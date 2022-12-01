Lufax Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:LU) stock rose 6.71% (As on November 24, 7:59:52 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company posted lower than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Cumulative number of borrowers increased by 15.3% to approximately 18.7 million as of September 30, 2022 from approximately 16.2 million as of September 30, 2021. During the third quarter of 2022, excluding the consumer finance subsidiary, 87.3% of new loans facilitated were disbursed to small business owners, up from 80.5% in the same period of 2021. For the third quarter of 2022, the Company’s retail credit facilitation revenue take rate based on loan balance was 7.8%, as compared to 9.7% for the third quarter of 2021. C-M3 flow rate for the total loans the Company had facilitated was 0.8% in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to 0.7% in the second quarter of 2022. Flow rates for the general unsecured loans and secured loans the Company had facilitated were 0.9% and 0.4%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to 0.8% and 0.3%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022.

