6 Cozy Protein-Packed Soups with 3 Ingredients or Less That You Can Make in Your Instant Pot
Between donning your favorite sweaters and indulging in many beloved holiday-spiced, coffee-based beverages, there are few things more innately satisfying than the arrival of the holiday season. And between the frolicking in the snow and buying great gifts for everyone on your list, you’ll undoubtedly need to find time to nourish yourself. While you could turn to your seasoned takeout menus and delivery apps, the dropping outside temperatures may just inspire you to crank the heat in your own kitchen. That’s right, friends—it’s high time to pull out your pots (instant or otherwise), grab your apron, and check out some of our favorite winter soup recipes.
Comments / 0