgeekclub.com

Bell V-280 has beaten Sikorsky Defiant X to the US Army FLRAA program

The Bell V-280 has beaten the Sikorsky Defiant X to the US Army FLRAA program. The Bell V-280 has beaten the Sikorsky Defiant X to the US Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program. On Dec. 5, 2022 Bell Textron has been awarded the development contract for the US...
theaviationgeekclub.com

“The left afterburner technique” and all the special problems that made SR-71 Blackbird air refueling challenging

The SR-71, needed to be refueled approximately every hour. Refueling was tricky, but Blackbird pilots were always up to the challenge. The SR-71 Blackbird would be a very short-ranged aircraft were it not for air refueling, limited to around 2,000 NM. Multiple air refuelings extended the range of the aircraft to the limits of crew endurance. Many missions have exceeded 12,000 NM. Forward basing of the SR-71 and KC-135Q tankers permitted faster response, shorter range, shorter duration missions, fewer air refuelings, and greater overall efficiency.
theaviationgeekclub.com

VFC-13 Fighting Saints bids farewell to the F-5 Tiger II and transitions to the F-16 Fighting Falcon

VFC-13 Fighting Saints at Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon, NV, is in the process of fully transitioning from the F-5N Tiger II to the F-16C Block 32 Fighting Falcon. Taken during the change of command of Fleet Composite Squadron (VFC) 13 Fighting Saints that took place in late November/early December 2022, the picture in this post was used to officially introduce the F-16 Fighting Falcon into service with the unit.

