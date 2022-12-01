How the Mohawk became MiG Killer: the story of the US Army OV-1 pilot that shot down a North Vietnamese MiG-17

Read full article on original website
Bell V-280 has beaten Sikorsky Defiant X to the US Army FLRAA program
The Bell V-280 has beaten the Sikorsky Defiant X to the US Army FLRAA program. The Bell V-280 has beaten the Sikorsky Defiant X to the US Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program. On Dec. 5, 2022 Bell Textron has been awarded the development contract for the US...
“The left afterburner technique” and all the special problems that made SR-71 Blackbird air refueling challenging
The SR-71, needed to be refueled approximately every hour. Refueling was tricky, but Blackbird pilots were always up to the challenge. The SR-71 Blackbird would be a very short-ranged aircraft were it not for air refueling, limited to around 2,000 NM. Multiple air refuelings extended the range of the aircraft to the limits of crew endurance. Many missions have exceeded 12,000 NM. Forward basing of the SR-71 and KC-135Q tankers permitted faster response, shorter range, shorter duration missions, fewer air refuelings, and greater overall efficiency.
Former USAF Life Support Technician tells the story of the A-10 Warthog pilot who loved to listen to The Doors during strafing runs
‘Curious, I grabbed his G-suit off the rack. Sure enough, there was a Sony Walkman (tape, this is 1983) in one of the pockets…,’ Pat Markwell, former A-10 Warthog Life Support Technician in the US Air Force. Fighter pilots are not allowed to carry electronic devices with them....
Tomcat RIO tells the story of Santa Brutus, VF-211 Fighting Checkmates F-14 featuring Christmas-Theme Markings
The tails of the F-14 Tomcat featured the character from the squadron logo, who we called Brutus, dressed as Santa Claus, complete with the bag of goodies. Some of us called the design “Santa Brutus,” Dave “Bio” Baranek, former F-14 Tomcat RIO. In December 1975, Fighter...
VFC-13 Fighting Saints bids farewell to the F-5 Tiger II and transitions to the F-16 Fighting Falcon
VFC-13 Fighting Saints at Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon, NV, is in the process of fully transitioning from the F-5N Tiger II to the F-16C Block 32 Fighting Falcon. Taken during the change of command of Fleet Composite Squadron (VFC) 13 Fighting Saints that took place in late November/early December 2022, the picture in this post was used to officially introduce the F-16 Fighting Falcon into service with the unit.
