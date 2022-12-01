Read full article on original website
Sunlands Technology Group – ADR (NYSE:STG) Revenue Falls
Sunlands Technology Group – ADR (NYSE:STG) stock fell 3.54% (As on November 24, 8:04:01 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the third quarter of FY 22 has reported 3.2% fall in the net revenues to RMB576.2 million (US$81.0 million) from RMB595.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was mainly driven by the decline in gross billings. Gross profit decreased by 4.0% to RMB491.3 million (US$69.1 million) in the third quarter of 2022 from RMB512.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. The net income for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB168.1 million (US$23.6 million), compared with RMB92.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had RMB678.8 million (US$95.4 million) of cash and cash equivalents and RMB170.1 million (US$23.9 million) of short-term investments, compared with RMB626.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and RMB184.2 million of short-term investments as of December 31, 2021. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had a deferred revenue balance of RMB1,798.6 million (US$252.8 million), compared with RMB2,348.2 million as of December 31, 2021. Capital expenditures were RMB1.3 million (US$0.2 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1.8 million in the third quarter of 2021.
Japan-based company LINE shuts down crypto platform Bitfront
Japan’s messaging corporation LINE, announced this Monday, November 28th, that it will shut down its cryptocurrency exchange Bitfront. According to the firm, customers will have until March 2023 to withdraw any and all assets that remain in their exchange wallets. In March, the withdrawals will halt, and they will no longer be possible after that.
Integral reports a decrease in average daily volumes in November
Integral has released its average daily volumes (ADV) data for November. The numbers show a monthly and yearly decline in the company’s ADVs, after a sharp drop in consumer trading behavior in the last few months. Integral reports drop in November ADVs. In the financial results, the US-based software...
Bitcoin Rallies to Retest Weekly Highs as US Festivities Kick Off
The bitcoin price on Thursday extended gains to trade at about $16,769 before pulling back to settle at $16,570 in mid-day. The pioneer cryptocurrency appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The BTC/USD has now rallied to trade above the 100-hour moving average line....
Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | November 28, 2022
Traders are waiting for a breakout and close outside of the range in EUR/JPY. There is a bearish breakout today but the pair make a strong bullish recovery. At the current time, the pair has traded above the opening level. If the pair could continue to maintain the position inside the range then we might see a bullish attempt this week.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) gave upbeat outlook
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) stock rose 5.03% (As on November 24, 7:43:46 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results as price increases helped lift sales, while the company provided an upbeat outlook for the ongoing financial year. Sales of production and precision agriculture equipment soared 59% to $7.43 billion, while small agriculture and turf equipment sales gained 26% to $3.54 billion and revenue in construction and forestry rose 20% to $3.37 billion. All three segments benefited from higher shipment volumes and price hikes, according to the company. Financial services net income totaled $232 million, up from $227 million in the 2021 quarter.
Aurora Mobile Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:JG) Beats Analysts’ Expectations
Aurora Mobile Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:JG) stock rose 1.09% (As on November 24, 4:57:30 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. In Q3’2022, Developer Services revenues increased by 3% quarter-over-quarter to RMB57.0 million, which was mainly due to the increase in Subscription Services. Year-over-year Developer Services decreased by 12% mainly due to the weakness in Value-added Services, offset by the growth in Subscription Services. Subscription Services revenues were RMB41.7 million, up 9% quarter-over-quarter and up 5% year-over-year. Subscription Services, the core business line, including JPUSH, Analytics, UMS and others, are products and services that help APP developers and enterprises to improve their operational efficiency. The increase in ARPU contributed to the growth in revenues, and the company managed to further grow our customer base, signing up several well-known and sizable customers.
USD/JPY Plunges to New 12-Week Lows Ahead of Japanese CPI
The USD/JPY currency pair on Thursday plummeted to trade at a new 12-week low of about 138.063 ahead of Japanese CPI data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now declined to trade several levels below the...
Lufax Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:LU) NII Increases 21.5%
Lufax Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:LU) stock rose 6.71% (As on November 24, 7:59:52 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company posted lower than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Cumulative number of borrowers increased by 15.3% to approximately 18.7 million as of September 30, 2022 from approximately 16.2 million as of September 30, 2021. During the third quarter of 2022, excluding the consumer finance subsidiary, 87.3% of new loans facilitated were disbursed to small business owners, up from 80.5% in the same period of 2021. For the third quarter of 2022, the Company’s retail credit facilitation revenue take rate based on loan balance was 7.8%, as compared to 9.7% for the third quarter of 2021. C-M3 flow rate for the total loans the Company had facilitated was 0.8% in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to 0.7% in the second quarter of 2022. Flow rates for the general unsecured loans and secured loans the Company had facilitated were 0.9% and 0.4%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to 0.8% and 0.3%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022.
US Dollar Index Extends Declines Below 106.150 After Durable Goods Data
The US dollar index on Wednesday extended declines to trade below 106.150 after the latest round of US data. The USDX continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The dollar currency index has now fallen to trade below the 100-hour moving average line. As a...
Jiayin Group Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:JFIN) Profit Rises
Jiayin Group Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:JFIN) stock fell 8.77% (As on November 24, 7:35:34 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company in the third quarter of FY 22 has reported 55% increase in the Net revenue to RMB894.3 million (US$125.7 million). Revenue from loan facilitation services was RMB792.9 million (US$111.5 million), representing an increase of 47.7% from the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily due to increased loan origination volume from the Company’s institutional funding partners. Other revenue was RMB101.4 million (US$14.3 million), compared with RMB40.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly driven by revenue generated from individual investor referral services. Net income was RMB248.1 million (US$34.9 million), representing an increase of 98.8% from RMB124.8 million in the same period of 2021. Cash and cash equivalents were RMB217.5 million (US$30.6 million) as of September 30, 2022, compared with RMB213.9 million as of June 30, 2022.
GBP/JPY Aiming for Next Bullish Targets
GBPJPY is trending higher on its short-term time frames, finding support at a rising trend line that’s been holding since mid-November. Price is testing the trend line support and might be due for a bounce to the upside targets marked by the Fibonacci extension tool. The 38.2% level is...
USD/CAD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade Closer to 1.3350
The USD/CAD currency pair on Wednesday pulled back off the trendline resistance at about 1.3425 to trade at about 1.3350. The currency pair appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair has now dropped to trade below the 100-hour moving average line....
Magna International (NYSE: MGA) Lowered to Neutral
Magna International (NYSE: MGA) stock rose 0.016% (As on November 25, 11:08:26 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company was lowered from a “buy” recommendation to a “neutral” one by equity research analysts working for Citigroup, as reported by The Fly. The company’s reduced outlook mainly reflects expected lower vehicle production in North America and Europe and higher operating inefficiencies.
As US Dollar Faces Selling Pressure, AUD/USD is Nearing 0.6800
The AUD/USD pair is getting close to 0.6800 at the start of the European session. Investors buy the asset when the US dollar index (DXY) decreases. The Aussie Dollar went up because investors were more willing to take risks. The major has won for the second day and is ready to show more promise.
Credit Suisse Shares Plunge As Investors Dump Rights To Subscribe to New Shares
Credit Suisse shares have continued to record a notable decline. The shares have now dropped below 3 Swiss francs as investors dropped their rights to subscribe to new shares. The troubled bank is looking to secure $2.3 billion in funding. Credit Suisse shares plunge further. The offering is part of...
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded By Citigroup
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock rose 0.34% (As on November 25, 11:06:42 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after an upgrade by analysts at Citi and an indication from Tesla CEO Elon Musk that South Korea is a top candidate for a new factory the company hopes to build in Asia. The broking firm believe the year-to-date pullback has balanced out the near-term risk/reward, Citi analysts wrote, raising their rating on the stock to neutral. “To become bullish from here, we’d like to gain added confidence on the average sale price/auto gross margin bridge (including tracking near-term datapoints in China and Europe) and FSD progress. In addition to the Citi note, Musk spoke with South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol and expressed optimism that a new Tesla factory will eventually open in the Asian country.
Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) Downgraded By Goldman Sachs
Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) stock fell 0.70% (As on November 25, 11:09:55 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after Goldman Sachs analysts lowered the price target on the company to $5 per share from $12. This way, Goldman joined Bank of America analysts with a Street-low price target on the Sell-rated BYND stock.
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Upgraded By Argus
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) stock rose 0.52% (As on November 25, 11:06:04 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after Argus upgrades the company to Buy From Hold with Price Target of $142 with growth on the menu. Net sales rose 2% to $1.64 billion. Worldwide, Yum’s same-store sales increased 5% in...
NZD/USD Rallies To Halt Two-Day Upswing, Targets Week’s Largest Daily Gain
NZD/USD stops falling after two days when it gains 0.75% during the day, around 0.6205 on Tuesday morning in Europe. Despite the market’s excitement, the NZD/USD couple pays some attention to the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research’s (NZIER) pessimistic economic predictions. Earlier in the day, NZIER released...
